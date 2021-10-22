The best first aid kits to buy for outdoor adventures

With the joy of hiking and camping comes the risk of minor injuries and accidents, so it’s wise to have a first aid kit on hand.

We’ve included a range of sizes in our list so you can decide whether you need a larger, fuller kit that lives in the car, or a lightweight pack suitable for multi-day hikes. We’ve also selected first aid kits designed for certain activities, such as camping and hiking, so you can take the necessary medical equipment you’re likely to need. As well as the content, it’s worth thinking about the bag itself, so we’ve included waterproof and clip-on options too.

The best first aid kits for 2021

General Medi hard case first aid kit

This neat first aid kit is a useful camping companion thanks to its hard case design and lightweight nature. The case is water resistant, and there’s a carabiner, so you can easily attach it to your rucksack for quick access.

The kit contains 170 hospital grade medical supplies including an emergency blanket, a moleskin pad, knuckle plasters, splinter lancets and tweezers, so there’s plenty of kit to help with minor injuries. It’s 19 x 14 x 7cm, so large enough to hold lots of equipment, while still being small enough to pop in your bag. The layout is particularly appealing, as the inner sleeve is arranged by category so you can quickly find items, and clearly see what’s missing before your next trip.

Lifesystems camping first aid kit

This first aid kit from Lifesystems is specifically for camping adventures, so it’s compact in nature and contains medical equipment appropriate for treating blisters, burns and pain relief. Stove-top cooking on uneven ground and hiking with large packs can often lead to minor injuries, so it’s wise to choose the right kit when you’re camping in the wilderness. The hardwearing, rip-stop fabric makes the bag durable, and therefore suitable for outdoor use. In the kit you’ll find a spot check thermometer, vinyl gloves, crepe bandage, micropore tape, burn gel sachets and a wide selection of dressings.

It’s Duke of Edinburgh recommended, so it’s a handy piece of kit to have in the house if you have teenagers packing a bag for a weekend expedition.

First aid kit with additional mini kit

This is a 2-in-1 design, so you get a larger first aid kit which contains 215 medical grade items as well as a smaller, 43 piece mini bag. This is ideal if you want to have a bigger bag at home or in the car, and a smaller kit you can carry in your pack when you’re out for the day. You can also use the larger bag as a stock cupboard for your mini kit, and there’s additional space, so you can add your own medical items when necessary. The mini bag contains a variety of plasters, safety pins and a gauze pad, whereas the main kit includes scissors, a whistle, a trauma pad and a compass. You can therefore pick and choose the equipment you think you’re likely to need when packing your bag, depending on the length of your outing.

Ordnance Survey w alker first aid kit

Designed with walkers in mind, this Ordnance Survey first aid kit is a practical item to have in your bag if you want to keep blisters and sore feet at bay. As well as blister plasters, it contains antiseptic wipes, tweezers, low adherent dressing and paracetamol tablets. It only weighs 180g, and measures 12.5 x 8 x 4.5cm so it’s a top choice for multi-day hikes.

Lifesystems trek first aid kit

Recommended for expeditions, outdoor day trips and camping, this kit contains 23 medical items. The list includes a mix of assorted and blister plasters which are sure to come in handy, particularly if your wearing a fresh pair of boots, and tweezers, which are great for getting rid of splinters. There’s also cleansing wipes, paracetamol tablets and two pairs of gloves. As an added bonus, there’s a convenient belt loop, so if you don’t have room in your bag, you can easily find somewhere for it to hang.

This item features on the Duke of Edinburgh expedition kit list, so it’s a solid choice if you have family members completing the award scheme.

OEX waterproof first aid kit

With the unpredictable nature of British weather, it’s always a sensible idea to prepare for rain. This waterproof first aid kit keeps your medical essentials dry so you don’t have to deal with soggy bandages and limp plasters. Due to its tough, durable material and strong buckle closure, you can clip it onto your pack or your belt. It contains plasters, bandages, microporous tape, and insect repellent wipes. This is sure to become a well-used item which you can refill when necessary.

