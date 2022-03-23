Best multi tools for outdoor adventures

As a hiking and camping kit list essential, multi tools help make life in the outdoors more straightforward. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a beer by the riverside, cut through rope to hang up a hammock, or simply pluck out a stubborn splinter, a multi tool is a welcome companion when you’re far from your toolbox.

It’s worth thinking about the tools you’ll actually use, and in general you’ll get what you pay for in terms of number of functions. If your multi tool is mainly for family camping trips – think campsite cooking and minor first aid – the standard tools such as knives, bottle openers, nail files and scissors could do the job nicely.

Multi-day hikers may want to balance number of tools with weight and compactness for efficient packing. If you’re prone to a weekend spent in the garden shed, you could opt for a heavier style that features pliers, wire cutters and screwdrivers.

Take a look at our roundup of the best multi tools below, for a smooth, hassle-free outdoor adventure.

Best multi tools for 2022

Victorinox Swiss Champ Swiss Army Pocket Knife

This Victorinox multi tool boasts 33 functions so it’s a bit of an all-rounder, handy for both every day use, and outdoor adventures. It offers lifetime assurance too, so it should be a reliable piece of kit – from a popular brand – you can use for years to come.

With a bottle and can opener, this multi tool is well-suited to outdoor dinner prep, especially when you’ve got a car packed with heavy wine bottles and tins of beans. There’s even a fish scaler for when you don’t have the luxury of a loaded cool box in the boot.

Get rid of pesky splinters with the tweezers, and rugged nails with the metal file. There’s a chisel, wire crimpers and screwdrivers for fixing bits at home, as well as tools you don’t even know you need such as a multi-purpose hook and a magnifying glass. We appreciate the unusual, yet incredibly useful, addition of the ballpoint pen.

Victorinox Camper Swiss Army Pocket Knife For a stripped back version of the above model, this multi tool has been specifically designed for campers. As well as the usual multi tool finds, this Victorinox model features a tiny wood saw so your dream of creating a cosy campfire just got a little easier! You still get both a small and large blade, and there’s a screwdriver and wire stripper too, so it’s handy for home use as well as the outdoors. With 13 tools, it’s great value. Chuck it in your pocket, or attach it to a zip using the keyring for easy access.

Leatherman Micra Multi Tool

A neat and nifty Leatherman multi tool you can chuck in your hiking rucksack. There are 10 tools in total, so depending on how prepared you like to be, it could make a useful back up to a more elaborate multi tool. Make use of the bottle opener, nail cleaner, scissors and tweezers when you’re away from home. There’s also a ruler, so one for sewers and craft lovers!

It has a number of different sized screwdrivers, so it’s ideal for gadgets and fidgety kids’ toys too.

