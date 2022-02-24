Day out: Burnham Deepdale, Norfolk

As spring arrives, we all want to get outdoors in the fresh air, right? A stay in Burnham Deepdale, in the heart of Nelson territory in North Norfolk, is a great option and one, in this rather pricey area, that isn’t going to break the bank.

Staying at Burnham Deepdale

Jason Borthwick has created a family friendly and, importantly for many of us, a dog-friendly centre at Deepdale Camping and Rooms – you can camp in a tent or in your campervan, or stay in well-equipped self-catering accommodation. It is all very attractive, with old stables and a granary put to good use, plus a couple of safari-style tents already set up if you don’t fancy the hassle of doing it yourself.

The camspite is very eco-conscious – the loos and showers are powered by 100% renewable electricity – and with miles of stunning coastal scenery surrounding the site (it’s within an AONB), peace and quiet are easy to come by. But don’t worry – there’s good Wi-Fi if you really need it.

Deepdale Café is next door for when you don’t feel like cooking, and the parade of shops at nearby Dalegate Market has a supermarket and other useful stores.

Burnham Deepdale: Tent pitches (from £16 for two), rooms (from £45 for two), safari tents (from £105 for two). deepdalebackpackers.co.uk

Burnham Deepdale walks

This area is a dream for walkers, with the Norfolk Coast Path right across the road from the campsite. There are numerous walking possibilities from the centre, but a favourite of mine is to head to the clearly signposted coast path and turn right, going east towards Holkham.

The path takes you past the floodplains and saltmarshes to Burnham Norton, then on to the oh-so-pretty Burnham Overy Staithe, where Horatio Nelson learnt to sail, then finally, about eight miles later, you reach the wide sandy expanses of Holkham Bay, where birds nest in the dunes in the spring. All the while you have the North Sea on your left, with the enigmatic Scolt Head Island (a national nature reserve) tempting you for next time. Local bird species to spot include marsh harriers, little egrets and avocets, and you might get lucky and spot an osprey or spoonbill.

Once on Holkham Beach, turn inland to the main road – call in at The Lookout Café for a decent coffee – and catch the Coastliner bus back to Burnham Deepdale. It calls at Burnham Market, a chic place well worth exploring, then you’re back at your Deepdale base and ready to plan your next adventure.