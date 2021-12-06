Guide to the Malvern Hills: walks, days out, things to do and places to stay

There are lots of paths around and across the ridge that make spontaneous walks easy. However, if you like to plan your route and mileage, here are two suggestions:

Explore British Camp

A beautifully built, multi-banked hillfort that contours around the Herefordshire Beacon at the southern end of the rolling Malvern Hills. Built in the 2nd-century BC, its scale is awesome, enclosing an area of 44 acres. It was later topped by a Norman motte-and-bailey castle mound known as The Citadel. 17th-century diarist John Evelyn called the view from the hill “one of the godliest vistas in England”.

Walk along the ridge into town

Start at British Camp before descending into the picturesque town of Great Malvern for a well-earned pub meal.

View route description and map

Visit the Malvern Hills GeoCentre

Malvern Hills GeoCentre is the visitor centre for the GeoPark Way, a 175km (109-mile) walk from Bridgnorth to Gloucester, passing geological and natural landscape features. Here you can pick up maps and trail leaflets, or borrow a guide detailing a loop around the Worcestershire Beacon that takes up to one and a half hours. geocentre.co.uk

Explore Malvern town

Local lore says this region influenced CS Lewis’ descriptions of Narnia, especially the Victorian gas lamps of Malvern. This spa town by the Malvern Hills is packed with great restaurants, cosy hotels and pubs, independent boutiques and a host of fantastic bookshops. The view’s not bad either.

Great Malvern Priory

Fine church founded in 1085, with medieval stained glass, tiles and carved misericords. Church Street, Malvern WR142AY. greatmalvernpriory.org.uk

Wander around Croome Park

Croome Court is a good place to begin a tour of Worcestershire. This parkland and neo-Palladian mansion was Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown’s first landscape commission and major architectural project. It’s a blissful feeling when you round the National Trust footpath at the top of Church Hill and catch your first golden glimpse of the estate rolling out beneath you. A mid-autumn stroll brings further sensory joys: the lakeside swamp cypress ablaze in seasonal orange; horse chestnuts and fungi amid crunchy leaf litter. nationaltrust.org.uk/croome