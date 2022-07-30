Gifts for campers: 12 of the best camping gifts in 2022

Those special campers in your life are in luck: there are countless exciting and useful gifts out there for camping enthusiasts. From fun campsite upgrades to practical, versatile tools - you shouldn't have to worry about securing the right present.

We've found the products that we know campers will love, at a range of different price points. They're all items that should get a great deal of use out of them, and future camping trips might even be incomplete without them.

So, read on for our picks of the best camping gifts. For more outdoor goods, we also have a guide to the best gifts for walkers.

Best gifts for campers in 2022

GoPro HERO10

Giving a camper a durable, waterproof camera will result in a load of fun and exciting shots of the outdoors. The GoPro is designed to be used in active environments, making them the perfect choice to take when camping.

The GoPro HERO10 can record high-quality video footage and slow-motion shots. So, for any campers out there that love bike trails, lake diving, or any other fast-paced activity, the HERO10 will be able to capture these moments.

Plus, it's a great camera for taking photographs when out on trips! The GoPro HERO10 is compact and light enough to easily take on-the-go, and is able to quickly take photos that you can look back on for years to come.

Victorinox Swiss Champ

Buy now from Victorinox (£79.00).

From the makers of the Swiss Army Knife, this multi-tool has 33 different functions for indoor and outdoor use. It's a useful piece of equipment to have on you at all times, and could even be a lifesaver when out camping.

The Swiss Champ can be relied on for simple tasks like opening bottles or cutting fabric, but even obscure tasks like cutting through wire or sawing wood can be achieved with this multi-tool. Campers are all-too familiar with the struggles of not always having the right tool to hand, and the Swiss Champ helps to avoid that.

For more options, we have a more detailed guide to the best multitools for the outdoors.

Hot Rox Electronic Hand Warmer

We all know somebody who always seems to be cold, and the Hot Rox hand warmer is a great way to help avoid that problem. Keeping your hands warm can provide a great deal of comfort, but it's also important to be able to use your hands around the campsite.

Ideal for cold nights at the campsite, or for those long treks in colder temperatures, the electronic hand warmer can be a useful companion to keep hands toasty. It has two heat settings and a six-hour battery life that can be recharged via the USB cable.

WACACO Nanopresso

Is there a better gift than a portable espresso maker for the coffee-loving camper? Instant coffee is an easy way to get that coffee fix while outdoors, but it's hard to beat warming espressos, cappuccinos and lattes.

The Nanopresso from WACACO is a hand-powered coffee maker that uses hot water and finely-ground beans to pour flavourful shots of espresso. It also comes with a handy protective case!

We listed the WACACO Nanopresso in our round-up of the best portable coffee makers.

Sealskinz All Weather Mid Length Socks

Buy now from GO Outdoors (£31.50).

British weather isn't always the most predictable, so a pair of socks that can handle it could end up being a huge help.

Sealskinz use merino wool and a hydrophilic waterproof membrane to maintain moisture levels, while also being windproof and breathable.

The Sealskinz All Weather Socks were shortlisted in our picks of the best walking socks.

Intex Inflatable Camping Chair

Buy now from Argos (£45.00).

Camping chairs are great but, for something a little more comfortable, this inflatable chair from Intex is a softer, more cushioned alternative.

The chair can also pull out into a lounger that's perfect for a lazy day outside.

Chilly's Series 2 Bottles

Chilly's update to their widely-popular water bottle now features a shorter and rounder design with a convenient carry handle.

Chilly's bottles are leak-proof and insulated, letting you keep your liquids hot or cold for longer, and their metallic builds help to keep them in good shape, which is ideal for campers.

John Lewis Food Pot

Similarly to thermo-insulated water bottles, this pot can keep your food warm for up to six hours using double-walled stainless steel.

The food pot promises to be leak-proof, making this a well-suited choice when carrying food in your bag on hikes. Ideal for campers who love warm, good food.

Wallet Ninja

Buy now from Firebox (£8.99).

This 18-in-1 multitool is a universally useful item to have in your wallet. Gifting somebody 18 tools in 1 makes for a great present, and it has a whole range of uses while camping.

A can opener, fruit peeler, phone stand and bottle opener are some of the main ways the Wallet Ninja can be used when outdoors.

Osprey Hikelite 26 Daypack

Osprey are a big name when it comes to bags designed for outdoors, camping and travel. The Hikelite 26 Daypack is made for hikes and day trips - large enough to fit all the essentials whilst light enough to not weigh you down too much.

There are various pockets and compartments, including scratch-free space for your valuables and slots for water bottles. The fit is adjustable, too, to make long walks that little bit easier.

We included the Osprey Hikelite 26 in our review of the best hiking backpacks.

Salewa Carbonium Ascent

For serious, frequent hikers, a pair of hiking poles can go a long way. They're designed to ease the impact that walking has on the body, while making the walking itself feel easier and more accessible.

We reviewed the Salewa Carbonium Ascent poles and found that they were durable and sturdy, with a comfortable wrist strap and hand grip.

Goal Zero Lighthouse Micro

Buy now from GO Outdoors (£28.00).

A dimmable lantern, that's also a flashlight, that also charges your phone? It's a simple piece of kit to have but it's one that can make all the difference. It's chargeable via USB cable, or by connecting solar panels, and it can charge up in around 3.5 hours.