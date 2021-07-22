Best orchid sites to visit in the UK

Orchids can appear to be delicate little blooms which aren’t hardy enough to survive in the variable British climate. However, in many parts of the UK orchid species are thriving, although many do remain a protected species.

There are 52 orchid species found in Britain and these superstars of the wildflower world are a delight to spot in the summer months.

Learn more about how to identify orchids found in the UK with this handy illustrated orchid guide by BBC Wildlife.

Discover a selection of the best sites to see orchids growing wild in the UK with our handy guide.

Check before you trek

Orchids bloom just once a year, and flowering times are strongly influenced by the weather. In general, they flower earlier in the south and later in the north. Check species flowering times in a botanical guide and consult with local nature wardens to make sure you’re not disappointed.

Just remember to never trample or pick any wild orchids you see growing wild as many species are rare and protected by law.

Where to see orchids in the UK