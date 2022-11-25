We all hear about the impressive Black Friday deals on gadgets and tech, but these days the sale stretches to cover almost every type of product and service. So, there are plenty of discounts to be found across outdoor gear. It’s a great opportunity to refresh your kit and invest in some new camping supplies.

We're rounding up the very best Black Friday camping deals as the discounts drop; our list will cover everything from essentials like tents and sleeping bags to useful accessories, including insulated bottles and dry sacks. Take a look below to browse the deals.

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year, Black Friday is on the 25th November, but many stores have already launched their early sales. Expect to see discounts crop up from now until the big day itself - there are plenty of opportunities to save money on your shopping. In fact, even after Black Friday, you can grab a bargain in the Cyber Monday sales on the 28th November.

Where will the best Black Friday camping deals be?

Amazon

Argos

Blacks - up to 50% off

- up to 50% off Cotswold Outdoor - up to 25% off

- up to 25% off Craghoppers - up to 60% off

- up to 60% off Decathlon - up to 50% off

- up to 50% off Go Outdoors - up to 50% off + extra 15% off thousands of deals with code BLACK15

- up to 50% off + extra 15% off thousands of deals with code BLACK15 Millets - up to 50% off + extra 20% off selected deals with code BF20

- up to 50% off + extra 20% off selected deals with code BF20 Mountain Warehouse - up to 50% or more off + extra 10% off with code BFEXTRA10

- up to 50% or more off + extra 10% off with code BFEXTRA10 Wiggle - up to 60% off

- up to 60% off Ultimate Outdoors - up to 50% off + extra 10% off with code BF10

- up to 50% off + extra 10% off with code BF10 Winfields Outdoors - extra 25% off big brand deals with code BF25

Best Black Friday camping deals

Mini First Aid Kit (RRP £12.99)

First Aid kits are always a useful item to keep in your camping bag, and this one is available at a great discount on Amazon. It comes with 92 items inside, including tweezers, scissors and bandages. But it weighs under 160g, so it won’t be heavy to carry around all day.

As a handy added touch, the storage pouch is reflective, so you’ll be able to find it easily, even in torchlight.

Latest Black Friday deals

Dryrobe Advance Adult drying robe (RRP £140)

Dryrobe Advance Adult drying robe (RRP £140)
from Nevisport (£115.00)

Dryrobes provide vital comfort and privacy when you get out of the water. This one comes with a two-way zip and huge A4-sized pockets to keep your belongings safe. Plus, it's water- and wind-proof, so you should stay toasty and warm until you're ready to get dressed.

Latest Black Friday deals

Crusader Textilene Reclining Chair (RRP £99.99)

from Camping World (£34.99)

You can save a huge 65% on this reclining camping chair, reduced from £99.99 to £34.99.

It uses a bungee-cord suspension system for comfort and has a removable cushion to provide head, neck or lumbar support as you recline.

Hi-Gear Picnic Table (RRP £45)

Hi-Gear Picnic Table (RRP £45)

A folding picnic table can vastly improve mealtimes when you're out in the middle of nowhere.

If you're looking for a bargain, try this option from Hi-Gear. It has a lightweight aluminium frame and comes in a useful zip-up bag with a handle, so storing and carrying it should be easy.

Latest Black Friday deals

Berghaus Transition 200C Sleeping Bag (RRP £75)

On the lookout for a new sleeping bag? Berghaus's Transition 200C could be for you.

It'll keep you comfortable in temperatures as low as 5°C, so it's a 2-3 season sleeping bag. Other standout features include the two-way zip with anti-snag technology and the inner security pocket to keep your belongings safe.

Latest Black Friday deals

Victoper Wesho Rechargeable Headlight (RRP £21.92)

Being able to walk, run or rummage through your kit in the dark without clutching a torch in your hands can save you a lot of time.

With three separate sections, this head torch can certainly provide a lot of light. You can switch on the two side lights independently from the main one, or use all of them at once. Plus, there’s a flashing mode.

After topping up the battery, you should get 7-8 hours of light. And you can use the head torch in the rain too, as it has IPX5 water resistance. Just adjust the headband for maximum comfort.

Föhn Adventure Flask 500ml (RRP £18)

Föhn Adventure Flask 500ml (RRP £18)

During the Black Friday camping sales, you can make a great saving on insulated drinks bottles from Fohn. This one keeps liquids cool for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours, and comes with a useful clip so you can attach it to your bag.

Also included in the design is a leakproof, screw-top lid to avoid annoying spillages. Choose it in green, blue or black to save some money.

Quechua camping chair (RRP £14.99)

Quechua camping chair (RRP £14.99)

If you enjoy camping, it's always worth having a few fold-up chairs with you. Black Friday is your opportunity to snag some at a reduced price; these Quechua chairs are available at Decathlon with a 20% discount.

The design includes an in-built cup holder and a carry strap, making it easy to transport them when you're on the move.

Craghoppers Insulated water bottle (RRP £21.99)

Craghoppers Insulated water bottle (RRP £21.99)
from Craghoppers (£12.09)

For longer journeys, try this insulated water bottle from Craghoppers. It’s currently on sale across a selection of different colours, including orange and black, but we love this sleek stainless steel finish.

It comes with a screw-top lid made from steel and finished with bamboo. And there’s a useful handle, making it easy to carry when you’re on the move.

Latest Black Friday deals

SWTMERRY 4 Seasons Sleeping Bag (RRP £32.99)

Amazon has fantastic deals on sleeping bags in its Black Friday camping section. This design is a practical option for camping trips as it’s water-resistant, so you can rely on dry bedding, even when the weather is less than ideal. It’s also incredibly insulating, able to keep you warm even in temperatures as low as 5°C.

This sleeping bag should be convenient to take with you wherever you go, as you can quickly stash it away in the accompanying compression sack, which comes with handy carry straps. And you can bung it in the washing machine to freshen it up when you get home.

Choose from a selection of colours, including green, blue and red.