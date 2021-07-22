Best orchid sites to visit in the UK

Orchids can appear to be delicate little blooms which aren’t hardy enough to survive in the variable British climate. However, in many parts of the UK orchid species are thriving, although many do remain a protected species.
There are 52 orchid species found in Britain and these superstars of the wildflower world are a delight to spot in the summer months.
Learn more about how to identify orchids found in the UK with this handy illustrated orchid guide by BBC Wildlife.
Discover a selection of the best sites to see orchids growing wild in the UK with our handy guide.
Check before you trek
Orchids bloom just once a year, and flowering times are strongly influenced by the weather. In general, they flower earlier in the south and later in the north. Check species flowering times in a botanical guide and consult with local nature wardens to make sure you’re not disappointed.
Just remember to never trample or pick any wild orchids you see growing wild as many species are rare and protected by law.
Where to see orchids in the UK
Ainsdale Sand Dunes, Lancashire
Marsh Helleborine ( Epipactis palustris) in bloom/Credit: Getty
Marsh helleborines and many other orchids species grow in the dune slacks and under the pine trees. Early in the morning, flowers gleam with dew and summer dusks are scented by evening primroses. It is accessible by public transport; just 20 minutes’ walk from the nearest train station. The dunes are open access from Southport to Formby, information on what is flowering is displayed in Ainsdale beach car park. visitseftonandwestlancs.co.uk
Noar Hill, Near Selborne, Hampshire
Autumn Ladys-tresses -Spiranthes spiralis-, individual stem/Credit: Getty Images
Badbury Rings, Dorset
itch of Iron age hill fort Badbury Rings. Wimborne, Dorset/Credit: Getty Images
Bonsai Bank, North of Sole Street, Kent
The Grizzled Skipper, one of the many species of butterflies that can be seen at the reserve/Credit: Getty Images
A walk through the woods will take you to the area marked as Bonsai Bank. Flower-rich glades support a range of insect life from butterflies
to glow worms.
Witton Lime Beds, North east of Northwich, Cheshire
Wild marsh orchids/Credit: Getty Images
Chemical residues from industry created this site of scientific interest. It is one of the few places where both northern and southern marsh orchids grow, so you can also see their hybrid blooming here. designatedsites.naturalengland.org.uk
Sandscale Hawes, Cumbria
Coralroot orchid growing wild/Credit: Getty Images
Kenfig dunes, Glamorgan
This footbridge over the River Kenfig (Afon Cyffnig) connects Kenfig Natonal Nature Reserve and the Margam Moors/Credit: Getty Images
Balranald, Outer Hebrides
Balranald RSPB Nature Reserve, North Uist, Outer Hebrides, Western Isles, Scotland/Credit: Getty Images
Traditional land management creates the Hebridean machair (grassy plain) that is carpeted in flowers including marsh orchids.
Beinn Eighe and Torridon, Highlands
Grass and stone plateau, Beinn Eighe/Credit: Chris Eilbeck for Geograph
Between Loch Torrin and Loch Maree you can enjoy mountain scenery and particularly Scottish plants among the Caledonian pinewood. Among them, you can see creeping lady’s-tresses.
Whisby Nature Park, Lincolnshire
A beautiful rare wild marsh orchid flowering/Credit: Getty Images
Dactylorhiza majalis – endangered spiece of wild orchid (western marsh orchid, broad-leaved marsh orch., fan orch., common marsh orchid, or Irish marsh orchid)
With thousands of southern marsh orchids in the Orchid Glade, it would be hard not to see orchids here if you visit during flowering season, in June and July.
