Knowing a person’s hobby is often a great place to start when it comes to birthday or Christmas presents. And with over 600 bird species in Britain, it is no surprise that we are a nation filled with bird lovers.

To help you find a fantastic gift for that bird-loving friend or family member, we have put together a range of ideas including equipment to aid them on their search for Britain’s birds, or presents that celebrate the ones they already have seen.

As an added bonus, some gifts will also help out birds in your local area, or donate to much-loved wildlife charities such as RSPB and National Trust.

There should be something on this list for every type of birder. Whether they simply enjoy watching the birds in the garden, or go on ambitious expeditions in search of rare species, we hope you find gift inspiration in this list.

Browse our pick of the great gifts for bird lovers below — all budgets considered.

Gifts for bird lovers

From practical outdoor gear to books, games and homeware, here are a selection of brilliant gifts for bird lovers.

Luckies Birds of Interest Scratch Map

Using a scratch map is a fun way to record the birds you’ve spotted on your travels. This one features 45 different species, including a grey heron, red kite and green woodpecker, all represented with a colour illustration by illustrator and avid ornithologist, Matt Sewell.

All the bird names are listed at the bottom with gold foil icons you can scratch off, along with a section to note down the location of your spot. As an added bonus, this map is printed on FSC-approved paper here in the UK.

Green Feathers Wi-Fi Full HD Bird Box Camera

This compact camera from Green Feathers is small enough to fit inside any standard bird box. It shoots in colour and has LEDs built in for night vision so you can watch the birds nesting and feeding 24/7.

The camera connects to Wi-Fi for easy viewing on a tablet or smartphone, and there’s a MicroSD slot so you can boost its storage space and set up the camera to record via motion detection.

Rite in the Rain Waterproof Notebook

Go Outdoors

For those who like to go bird-watching in all weathers, the Rite in the Rain notebook is a great option. The small, spiral-bound notebook is only 4x6 inches so can easily be slipped into a bag or pocket and features lined, waterproof paper.

It can be used with a standard pencil or ballpoint pen, but for the best results you may want to consider buying a specialist Rite in the Rain pen or pencil.

Monopoly — Exclusive RSPB edition

Buy now from RSPB (£29.99)

This exclusive edition of Monopoly swaps building a property empire for conservationism as you work your way around the board collecting bird sites, hides and visitor centres as you go. Suitable for 2-6 players, aged 8 or up. The money, Community Chest and Chance cards have all had a bird-themed makeover, too.

Collins Bird Guide: The Most Complete Guide to the Birds of Britain and Europe

For those new to birdwatching, the Collins Bird Guide is a excellent reference source on birds across Europe, including Britain. Accompanying every bird species is information on size, habitat, range, identification and voice, along with a distribution map and illustrations showing the species in all the major plumages.

Viking Merlin ED Binoculars 8X42

When out in nature reserves or the British countryside more widely, a pair of binoculars are great for getting a closer look at birds and their habitats without causing any disruption.

For wildlife watching, eight times magnification is typically best. These 8x42 Viking binoculars are covered in a rubber casing for good grip, and the ED glass provides sharp, bright images and reduced chromatic aberration, also known as "colour-fringing".

Wrendale nesting tins

These three tins are decorated with the beautiful Wrendale designs – hares on the largest tin (25cm in diameter), ducks on the middle tin (22.5cm in diameter) and owls on the smallest tin (19.5cm in diameter).

They are illustrated both inside and out, and are trimmed in green with a matt finish. Perfect for bakers, or anyone that enjoys eating baked goods!

Roamwild Arch Window Bird Feeder

By attaching to the window, the Roamwild Arch Bird Feeder allows you to watch birds up close from inside your home. The design includes eight perches to allow multiple birds to feed at once, while the arch keeps them sheltered. The tray holds up to two litres of seeds, so it should only need refilling once in a while.

To make a gift bundle, include some National Trust CJ Wildlife Hi-Energy No Mess Seed Mix so your recipient can get straight to feeding the birds.

Sara Miller Chelsea Collection Bird Mugs

From British designer Sara Miller, these four beautiful mugs are made from fine china decorated with touches of real 22-carat gold. The style is inspired by vintage prints from Asia and feature an array of birds in an enchanted garden.

Wildlife charity membership

Buy at:

Gifting a wildlife charity membership helps a conservation organisation continue with their work, and usually comes with benefits such as magazines, access to reserves and heritage buildings. There's often a range of membership options available, such as individual, joint, junior and family.

