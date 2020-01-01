British mountain guide: facts, definitions and the best peaks to climb

While Britain may not have the towering peaks of European neighbours, it is spoilt for choice when it comes to mountains. our guide to the Our UK mountain guide looks briefly at British mountaineering history, mountain facts and the best peaks to climb

What is the highest mountain in Britain?

The tallest mountain in Britain is Ben Nevis (1,345m) in the Highland region of Scotland. Ben Nevis is known to locals as ‘The Ben’ and has two main walking tracks to the summit: The Mountain Track (or Tourist Track) and the more challenging Carn Mor Dearg Arête route (for experience hikers).

The highest mountain in Wales is Snowdon (1,085m), in England it’s Scafell Pike (978m) and in Northern Ireland it’s Slieve Donard (850m).

What is the definition of a mountain in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, a mountain is most commonly defined as landform that rises at least 610 metres (2,000 feet) above sea level, though this is sometimes rounded down to 600m. Definitions may also vary in accordance to topographical prominence – “the height of a peak relative to the lowest contour line around it but containing no higher summit within it”. In this case, the distance could be anything between 30 and 152m (100 or 500 feet).

Where are mountains found in the UK? There are a number of mountains regions in the UK: Scotland Cairngorms, Northwest Highlands, Grampians, Cheviot Hills, Ochil Hills and Cuillins. Wales Black Mountains, Berwyns, Snowdonia, Brecon Beacons, Clwydian Hills and the Moelwinions. Northern Ireland Mourne Mountains, Sperrin Mountains, Glens of Antrim. England Pennines, Lake District, Dartmoor. Roughly two out three of the UK’s mountains are found in Scotland, and the top 10 highest mountains in England are all in the Lake District National Park.

Famous mountain writers and walkers

John Muir

Scottish-born environmentalist, naturalist, author and glaciologist John Muir was one of the world’s earliest and most influential conservationists and a lover of mountains.

The mountains are calling and I must go.In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks.The clearest way into the Universe is through a forest wilderness. John Muir

Nan Shepherd

In 1932, Scots novelist and poet Nan Shepherd wrote to a friend to say she was off to London for a “sophisticated fortnight with theatres and new frocks to purge one of the lust for ice-cold peaks”. This was a lust, however, never to be purged. Her love affair with the Cairngorms in north-eastern Scotland lasted until her death in 1981 and inspired her masterpiece, The Living Mountain.

Yet often the mountain gives itself most completely when I have no destination, when I reach nowhere in particular, but have gone out merely to be with the mountain as one visits a friend with no intention but to be with him. Nan Shepherd

Alfred Wainwright

“No mountain profile in Lakeland arrests and excites the attention more than the Langdale Pikes,” wrote fellwalker, author and artist Alfred Wainwright, now so synonymous with the Lake District and its mountains.

The fleeting hour of life of those who love the hills is quickly spent, but the hills are eternal. Always there will be the lonely ridge, the dancing beck, the silent forest; always there will be the exhilaration of the summits. Alfred Wainwright

Best mountain walks in Wales

Alamy