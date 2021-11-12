Best Black Friday outdoor clothing sales and discounts
Bag a bargain with our selection of the best Black Friday outdoor clothing deals.
With huge discounts launching across countless brands and retailers, Black Friday is a fantastic opportunity to get your hands on some high-quality kit for a fraction of the usual price. This year, sales are set to be as impressive as ever, so it’s a good idea to get organised ahead of the big day.
This is our handy guide to Black Friday outdoor clothing deals in 2021. We’ve listed the retailers offering discounts below, so you can bookmark the pages or start browsing early sale items now.
When is Black Friday 2021?
Black Friday usually falls on the last Friday of November, straight after Thanksgiving in the US, while Cyber Monday follows after. This year, it’s taking place on Friday 26 November, but sales will almost certainly begin a week or so before then – this year, it looks like 19-29 Nov. In fact, some retailers have already launched Black Friday outdoor clothing deals.
Early Black Friday outdoor clothing deals
We’ve found some tempting discounts for some of our favourite gear. If you can’t wait for the eagerly anticipated Black Friday sales (listed below), check out these well-reviewed products:
Men’s Regatta Montes Sweater – As much as 50% off
The Regatta Montes Sweater is a popular product, and you can get it for less than half the usual retail price at Amazon. Made with mini-stripe microfleece with 100% polyester construction, it’s a lightweight item, designed to provide an extra layer of warmth on cool days.
This sweater comes with a regular fit, so it’s ideal for layering with other items of clothing. It has a band-style collar with zip-neck fastening, which makes it easy to take on and off. Plus, you can zip it up to the neck on particularly chilly days to keep the cold at bay.
Choose from a wide selection of sizes and colours, including red, blue and olive green.
Women’s Merino Explorer Socks
£14.99 £7.99
Buy now from Mountain Warehouse
If you’re after a pair of high-quality walking socks, try these from the Black Friday outdoor clothing sale at Mountain Warehouse. Partially made with natural fibres, they have an ultra-fine merino wool and nylon construction, which should help regulate your temperature for maximum comfort throughout the day.
These socks are also antibacterial and lightweight. And they come with a seam along the toes to avoid discomfort and blisters.
Choose your favourite colour; these socks come in black, grey, purple and berry.
Men’s Inov8 Roclite G286 Walking Boots
£164.99 £148.39
Men’s Inov8 Roclite G315 Walking Shoes
£144.99 £130.49
Buy the walking boots and walking shoes from SportsShoes.
If you’re in the market for a pair of walking boots or shoes, either of these options from Inov8 would make a great choice – and they’re both on offer.
They’re made with GORE-TEX technology and have a waterproof yet breathable upper. In-built toe bumps provide extra protection against impact, and the soles are made with EVA, so there’s plenty of cushioning as you move.
Choose between the red and black running shoe and the all-black walking boot with built-up ankle support.
Women’s Blue Brasher Bleaberry Fleece
£39.00 £15.00
A good fleece is always useful, whether you’re embarking on a cross-country hike or just going on an afternoon stroll. A Brasher customer favourite, this Black Friday outdoor clothing item has earned a high average review score, and you can buy it for less than half its original price.
A lightweight option, the fleece is made with 100% polyester. It comes with a high collar to protect against cool gusts and features a central half-zip, so you can easily adjust the level of ventilation throughout the day.
Unisex Rechargeable LED Hat
£14.98 £9.99
A multifunctional alternative to a standard headtorch, this LED beanie hat keeps you warm while keeping the ground lit ahead of you. It’s a clever item and will come in handy whether you’re walking the dog after dark, taking an early morning run or going camping.
This one has a beam reaching up to 30 feet ahead. The LED connects to standard USB ports, so it’s easy to charge. Just pop the light out of the hat and top up the power using a USB cable, power bank or even a computer.
Once the battery is full, the LED can stay lit for up to four hours, but it’ll last for up to 68 hours if you use it intermittently.
Where will the best Black Friday outdoor clothing deals be?
Some retailers have already created Black Friday pages to flag up the first deals. Take a look at the stores below to bag yourself an early bargain.
- Mountain Warehouse is offering at least 50% off its Black Friday outdoor clothing items – and you can get an extra 10% discount with the code BFEXTRA10.
- Millets has created a Black Friday Buying Guide, listing some of its bestselling deals for men, women and children.
- Winfields Outdoors has already assembled all its Black Friday clothing deals in one handy list.
- Adidas’ Black Friday sale is already underway. The brand might be most famous for its sports shoes, but you’ll find a wide range of discounted outdoor clothing available on its website too.
- SportsShoes.com is introducing new deals every day in preparation for Black Friday, with discounts of between 30% and 80%.
- Targetdry is offering discounts of up to 35%. It’s a great place to shop for wet-weather clothes like raincoats, waterproof trousers and fleeces.
- Ultimate Outdoors is releasing a series of half-price deals in the run-up to Black Friday. Check them out if you’re looking for clothing, camping equipment or cycling gear in particular.
- Trespass is launching deals throughout the month of November in its biggest Black Friday sale yet. Browse sale products by category on the brand’s website.
- Nevisport has already launched some of its Black Friday discounts on outdoor clothing and will be unveiling more as we get closer to the big day.
- The North Face is waiting until the 26th to officially unveil its Black Friday outdoor clothing discounts, but you can sign up to get early access to the sale.
- Sports Direct has launched its countdown to the Black Friday sale. Check back on the day to nab yourself a bargain.
- Cotswold Outdoor’s Black Friday sale is coming soon, but you can check out its current clearance items on the retailer’s website.
- Go Outdoors is expected to discount plenty of products for Black Friday. You can sign up to its newsletter for more information.