The ‘malicious mountain’, the ‘venomous mountain’ the ‘mountain with its head in the clouds’ – Britain’s tallest peak has a number of epithets, alluding to its potentially hazardous nature, but those who come prepared will be rewarded with some of the greatest views in the country.

As the highest of Britain's mountains, it holds a magnetic attraction for some 125,000 visitors every year. Most come to bag the Munro via the main 10.5-mile Mountain Track (or Pony Track), but it is also a mecca for climbers drawn to its many famous winter and summer climbing routes, not least the North East Buttress.

From weather conditions and mountain wildlife to walks, climbs and places to stay, our visitor's guide reveals everything you need to know about Ben Nevis.

Ben Nevis, Britain's highest mountain, viewed across Loch Eilch/Credit: Getty

Ben Nevis weather

During the winter months and into early summer, snow is likely to cover the upper part of the mountain, so you may need an ice axe and crampons – and know how to use them.

Mid to late summer is the best time for an ascent, when the weather is more likely to be dry.

The name Ben Nevis is an anglicisation of the Gaelic ‘Beinn Nibheis’, which has two translations, one meaning the ‘malicious’ or ‘venomous’ mountain, the other the ‘mountain with its head in the clouds’. Which translation is most accurate remains open to debate, but certainly Beinn Nibheis has its share of cloudy days with 355 on average a year.

As always in mountain environments, the weather can be difficult to accurately predict, so anyone wishing to ascend Ben Nevis should be fully prepared – both with mountain walking experience and appropriate clothing (see below).

Visit the Met Office website for an up-to-date forecast of Ben Nevis weather.

Ben Nevis height

Ben Nevis is 1,345m high, making it the tallest mountain in Britain.

Where is Ben Nevis?

Ben Nevis towers above the Scottish Highland town of Fort William in Lochaber, Scotland.

A fishing boat lies stranded on the loch shore with Ben Nevis looming overhead/Getty

Ben Nevis geology and wildlife

The mountain formed as part of a massive and very active volcano when liquid granite magma was forced up into the surrounding rocks. The summit is composed of andesite, which 410 million years ago collapsed, as lavas, into a chamber of molten granite below.

Golden and white-tailed eagles may be seen, in addition to red deer, pine martens, snow buntings, ptarmigans and rare butterflies such as the mountain ringlet and chequered skipper.

Keep an eye out for golden eagles as you climb Ben Nevis/Credit: Getty

Ben Nevis walks

Mountain Track

10.5 miles/16.9km | 6–10 hours | challenging

Most walkers take the Mountain Track – also known as the Pony Track – tot he summit of Ben Nevis. The 10.5-mile route starts close to sea level and involves a huge vertical ascent to reach the 1,345m summit.

Initially a good, wide path ascends the lower slopes but deteriorates on the higher, rough, granite boulder-and-scree-strewn ground below the summit.

The summit of Ben Nevis can get busy at times, especially in summer when conditions are best for walking/Credit: Getty

Glen Nevis and Steall Falls

2 miles/3.2km | 102m accent | 1.5 hours | moderate

Tapering south from the Highland town of Fort William, gorgeous Glen Nevis is bounded by several high, rugged mountains, including the huge bulk of Ben Nevis, which, at 1,344m (4,409ft) above sea level, is the highest point in the British Isles.

Other iconic peaks include Sgurr a’ Mhaim and Stob Ban and the glen is a playground for mountaineers, mountain bikers and white-water rafters.

However, it is a low-level, two-mile walk through the dramatic Nevis Gorge that really packs a punch and provides an unforgettable aural and visual experience.

Sections of the path can be rocky and slippery but with a little care this is a superb walk, suitable for almost everyone.

How long does it take to walk up Ben Nevis?

Experienced walkers should complete the return route on the Mountain Track in five to six hours, others may take up to ten hours. Competency in mountain navigation is essential.

The Mountain Track is the most popular and easiest path to the Ben Nevis summit/Getty

Ben Nevis checklist

Walkers wishing to complete the Mountain Track should be well prepared. Here is a checklist of the things you will need:

· Hillwalking experience

· Good level of fitness

· Navigation skills

· Map and compass

· Warm, waterproof clothing

· Sun protection

· Water and food

· Torch and whistle

· Good walking boots

· Mountain safety route card ­– filled in and left with someone you trust.

The most popular route to the summit of Ben Nevis begins at the Ben Nevis Visitor Centre/Getty

Ben Nevis climbs

Carn Mór Dearg arête

For the mountaineer an ascent of Ben Nevis by the long, slender, Carn Mór Dearg arête offers an aesthetically satisfying circuit with unrivalled views of the great cliffs, corries and ridges on the Ben. Scrambling skills are called for on this long outing.

Those looking to tackled Ben Nevis along the Carn Mór Dearg arête should have mountain walking experience/Getty

Rock climbing (the North Face)

Up close the scale of the 700-metre (2,300 ft) cliffs is daunting. Many routes are historically important, with first ascents dating from the late 19th century. Winter draws climbers from across Europe to ascend the ice-clad gullies and blocky buttresses.

The North Face of Ben Nevis offers climbers a challenging route to the summit/Getty

Places to stay near Ben Nevis

Ben Nevis Hotel

At the foot of Ben Nevis and on the outskirts of Fort William is the Ben Nevis Hotel. There are 119 bedrooms and a range of facilities, including a bar and restaurant, and a 50-foot swimming pool.

Ben Nevis Holiday Park

Ben Nevis Holiday Park is set on the banks of the River Lochy just north of Fort William. The park offers stunning views of Ben Nevis and is a great base for exploring the surrounding Highlands. The park has acres of grass and riverbank.

Glen Nevis Caravan and Camping

Midway between Fort William and the parking for Glen Nevis is Glen Nevis Caravan and Camping. The site is a great based for exploring Glen Nevis, Ben Nevis and Fort William.

Nevis Range Scenic Mountain Gondola

The Nevis Range Scenic Mountain Gondola ascends half way up the Munro Aonach Mór with a stunning outlook to the west and north. From there, in the snow-free summer months, the 40-minute return walk to Sgurr Finnisg-aig gives superb views of Ben Nevis and Carn Mór Dearg.

Ben Nevis map