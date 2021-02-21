Mother’s Day 2021: homemade gift ideas

Surprise your mum with a thoughtful handcrafted gift this Mother’s Day – even if you can’t see her in person this year. From a gorgeous teacup candle to a beautiful macramé plant hanger and delicious Seville orange marmalade, we have plenty of easy makes mum will love.

If you haven’t got time to make a gift, we also suggest some lovely spring or summer outdoor outings that you could organise to enjoy with your mum when lockdown restrictions are lifted, and it is safe to do so.

Here is our selection of handmade gift ideas for Mother’s Day – each with easy to follow instructions.

What date is Mothering Sunday in the UK in 2021?

This year in the UK, Mothering Sunday, also known by many as Mother’s Day, falls on Sunday 14th March 2021.

Is Mother’s Day the same every year?

Mothering Sunday is held on the fourth Sunday of Lent. This was traditionally a day when Christians visited their ‘mother church’

Easy homemade gift ideas to make for Mother’s Day

Make a macramé plant hanger

Create a stylish house plant hanger for mum with our quick and easy step by step guide.

Homemade soap

Handmade soup is easy and fun craft to make, plus with careful supervision, it’s a great craft for children to try, too. A few simple ingredients and a bit of imagination is all that’s needed. The soap can be bought from craft shops or online for a few pounds.

Bird feeder ornament

For those who love watching garden birds, these inexpensive feeders will be a joy to hang around the garden. They’re simple and fun to make and the birds love them. See how to make your own bird feeder ornament.

Make a bee house

Bee houses are fun and easy to make. Your bee house will be ideal for solitary bees, of which there are over 220 wild species in the UK. These solitary insects do not belong to hives like honey bees, but make their own individual nests for their larvae.

Make teacup candles