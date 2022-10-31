With countless sales and thousands of discounted products, Black Friday is a fantastic opportunity to save money on expensive outdoor gear like tents. It can also be overwhelming, so we’ve done the hard work and found all the very best Black Friday tent deals for you.

Scroll down for your ultimate guide to the best Black Friday tent deals of 2022.

When is Black Friday 2022?

In 2022, Black Friday falls on the 25th November, but the deals will start before then. Black Friday sales seem to begin earlier and earlier every year, and many retailers launch an entire month of discounts. Even when Black Friday is over, you can still save money during Cyber Monday on the 28th.

Where will the best Black Friday tent deals be?

These retailers ran Black Friday sales last year and are preparing for this year’s sales:

Amazon's Black Friday page usually has an entire section dedicated to camping – just select the category in the menu to the left of the screen to browse deals

Camping World has launched Black November for a whole month of deals

Cotswold Outdoor offered up to 25% off its camping and adventure gear last November

Craghoppers has already created a Black Friday section

Go Outdoors offered discounts of up to 60% in its sale last year

Mountain Warehouse advertised at least 50% off all its Black Friday deals last year

Nevisport has begun its Black Friday countdown

Ultimate Outdoors usually has a wide selection of camping kit in its Black Friday sale

Winfields Outdoors has already launched its Black Friday tent deals

Wiggle is a great place to shop for deals, with a huge range of branded products

Sales you can shop right now

These retailers are running tent deals right now:

Our favourite early Black Friday tent deals

Black Friday isn't quite here yet, so here are some fantastic deals to browse in the meantime...

£270 £189.17 | 30% off

If you’re after a three-season tent large enough to accommodate two people, this Marmot model could be perfect. It’s ideal for use throughout spring, summer and autumn.

It has an igloo-style design, with multiple air vents and two D-shaped doors for convenience. Thanks to the double-taped seams, it’ll keep out water on rainy days.

Also included in the pack are two rainproof awnings for storing your kit, as well as a waterproof fly sheet, guy ropes and pegs. Interior pockets make it easier to keep track of your belongings.

£143.99 £96.76 | 33% off

For solo trips, you can’t go wrong with the Lynx from Alps Mountaineering. At just 2.27kg, it’s a relatively lightweight tent, but offers extra features like a vestibule and gear loft for storing your kit.

The design includes sealed seams for weatherproofing and pole clips for hassle-free pitching. And most of the inner tent walls are made of mesh, so the tent has plenty of ventilation to keep you comfortable overnight.

£130.95 £115.76 | 12% off

The Vango Scafell 200 has earned impressive reviews, so it’s a great choice if you’re shopping in the sales. At the moment, you can save 12% of the total price in Amazon’s early Black Friday tent deals sale.

The tent has enough room to fit two people inside and uses a Gothic-arch-style structure to encourage rain and snow to run off. In fact, it’s designed to cope with various weather conditions, and has taped seams for a watertight seal.

The makers have also added some handy design features. The identical poles make this tent simple to pitch, especially in the dark, and you can open the O-shaped doors with one hand.