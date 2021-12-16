The best outdoor gift cards and subscriptions for friends and family

What do you get the person who has everything? A gift subscription or voucher could be the perfect choice. With a huge range of different options out there, you’re sure to find something to suit even the fussiest person on your gifting list. From practical presents like map subscriptions to special choices such as floral arrangements, there are plenty to consider.

Keep scrolling to find our favourite outdoor subscriptions and gift cards for nature lovers.

Best outdoor gift cards and subscriptions to buy today

National Trust Gift Card

Buy now from Amazon (£25.00)

The National Trust can offer one of the best gift cards for nature lovers. It’s a fantastic choice for anyone who loves the great outdoors, whether or not they have National Trust membership.

If you don’t put the money towards individual admission tickets or membership itself, you can use it to treat yourself in one of the trust’s many shops and cafes.

Not only are there more than 200 different gardens and parks to visit across the UK; there are over 300 historic buildings you can explore as well. You can even spend the gift card on National Trust holidays for a restorative getaway.

BBC Countryfile Magazine Subscription

A subscription to the Countryfile magazine makes a great gift for those who enjoy spending time in the great outdoors. Either opt for six or 13 issues, and you’ll save money on the shop price.

Alternatively, if your intended recipient isn’t one to flick through magazines, you could get them the digital subscription for iPhone, iPad or Android devices. They’ll be able to access each edition on the day it’s released into the shops.

Ordnance Survey Maps Subscription Box

For anyone who enjoys rambling, hiking or even just an easy-going countryside stroll, a subscription to Ordnance Survey makes a thoughtful and practical gift.

With a 12-month subscription, you get access to the 607 maps covering the entirety of the UK, as well as 3D imagery, aerial flythroughs and route planners.

Being able to use these services on Ordnance Survey’s website and app, print out the maps and even access them offline makes this a convenient outdoor subscription.

Adventure Book Club Monthly Subscription

If you know someone who loves reading and the natural world, why not combine their passions with an adventure book subscription?

Every month, the curator Tim chooses and sends an adventure, travel or nature book, along with a handwritten letter to introduce it. Plus, you can watch a live online discussion with the author to find out more about it.

Choose a four, six or 12-month subscription.

‘The Botanical’ Mini Posy Fresh Flower Subscription

Having fresh blooms around your home is one of the most satisfying ways to celebrate the natural world, so what could be lovelier than a flower subscription?

These ones arrive through your letterbox, ready for you to arrange and display. Unlike other flower subscriptions, they include rare species as well as seasonal varieties, and you get a hand-illustrated information card with every delivery.

Virgin Experience Days Gift Card

Buy now from Amazon (£15.00+)

If you’re struggling for present ideas, adventure gift cards are a no-brainer. Activities can be more fun and memorable than the average pair of socks or bottle of aftershave we often unwrap on special occasions.

Just select an amount between £15 and £500, and your recipient then chooses one of over 3,000 different experiences, including online courses, supercar driving sessions and luxury hotel stays.

You can even personalise the gift card by choosing the design to suit your chosen friend or relative.

Luxury Wild Bird Food Subscription Box

Buy now from Etsy UK (£35.00+)

A gift for both the recipient and their local population of birds, this outdoor subscription pack includes a selection of high-quality seeds and mixes.

The contents change month by month, depending on the nutrients birds need for the time of year. And you get useful tips for encouraging them into your garden.

As an added bonus, the business behind the boxes mix all their bird food blends in Yorkshire and send them in plastic-free, recycled and recyclable packaging.

Eco-friendly box of ethical small business items

Buy now from Etsy UK (£20.00+)

A convenient gift option, this outdoor subscription would make a great starter pack for anyone interested in living sustainably or a top-up pack for those who already choose eco-friendly alternatives.

Every month, you get a particular set of items sourced from small businesses, such as a dental care kit, ethical gardening gear and sustainable stationery. And you can customise the length of your subscription gift, from one month up to a year.