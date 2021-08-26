30 years of the BBC Countryfile Calendar

In the past 30 years, the Countryfile Calendar competition has become one of the biggest photography competitions in the UK. From tiny voles to wide open landscapes, your amazing pictures have raised record amounts for charity through the calendar itself: with the 2021 issue bringing in more than £3million for BBC Children in Need.

Here, we take a look back at some of our most memorable overall winners and judges’ favourites from the past three decades.

The Countryfile Calendar for 2022 is now open for entries – see our guide to this year’s competition.

Frozen Lake, 2003

‘Winter Sundown’, 2004

‘Sheep in Spring’, 2007

‘Spring Lamb’, 2008

‘In-flight meal’, 2009

‘Magic Dragon’, 2011

‘Rainbow’s End’, 2013

‘On the move’, 2013

‘Coastline Canter’, 2016

‘Berry Brunch’, 2017

‘First Flight’, 2018

‘Winter Wanderers’, 2018

‘Pole Position’, 2019

‘Among the Purple Heather’, 2021