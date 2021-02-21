Mother’s Day 2021: homemade gift ideas
Treat your mum this Mother's Day with our selection sustainable and beautiful homemade gifts, plus we suggest some lovely spring days out to enjoy when restrictions have been lifted.
Published:
Surprise your mum with a thoughtful handcrafted gift this Mother’s Day – even if you can’t see her in person this year. From a gorgeous teacup candle to a beautiful macramé plant hanger and delicious Seville orange marmalade, we have plenty of easy makes mum will love.
If you haven’t got time to make a gift, we also suggest some lovely spring or summer outdoor outings that you could organise to enjoy with your mum when lockdown restrictions are lifted, and it is safe to do so.
Here is our selection of handmade gift ideas for Mother’s Day – each with easy to follow instructions.
What date is Mothering Sunday in the UK in 2021?
This year in the UK, Mothering Sunday, also known by many as Mother’s Day, falls on Sunday 14th March 2021.
Is Mother’s Day the same every year?
Mothering Sunday is held on the fourth Sunday of Lent. This was traditionally a day when Christians visited their ‘mother church’
Easy homemade gift ideas to make for Mother’s Day
Make a macramé plant hanger
Create a stylish house plant hanger for mum with our quick and easy step by step guide.
Homemade soap
Handmade soup is easy and fun craft to make, plus with careful supervision, it’s a great craft for children to try, too. A few simple ingredients and a bit of imagination is all that’s needed. The soap can be bought from craft shops or online for a few pounds.
Bird feeder ornament
For those who love watching garden birds, these inexpensive feeders will be a joy to hang around the garden. They’re simple and fun to make and the birds love them. See how to make your own bird feeder ornament.
Make a bee house
Bee houses are fun and easy to make. Your bee house will be ideal for solitary bees, of which there are over 220 wild species in the UK. These solitary insects do not belong to hives like honey bees, but make their own individual nests for their larvae.
Make teacup candles
Follow this easy step-by-step guide to create the perfect teacup candle, which makes a lovely Mother’s Day gift. Add seasonal scents and decorations to jazz up your candle. Charity shops on car boot sales are a good place to pick up second hand tea cups.
Vanilla sugar scrub
Unwind after a long day trekking across the British countryside with this invigorating vanilla sugar scrub. To make it more eco-friendly, you could wash and reuse an attractive jam jar or container.
Make a bird bath
Fresh water is essential for birds, and a bird bath is a simple way to provide it. This project only requires a few simple materials, and is a great way to encourage more species to the garden.
Make a flower press
This lovely flower press is perfect for flower-lovers who want to preserve their hard work in the garden for that little bit longer.
Create a seaglass and driftwood mobile
For sea loving mums, make this pretty seaglass and driftwood mobile. Perfect for hanging indoors or outside in the garden.
Beeswax wraps
Make attractive beeswax wraps to use for food storage, such as wrapping sandwiches or keeping opened cans or blocks of cheese etc. fresher for longer. If mum is a keen baker they are excellent for storing bread or biscuits too.
Ideal for keeping food fresh for longer, these easy to make bees-wax wraps can be used time and time again and can be easily washed.
Perfect Seville orange marmalade
Try this easy and less time consuming whole fruit method of making marmalade for Mother’s Day breakfast in bed.
Outdoor ideas to celebrate Mother’s Day later in 2021
The restrictions surrounding coronavirus mean that many of us are unable to visit our loved ones at the moment. When it is safe so to do again, many of us will socialise outdoors and make the most of the spring season. We’ve put together a collection of of lovely walks and spots to visit with your mum in spring or summer.
Enjoy a spring walk
The arrival of the spring equinox signals the start of longer, warmer days and the countryside is awash with colour and wildlife – a perfect season for a gentle ramble. From magnificent meadows and wildflower woodlands to springtime hills, here is our guide to the best spring walks in the UK to enjoy with your mum.
Take a stroll through the bluebells
Strongly associated with our ancient woodlands, Britain’s stunning spring flower the bluebell blooms in April and May, so if you can do so safely, this time of year is a lovely time to take a woodland bluebell walk.
Go for a picnic
Sunnier spring days often make it warm enough to enjoy a picnic. Here is our pick of the best picnic spots in the UK countryside and coast, plus some delicious recipes to make – even if you decide to picnic in your garden.