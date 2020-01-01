British mountain guide: facts, definitions and the best peaks to climb
From Snowdon in Wales and Ben Nevis in Scotland to the towering heights of the Lake District Fells, here is our guide to the UK's most amazing mountains, including a brief look at the history of British mountain climbing, facts and the best peaks to climb
What is the highest mountain in Britain?
The tallest mountain in Britain is Ben Nevis (1,345m) in the Highland region of Scotland. Ben Nevis is known to locals as ‘The Ben’ and has two main walking tracks to the summit: The Mountain Track (or Tourist Track) and the more challenging Carn Mor Dearg Arête route (for experience hikers).
The highest mountain in Wales is Snowdon (1,085m), in England it’s Scafell Pike (978m) and in Northern Ireland it’s Slieve Donard (850m).
What is the definition of a mountain in the UK?
In the United Kingdom, a mountain is most commonly defined as landform that rises at least 610 metres (2,000 feet) above sea level, though this is sometimes rounded down to 600m. Definitions may also vary in accordance to topographical prominence – “the height of a peak relative to the lowest contour line around it but containing no higher summit within it”. In this case, the distance could be anything between 30 and 152m (100 or 500 feet).
Where are mountains found in the UK?
There are a number of mountains regions in the UK:
Scotland
Cairngorms, Northwest Highlands, Grampians, Cheviot Hills, Ochil Hills and Cuillins.
Wales
Black Mountains, Berwyns, Snowdonia, Brecon Beacons, Clwydian Hills and the Moelwinions.
Northern Ireland
Mourne Mountains, Sperrin Mountains, Glens of Antrim.
England
Pennines, Lake District, Dartmoor.
Roughly two out three of the UK’s mountains are found in Scotland, and the top 10 highest mountains in England are all in the Lake District National Park.
Famous mountain writers and walkers
John Muir
Scottish-born environmentalist, naturalist, author and glaciologist John Muir was one of the world’s earliest and most influential conservationists and a lover of mountains.
Nan Shepherd
In 1932, Scots novelist and poet Nan Shepherd wrote to a friend to say she was off to London for a “sophisticated fortnight with theatres and new frocks to purge one of the lust for ice-cold peaks”. This was a lust, however, never to be purged. Her love affair with the Cairngorms in north-eastern Scotland lasted until her death in 1981 and inspired her masterpiece, The Living Mountain.
Alfred Wainwright
“No mountain profile in Lakeland arrests and excites the attention more than the Langdale Pikes,” wrote fellwalker, author and artist Alfred Wainwright, now so synonymous with the Lake District and its mountains.
Best mountain walks in Wales
Cnicht, Gwynedd – 689m
Venture into the Moelwynion mountain range in Wales, climbing through a prehistoric landscape to the pyramidal zenith of mighty Cnicht.
Pen y Fan, Powys – 886m
Pen y Fan is one of the most popular peaks in the Brecon Beacons National Park. Most visitors hike to the mountain top from the Storey Arms – but for a quieter and more rewarding route, take the path up from Taf Fechan Forest past Neuadd Reservoir.
Other walks in Wales:
Cribyn, Powys – 795m
Often overshadowed by its towering neighbour, Pen y Fan, this verdant mountain in the heart of the Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales is one of Britain’s most understated peaks.
Snowdon, Gwynedd – 1085m
Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa in Welsh) is the highest mountain in England and Wales at 1,085m (3,560ft). The Snowdon range covers 16 square miles and gave birth to Welsh rock climbing in the 19th century. Take on the peaks and crags of Snowdon and immerse yourself in what is one of the wildest places in Wales with this seven-mile mountain walk.
Best mountain walks in England
Scafell Pike, Cumbria – 978m
England’s highest mountain, and also one of the most remote in the country. The peak is surrounded by a number of other fells, including Great End, Sca Fell and Broad Crag.
Old Man of Coniston, Cumbria – 803m
Walk beside high tarns and copper-mining relics to a magical fell-top vista in the Lake District National Park.
Kinder Scout, Derbyshire – 636m
Sandwiched between Manchester and Sheffield in Derbyshire, the bleak but beautiful upland plateau of Kinder Scout is a landscape of wind-swept waterfalls and rocky crags, perfect for hikers and scramblers alike.
Ingleborough, North Yorkshire – 723m
Walk the second highest peak in the Yorkshire Dales, a mountain pockmarked with cavernous sinkholes, rumbling rivers and labyrinthine limestone paving.
Cross Fell, Cumbria – 893m
Best mountain walks in Scotland
Suilven, Sutherland – 731m
Steep, wild and remote, this Scottish giant is one of Britain’s most striking peaks – reaching its summit is difficult, but with spectacular views stretching out across the Highlands, it’s well worth the climb.
Ben Lomond, Argyll and Bute – 974m
Ben Lomond is the most climbed of the Scottish Munros, with a direct ascent of 974m to its summit. Climb north up the tourist path from Rowardennan, then either retrace your ascent route or take the rougher return along Ptarmigan Ridge to the west.
Ben Nevis, Highland – 1,345m
The great bulk of Ben Nevis, part of the Grampian Mountain range, is the UKs highest mountain at 1,345m. It towers above Fort William in Lochaber. There are two main walking routes to the summit of Ben Nevis – The Mountain Track (or Tourist Track) and the more challenginge Carn Mor Dearg Arête route (for experience hikers).
Ben More, Isle of Mull, Argyll and Bute – 966m
Hike to the summit of this Hebridean giant and gaze out over island-strewn sea lochs and beach-straddled peninsulas – a fitting reward for conquering one of Scotland’s finest peaks.
Best mountain walks in Northern Ireland
Slieve Binnian, County Down – 747m
Severe weathering during the last ice age sculpted Slieve Binnian into the most distinctive peak in Northern Ireland’s Mourne Mountains. Map and route.
Slieve Bearnagh, County Down – 739m
Take on this tough upland walk, following a 100-year-old wall over peaks and cols through Northern Ireland’s Mountains of Mourne.