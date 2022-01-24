Day out: Lagan Valley Regional Park, Belfast

A unique corridor of greenery that has provided a haven for wildlife for 55 years, the Lagan Valley Regional Park stretches along the banks of the River Lagan for 11 miles.

Linking the urban centres of Belfast and Lisburn, this patchwork of waterway, nature reserve, countryside and parkland is a living example of how nature can thrive a stone’s throw from a capital city.

Wildlife and walks in Lagan Valley

In spring, listen for the songs of linnets, yellowhammers and skylarks and keep your eyes peeled for kingfishers and reed buntings. Swifts arrive in May – encouraged by recent nest boxes – and patrol the river in an endless acrobatic quest for insects.

The Lagan Towpath traverses the entire park, and you can walk or cycle the nine-mile stretch from Belfast’s Stranmillis Embankment to Lisburn. For a shorter outing, head to Belvoir Park Forest, home to both Northern Ireland’s RSPB headquarters and three signed loop walks, each up to two miles long.