10 great gifts for bird lovers

Knowing a person’s hobby is often a great place to start when it comes to birthday or Christmas presents. And, with over 600 bird species in Britain, it is no surprise that we are a nation filled with bird lovers.

Advertisement

To help you find a fantastic gift for that bird-loving friend or family member, we have put together a range of ideas including equipment to aid them on their search for Britain’s birds, or presents that celebrate the ones they already have seen.

As an added bonus, some gifts will also help out birds in your local area, or donate to much-loved wildlife charities such as RSPB and National Trust.

There should be something on this list for every type of birder. Whether they simply enjoy watching the birds in the garden, or go on ambitious expeditions in search of rare species, we hope you find gift inspiration in this list.

Browse our pick of the great gifts for bird lovers below — all budgets considered.

For more gift ideas for nature lovers, take a look at our guides to the best kit and binoculars for wildlife watchers.

Gifts for bird lovers

From practical outdoor gear to books, games and homeware, here are a selection of brilliant gifts for bird lovers.

Luckies Birds of Interest Scratch Map

Buy at John Lewis for £24.95

Printed on FSC approved paper in the UK, this Luckies map features 45 birds including a grey heron, red kite and green woodpecker. Each bird is listed at the bottom with a gold foil icon that can be scratched off once you have seen or hear the bird. There is also a section to note down the location where the bird was spotted. Featuring original artwork by illustrator and avid ornithologist, Matt Sewell.

Green Feathers Wi-Fi Full HD Bird Box Camera

Buy at Amazon for £132

This compact camera from Green Feathers is compact enough to fit inside any standard bird box. It shoots in colour and has LEDs built-in for night vision so that you can watch the birds nesting and feeding 24/7. The camera connects to the Wi-Fi fo easy-viewing on a tablet or smartphone, and there is a MicroSD slot so that you can expand the storage of the device and set up the camera to record via motion detection.

Rite in the Rain Waterproof Notebook

Buy at Amazon for £5.90

For those who like to go bird-watching in all weathers, the Rite in the Rain notebook is a great option. The small, spiral-bound notebook is only 4×6 inches so can easily be slipped into a bag or pocket and features lined, waterproof paper. It can be used with a standard pencil or ballpoint pen, but for the best results you may want to consider buying a specialist Rite in the Rain pen or pencil.

Monopoly — Exclusive RSPB edition

Buy at RSPB for £34.99

This exclusive edition of Monopoly swaps building a property empire for conservationism as you work your way around the board collecting bird sites, hides and visitor centres as you go. Suitable for 2-6 players, aged 8 or up. The money, Community Chest and Chance cards have all had a bird-themed makeover, too.

Collins Bird Guide: The Most Complete Guide to the Birds of Britain and Europe

Buy at Amazon for £14.78

For those new to bird watching, the Collins Bird Guide is a excellent reference source on birds across Europe, including Britain. Accompanying every bird species is information on size, habitat, range, identification and voice, along with a distribution map and illustrations showing the species in all the major plumages.

Viking Merlin ED Binoculars 8X42

Buy at Amazon for £214.95

When out in nature reserves or the British countryside more widely, a pair of binoculars are great for getting a closer look at birds and their habitats without causing any disruption. For wildlife watching, eight times magnification is typically best like these 8X42 Viking binoculars. Covered in a rubber casing for good grip, and the ED glass provides sharp, bright images and reduce chromatic aberration, also known as “colour-fringing”.

RSPB Garden Birds Photographic Calendar 2021

Buy at John Lewis for £10

This calendar brings the garden birds into your home with large photographs of 12 birds including a goldfinch and green woodpecker. The square grid style gives plenty of room for writing in appointments, birthdays and special occasions. Sold in support of the RSPB, this calendar is free of plastic packaging.

Roamwild Arch Window Bird Feeder

Buy at Amazon for £34.99

By attaching to the window, the Roamwild Arch Bird Feeder allows you to watch the birds up close from the comfort of your home. Features include multiple perches to allow more birds to feed at once, the arch design keeps them sheltered and it holds up to two litres of seeds. To make a gift bundle, include some National Trust CJ Wildlife Hi-Energy No Mess Seed Mix so that they can get straight to feeding the birds.

Sara Miller Chelsea Collection Bird Mugs — Set of 4

Buy at John Lewis for £55

From British designer Sara Miller, these four beautiful mugs are made from fine china decorated with touches of real 22-carat gold. The style is inspired by vintage prints from Asia and feature an array of birds in an enchanted garden.

National Trust Membership

Buy at National Trust for £72 a year

Advertisement

Gifting a National Trust membership not only gets the person of your choice free entry into nature reserves and heritage buildings up and down the country, but it also allow the National Trust to keep doing what it is doing. An adult membership is £72 a year, but there are also junior, joint and family options available. Additional benefits include free parking at National Trust locations, a Members’ Handbook and the National Trust magazine delivered three times a year.