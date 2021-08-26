30 years of the BBC Countryfile Calendar

In the past 30 years, the Countryfile Calendar competition has become one of the biggest photography competitions in the UK. From tiny voles to wide open landscapes, your amazing pictures have raised record amounts for charity through the calendar itself: with the 2021 issue bringing in more than £3million for BBC Children in Need.
Here, we take a look back at some of our most memorable overall winners and judges’ favourites from the past three decades.
The Countryfile Calendar for 2022 is now open for entries – see our guide to this year’s competition.
Frozen Lake, 2003
Robert Fulton, Frozen Lake, BBC Countryfile Calendar competition 2003
‘Winter Sundown’, 2004
Lorraine Harvey, ‘Winter Sundown’, BBC Countryfile Calendar competition 2004
‘Sheep in Spring’, 2007
Claudia Wass, ‘Sheep in Spring’, BBC Countryfile Calendar competition 2007
‘Spring Lamb’, 2008
Richard Peters, ‘Spring Lamb’, BBC Countryfile Calendar competition 2008
‘In-flight meal’, 2009
Richard Steel, ‘In-Flight Meal‘, overall winner of the BBC Countryfile Calendar Competition 2009.
‘Magic Dragon’, 2011
Matthew Thomas, ‘Magic Dragon’, BBC Countryfile Calendar competition 2011
‘Rainbow’s End’, 2013
Jean Burwood, ‘Rainbow’s End’, Judge’s Favourite, BBC Countryfile Calendar competition 2013
‘On the move’, 2013
Dave Foker, ‘On the Move‘, Overall Winner, BBC Countryfile Calendar competition 2013
‘Coastline Canter’, 2016
Graham Mealand, ‘Coastline Canter’, BBC Countryfile Calendar competition 2016
‘Berry Brunch’, 2017
Dean Mason, ‘Berry Brunch’, BBC Countryfile Calendar competition 2017
‘First Flight’, 2018
Jarek Kurek, ‘First Flight’, overall winner in the BBC Countryfile Calendar 2018
‘Winter Wanderers’, 2018
Kevin Dolby, ‘Winter Wanderers’, judges‘ favourite in the BBC Countryfile Calendar competition, 2018
‘Pole Position’, 2019
David White, ‘Pole Position’, BBC Countryfile Calendar competition, 2019
‘Among the Purple Heather’, 2021
Shane Stanbridge, ‘Among the Purple Heather’, BBC Countryfile Calendar competition 2021