Few celestial events are more beautiful than a meteor shower, streams of cosmic debris that enter Earth’s atmosphere at such speeds they leave streaks of light in their wake.

Meteor showers occur several times a year, and can last weeks, with a 'peak' shower usually taking place in the middle of this period.

For you best chance of sighting a meteor shower, it's best to find somewhere as far away from light pollution as possible. Our national parks are a great place to start, as well as Dark Sky Parks ad Dark Sky Reserves. If these areas of protection feel a bit too out of reach, fear not, you can still view meteor shows from a hilltop, riverbank, or even the window of your house.

The less light pollution there is, the more you will see in the night sky/ Credit: Getty

What is a meteor shower?

Meteors are pieces of interplanetary matter. When meteors enter Earth's atmosphere they 'burn up', leaving steaks of light in their wake. This is often referred to as a shooting start.

A meteor shower is when a number of meteors, all originating from a specific parent comet, enter Earth's atmosphere at once.

When to see meteor showers in 2022

There are a number of meteor showers that occur annually, each spanning a few days or even weeks. At some point during the shower there will be a 'peak' period when the rate of meteors is at its highest – this is usually the best time to head outside and look to the skies.

Here are the meteor showers to look out for in 2022.

Perseids

Occurs: 17 July–24 Aug | Peak: 12–13 August

During its peak, over 100 meteors may be seen in just one hour, each with a train. Associated with Comet Swift-Tuttle.

Draconids

Occurs: 6–10 October | Peak: 8–9 October

In 1933 and 1946, Draconids produced some of the most active displays in the 20th century. In recent years, however, it has been a less vigorous meteor shower than most, with a variable rate per hour.



Orionids

Occurs: 2 Oct–7 Nov | Peak: 21 October–2 November

Thought to have come from the famous Halley’s Comet, these fast-moving meteors fall at a rate of 25 per hour. The Orionids sometimes produce bright fireballs.

Taurids

Occurs: 10 Sep–20 Nov (Southern H); 20 Oct–10 Dec (Northern H) | Peak: 12–13 November

Slow-moving meteors but sometimes very bright, with an average rate of five per hour. This long-lasting shower occurs every year from late October to the end of November, peaking in mid November. Watch for fireballs this year.

Leonids

Occurs: 6–30 November | Peak: 17–18 November

Fast, bright meteors with fine trains, associated with Comet Tempel-Tuttle.

Geminids

Occurs: 4–20 December | Peak: 14–15 December

Easier to spot than other showers on this list, Geminids typically has a rate of 150 fast-travelling meteors per hour.

Ursids peak

Occurs: 17-26 December | Peak: 22–23 December

This sparse shower produces five meteors at its peak. Associated with comet 8P/Tuttle.