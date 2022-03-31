Best camera backpacks to protect your gear on the go

Whether you’re a wildlife photographer who wants to edit their work straight away, or an amateur videographer happy to hike miles for the perfect shot, a specially designed camera backpack will keep your equipment safely in one place.

Advertisement

With so many camera backpacks to choose from we’ve put together a list that offer a variety of perks, from bags that can store multiple cameras and batteries for the working professional, to those that can withstand bumps, drops and poor weather.

So if you have a long trip and lots of photography planned, or you’re a curious amateur who wants to capture the scenery on their next ramble, we’ve got you covered with our suggestions below.

Best camera backpacks to buy in 2022

Tario Camera Backpack

Weighing just 0.83kg when empty this backpack still has the capacity to store 12 litres of equipment.

The interior features six shockproof dividers which can help separate and organise your equipment, making sure your lenses and camera body are safe and snug, with an extra compartment for your laptop or tablet.

The exterior of the backpack has two straps at the bottom which are ideal for holding onto your tripod, and there are mesh pockets either side which can be used for any extra bit and pieces.

Made from polyester, this backpack should be light but durable, holding up in the rain thanks to its water resistance materials.

YuanWen DSLR Camera Canvas Backpack

This canvas bag from YuanWen has plenty of storage for your DSLR camera and accessories, with padded partitions that will keep them protected. The bag itself is also anti-shock so if you accidentally drop it you won’t be in for a nasty surprise when you look inside.

The storage options are versatile as the partitions are removable so you can choose between carrying more gear, or converting the entire thing into a regular daypack with just a single camera and room for a flask and sandwiches.

There’s also a separate partition for your MacBook if you want to upload and edit any photos on the go.

Vanguard Veo GO Backpack

Designed to be lightweight and easy to carry while still storing plenty of your camera gadgetry, the Vanguard Veo Go can hold your camera as well as three lenses. Or you could swap out your DSLR for a small drone which can fit inside instead.

There’s a handy storage section on the side for your tripod, and a separate section inside for your laptop.

If you’d like to keep your personal items handy there’s also additional space for those, and the kit comes with a rain cover so you don’t have to worry about your valuables becoming damaged if the weather turns.

Buy Vanguard Veo Go 46M Backpack in Black now from Jessops

Bring the countryside to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! By entering your details, you are agreeing to Countryfile.com terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Manfrotto Chicago Camera Backpack

This versatile camera backpack has plenty of compartments and attachments so you can pack as much as you need for your particular photo mission.

The main storage compartment should have enough room for your camera body and a lens, and can even be removed and used as a smaller shoulder bag if you want to travel light.

However, if you’d prefer to keep all your gear with you, there are easily accessible areas either side which are ideal for storing extra lenses, as well as a pocket at the back for your laptop, and an attachment that will keep a hold of your tripod.

Valkyrie Camera Backpack

If you’re looking for a bolder bag with a stand-out design, the Valkyrie is a bit more out there, made with robust fabrics that can withstand the lifestyle of a professional outdoor photographer.

Once the zip is fully opened it should provide very easy access to a number of customisable dividers, as well as zipped pockets with plenty of capacity for any essential cables or hard drives. There’s even a carry strap on the outside for your tripods or monopods.

The bag is water repellent which should help protect your precious equipment when the weather turns, with the additional perk of a ‘frog’ pocket where you can store items that have already been caught in a rain without the risk of the water transferring to your other electricals.

PhotoSport Outdoor Backpack

Designed with adventure photographers in mind who need a rugged rucksack to see them through tough terrain, the PhotoSport Outdoor Backpack should be nice and lightweight, so it can be carried without too much hassle. There’s even a hydration pocket inside with a two litre capacity to quench your thirst on those longer trips.

Using their ActivZone™ harness system, it should be comfortable to carry even when it’s full of your camera gear, with a padded waist belt that will keep things snug.

The material of this backpack is also resistant from rain, snow and even dust so you’ll be prepared for any weather.

Buy PhotoSport Outdoor Backpack now from Lowepro

Truckee Camera Backpack

Suitable for a more casual explorer who wants to catch a snap of the beautiful landscape, this Lowepro Truckee backpack has space for a small DSLR camera as well as one or two spare lenses so you can experiment with close-ups or wide shots.

A zip on the back will keep things safely secured while you walk, and there’s additional room for non-camera equipment such as a flask or a laptop.

Gitzo Adventury Backpack

Perfect for birders or landscape photographers, the Gitzo Adventury backpack has plenty of padding to keep your gear protected. You can store your usual camera kit and even fit a drone inside if you’re looking for a sweeping shot of the vista.

Both the zippers on the bag and the bottom material have been coated to help protect your valuables from a damp floor or wet weather, and there are multiple straps which can be used to store your tripod or even a waterproof mat so you have something to rest on while you snap away.

Alongside your camera gear there are slots for a laptop or tablet, with space for personal belongings like your keys or wallet.

Buy Gitzo Adventury Backpack now from Wex

Beschoi Camera Backpack

If you’re someone who likes to carry a lot of gear for every possible scenario this backpack may be the solution. Capable of holding two DSLR bodies, it can also manage up to six additional lenses and a speedlite flash at once.

There’s also extra space for a laptop so you can transfer and review your work at a moment’s notice, all protected within a nylon exterior that should repel any water, whether that’s a spilt drink or an unfortunate forecast.

The shoulder straps have been designed to distribute the weight of all that equipment inside, with extra padding that should keep you comfortable as you explore the outdoors.

MOSISO Camera Backpack

Made with a hard shell exterior, this backpack should protect your camera set-up from any bumps and shocks which are inevitable when you’re hiking up a trail or travelling through the mountains. The front is also waterproof which will help protect your electricals, while the back is cushioned for extra comfort on those longer walks.

It has an anti-theft pocket which is perfect for keeping personal items in your possession, and the interior of the bag has room for everything you’ll need, from cameras and lenses, to battery packs and memory cards, and even a DJI Mavic drone.