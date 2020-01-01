How to identify winter animal tracks

Winter is one of the best times to look for signs of life in the countryside. Turn your gaze to the ground and you’ll spot evidence all around you, from the pronounced claw prints of a mink and the webbed feet of a gull, to the interdigital pad of a badger.

Muddy paths, riverbanks and and woodlands are a great place to spot animal tracks, while winter snows create a fresh canvas for footprints, especially in open fields and along country roads and farm tracks.

Learn how to identify animal tracks in winter in the British countryside with our handy illustrated wildlife guide.

Winter wildlife tracks

Otter tracks

6-8.5cm long, 6cm wide

Easy to spot if webbing is visible. This is round in shape, with five toe prints arcing around a large inter-digital pad. Short claws project directly from the digits.

Roe deer tracks

4.5cm long, 3.5cm wide

Each foot has two slender and sharply pointed parallel cleaves. All deer species are rather similar, differing in size and, only very subtly, in shape.

Badger tracks

6cm long, 5-5.5cm wide

This can sometimes look like a small human handprint. All five toes radiate in front of the large interdigital pad. Long claws leave marks well in front of the digits.

Fox tracks

5-7cm long, 4-4.5cm wide

These prints show four distinctly oval toes, two of which are obviously in front. The back print, the interdigital pad, is the same size as the rest.

Gull tracks

3-6cm long (species vary)

The three front toes are joined by webs with a straight front edge. The toes diverge in a straight line. Note the claws projecting from the toes.

Pheasant tracks

6-8cm long

Birds tend to leave prints that look like arrowheads. The pheasant is large and heavy, so its print is clear and even. Found in farmland and woodland. After spotting their prints, get to know the pheasant even better by collecting one of their feathers and drawing it.

Rat tracks

1.8-2.5cm, hindfeet 3.3-2.8cm

Rodent tracks show four toes on the forefeet. Hindfeet show five toes and a long heel. Water voles are similar, but have more splayed toes and a short heel.

Mink tracks

3-4.5cm long, 3.5-4cm wide

Much smaller than those of the otter, less rounded and more star-shaped. The claws are longer and usually make a sharp imprint beyond the digits.

Illustrations ©Brin Edwards