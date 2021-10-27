The colder months can be one of the best times to explore Britain’s beautiful landscapes as the frost and snow begin to set in, but it’s important to make sure you wrap up warm as you embark on your winter walks.

A reliable beanie hat can make all the difference once the temperature drops and the wind picks up, protecting your head and ears from bitter conditions, allowing you to fully appreciate the views around you. So we’ve put together our list of the best beanie hats that should keep you cosy in the cold.

Best beanie hats to buy in 2021

SealSkinz Waterproof Beanie Hat

Boasting three layers of construction aimed at keeping you warm and dry in the rain, this waterproof beanie from SealSkinz is ideal for poor weather conditions when you suspect the wind will pick up and the winter showers will set in.

The exterior of the beanie should be durable as it’s made from 100% acrylic, while allowing for some stretch to create a comfortable fit. The interior of the beanie is lined with polyester, and there is a micro fleece lining which should ensure a warm insulation and moisture control.

Finisterre Kew Beanie

Built for blustery weather, this colourful collection from Finisterre are based on their Fisherman range, so you can expect them to be ideal for breezy coastal walks. An eco-conscious option, they are made from a mix of 35% regular cotton, and 65% recycled cotton yarn, providing that extra bit of protection from windy weather.

The hat design features a waffle knit, with the Finisterre headland logo patch displayed on the front.

Buy Kew Beanie now from Finisterre

Fjällräven Directional Rib Beanie

The directional rib beanie from Fjällräven has been designed as a go-to in cold weather, suitable for everyday walks and activities when the temperature drops and the wind intensifies. Boasting an ethically produced option, they say this beanie is made from 100% wool, which should create a texture that is particularly soft to the touch.

Featuring a wide folded edge with a subtle Fjällräven logo on the side, this is a snug and stylish option to consider in the winter months whether you’re popping out into the cold or have a big trek planned.

Jack Wolfskin Vertigo Fleece Beanie

Made from fleece which has been manufactured with NANUK technology, Jack Wolfskin says this should provide optimal thermal insulation to keep your head and ears protected in the cold. They also boast its breathable properties and say this is a fast drying option which means it should be practical and get the job done, even if you’re caught in a mountain shower.

Buy Vertigo Fleece Beanie from Jack Wolfskin

Alpkit Idwal Beanie

Available in a range of stand-out colours that include maize and seagrass, the Idwal beanie from alpkit is an eco-conscious option, claiming to be made from 100% responsibly sourced lambswool. Due to the wool’s odour resistant qualities they also suggest you can further help the environment by saving on water, as you wont need to wash this beanie as often as others which a different material. That means more time spent enjoying the benefits of its insulating properties.

Buy Idwal Beanie from alpkit

Icebreaker Merino Unisex Chase Wool Winter Beanie

Ideal for those training in the cold, whether you’re running along mountain trails or taking on long treks in the frosty conditions, the Icebreaker beanie aims to be a lightweight, insulating option, keeping you warm but nimble on the go.

Made from 96% merino wool and 4% LYCRA, they say this creates a stretchy material for a comfortable fit, and has non-itch properties so you don’t have to keep adjusting the beanie once it’s snugly on your head. It also boasts odour-resistance so you can work up a sweat without feeling self-conscious.

Buy Unisex Chase Wool Winter Beanie now from Icebreaker Merino

Carhartt WIP Watch Beanie

Aiming to deliver on style and substance, this rib-knit beanie from Carharrt should provide a comfortable, stretchy fit. Made from wool blend and wool mix, bear in mind this hat is hand-wash only.

The North Face Salty Dog Beanie

If you’re exploring cold, coastal paths or tackling trails on a regular basis, this may be the best option for you. The North Face claims the acrylic knit will retain its shape, making for a lasting fit that will keep you warm in the long run. Featuring a thick, fold-up cuff as well as jersey lining, this should keep you cosy wherever you wear it.

Berghaus Blocks Beanie

This versatile beanie from Berghaus is reversible, which means you can opt for the bold branding look or the more subtle approach by turning the hat inside out. Whichever way you wear it, the slimline design should keep you snug when the cold weather sets in thanks to its jacquard knit fabric.

Buy Unisex Blocks Beanie now from Berghaus

Smartwool Merino 250 Pattern Cuffed Beanie

Perfect if you’re looking for variety, not only does this cuffed beanie from Smartwool feature a wide range of designs, each hat is also reversible, so you essentially get two looks for the price of one.

Made from merino 250 wool, this fabric should keep you warm while remaining breathable so you don’t overheat, and works to move sweat away from the body to keep you comfortable in cold conditions. It even boasts an adjustable ear band so you can manage the amount of heat it retains.

Buy Merino 250 Pattern Cuffed Beanie now from Smartwool