Best Black Friday outdoor clothing sales and discounts

With huge discounts launching across countless brands and retailers, Black Friday is a fantastic opportunity to get your hands on some high-quality kit for a fraction of the usual price. This year, sales are set to be as impressive as ever, so it’s a good idea to get organised ahead of the big day.

This is our handy guide to Black Friday outdoor clothing deals in 2021. We’ve listed the retailers offering discounts below, so you can bookmark the pages or start browsing early sale items now.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday usually falls on the last Friday of November, straight after Thanksgiving in the US, while Cyber Monday follows after. This year, it’s taking place on Friday 26 November, but sales will almost certainly begin a week or so before then – this year, it looks like 19-29 Nov. In fact, some retailers have already launched Black Friday outdoor clothing deals.

Early Black Friday outdoor clothing deals

We’ve found some tempting discounts for some of our favourite gear. If you can’t wait for the eagerly anticipated Black Friday sales (listed below), check out these well-reviewed products:

Men’s Regatta Montes Sweater – As much as 50% off

Buy now from Amazon

The Regatta Montes Sweater is a popular product, and you can get it for less than half the usual retail price at Amazon. Made with mini-stripe microfleece with 100% polyester construction, it’s a lightweight item, designed to provide an extra layer of warmth on cool days.

This sweater comes with a regular fit, so it’s ideal for layering with other items of clothing. It has a band-style collar with zip-neck fastening, which makes it easy to take on and off. Plus, you can zip it up to the neck on particularly chilly days to keep the cold at bay.

Choose from a wide selection of sizes and colours, including red, blue and olive green.

Women’s Merino Explorer Socks £14.99 £7.99

Buy now from Mountain Warehouse

If you’re after a pair of high-quality walking socks, try these from the Black Friday outdoor clothing sale at Mountain Warehouse. Partially made with natural fibres, they have an ultra-fine merino wool and nylon construction, which should help regulate your temperature for maximum comfort throughout the day.

These socks are also antibacterial and lightweight. And they come with a seam along the toes to avoid discomfort and blisters.

Choose your favourite colour; these socks come in black, grey, purple and berry.

Men’s Inov8 Roclite G286 Walking Boots £164.99 £148.39

Men’s Inov8 Roclite G315 Walking Shoes £144.99 £130.49

Buy the walking boots and walking shoes from SportsShoes.

If you’re in the market for a pair of walking boots or shoes, either of these options from Inov8 would make a great choice – and they’re both on offer.

They’re made with GORE-TEX technology and have a waterproof yet breathable upper. In-built toe bumps provide extra protection against impact, and the soles are made with EVA, so there’s plenty of cushioning as you move.

Choose between the red and black running shoe and the all-black walking boot with built-up ankle support.

Women’s Blue Brasher Bleaberry Fleece £39.00 £15.00

Buy now from Millets

A good fleece is always useful, whether you’re embarking on a cross-country hike or just going on an afternoon stroll. A Brasher customer favourite, this Black Friday outdoor clothing item has earned a high average review score, and you can buy it for less than half its original price.

A lightweight option, the fleece is made with 100% polyester. It comes with a high collar to protect against cool gusts and features a central half-zip, so you can easily adjust the level of ventilation throughout the day.

Unisex Rechargeable LED Hat £14.98 £9.99

Buy now from Amazon

A multifunctional alternative to a standard headtorch, this LED beanie hat keeps you warm while keeping the ground lit ahead of you. It’s a clever item and will come in handy whether you’re walking the dog after dark, taking an early morning run or going camping.

This one has a beam reaching up to 30 feet ahead. The LED connects to standard USB ports, so it’s easy to charge. Just pop the light out of the hat and top up the power using a USB cable, power bank or even a computer.

Once the battery is full, the LED can stay lit for up to four hours, but it’ll last for up to 68 hours if you use it intermittently.

Where will the best Black Friday outdoor clothing deals be?

Some retailers have already created Black Friday pages to flag up the first deals. Take a look at the stores below to bag yourself an early bargain.

