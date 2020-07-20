Best hill walks in Britain

Britain’s landscape is covered with spectacular hills, from the Cambrians in Wales and the Chilterns in southern England, to Northern Ireland’s Mournes and Scotland’s Southern Uplands.

Advertisement

One of the best ways to explore this bounty of ridges, knolls and uplands in on foot. There are thousands of paths to choose from – here are a few our our favourites.

Getty

See our guide to Britain’s best hill walks, including route descriptions and hiking maps.

Wales

Precipice Walk, Gwynedd

3.4 miles/5.5km | 2 hours | moderate

Wander the snaking shores of a Welsh fishing lake, bound by pendulous trees, sky-striving mountains and a Victorian cliff-top walk. Precipice Walk route and map.

Getty

Cefn Bryn, Gower

8 miles/12.8 km | 5 hours | moderate

Follow in the footsteps of our ancestors on this stunning walk through the heart of the Gower Peninsula. Cefn Bryn walking route and map

Getty Rhosgadfan and Moel Tryfan, Gwynedd 8.3miles/13.3km | 5 hours |moderate–challenging Enjoy this nine-mile hill walk across open slopes and though slate quarries in the Snowdonia National Park. Moel Tryfan walking route and map. Alamy The Clwydian Range, Denbighshire/Flintshire 17.5miles/28.2km |9–10 hours | challenging Connecting the Irish Sea with mid-Wales, this 17.5-mile route follows the length of one of Britain’s least-known ridgelines. It can be walked in one long day or two moderate days. Clwydin Range walking route and map. Getty

Scotland

Conic Hill, Stirlingshire

6.4 miles/10.3km | 4 hours | moderate Climb an iconic Scottish hill, pausing for a picnic at the summit with views across beautiful Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park. Conic Hill walking route and map. Alamy Moffat Hills, Dumfries and Galloway The quiet hills, rambling rivers and vibrant forests surrounding the town of Moffat are a serene alternative to Cumbria’s lakes. Moffat hills walking route. Getty Glen Tilt and Loch Moraig, Perthshire 12.3 miles/18.8km | 7 hours | moderate–challenging A 12.5-mile walk from Blair Atholl into the Cairngorms National Park, passing beneath the summit of Carn Liath before returning through Glen Tilt. Glen Tilt walking route and map. Daniel Graham

Northern Ireland

Slieve Binnian, County Down

6 miles/9.7km | 4 hours | moderate-challenging

Severe weathering during the last ice age sculpted Slieve Binnian into the most distinctive peak in Northern Ireland’s Mourne Mountains. Slieve Binnian walking route and map.

Getty

England

Loughrigg Fell, Cumbria

2.5 miles/4.1 km | 2 hours | easy–moderate You don’t have to climb high in the Lake District to get the finest fell views – a short stroll through the heart of the national park offers rewards aplenty. Loughrigg Fell walking route and map. Getty

Beddingham Hill, Alciston and Firle Estate, East Sussex

9.5miles/15.3km | 6 hours | moderate

Enjoy scenic views from the outset on your climb to the peak of Firle Beacon, then wander through forest, farmland and the pretty village of Alciston towards 15th-century Firle Place. Firle Beacon walking route and map.

Getty

Settle to Stainforth, Yorkshire

8.5miles/13.7km | 5 hours | moderate

The limestone hills around this classic Yorkshire town are laced with delights, from ferocious waterfalls and flitting northern wheatears to intriguing bone caves and slinking green lanes. Settle walking route and map.

Getty

Polden Hills, Somerset

12 miles/19.3km | 6–7 hours | moderate

Midsummer in mid-Somerset – there’s no better time or place to spot one of Britain’s rarest butterflies – take a walk in the Polden Hills in search of the elusive large blue. Polden Hills walking route and map.

Alamy

Chrome Hill, Derbyshire

6.2 miles/10.0 km | 4.5 hours | moderate

In this quiet corner of the Peak District National Park a turf-covered monster has lain sleeping for millions of years – discover the spectacular Dragon’s Back with this moderate-level hill walk. Chrome Hill walking route and map

Getty

Caer Caradoc Hill, Shropshire

4.5 miles/7.2km | 3 hours | moderate

Numerous walking routes emanate from the pretty Shropshire town of Church Stretton, making it a great base from which to explore the surrounding hills and woodlands. This moderate-level ramble takes you from the train station to the summit of Caer Caradoc and its ancient hill fort. Caer Caradoc walking route and map.

Getty

Sutton Bank, North Yorkshire

8.3 miles/13.4 km | 5-6 hours | moderate

This route to Sutton Bank provides walkers with one of the finest views in Yorkshire and a chance to see the North York Moors National Park’s varied scenery from up high on the escarpment edge. Sutton Bank walking route and map

Getty

Upper Coquetdale, Northumberland

8.2 miles/13.6km | 5 hours | moderate An eight-mile walk over the broad grassy ridgelines, steep-sided valleys and ancient droving routes of Northumberland’s Cheviot Hills. Upper Coquetdale walking route and map. Alamy

Venford Reservoir and Bench Tor, Devon

1.7 miles/2.8km | 1-1.5 hours | easy

Advertisement

Climb from the placid waters of Venford Reservoir to a grand vista overlooking the hills and valleys of Dartmoor National Park – it’s the perfect place to spread out your picnic blanket before returning via charming waterfalls. Bench Tor walking route and map.

Alamy

Simonside Hills, Northumberland

7.4 miles/11.9 km | 4h 42min | moderate

Walk through conifer forests and across heather moorland to the summits of the most distinctive hills in Northumberland National Park. Simonside walking route and map