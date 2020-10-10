Accessibility Links

Best walks in Gloucestershire

Take a hike through the Cotswolds AONB, along the River Wye and through the Forest of Dean

Daneway Banks Nature Reserve, Gloucestershire, UK. July 2015.

Gloucestershire is a medium-sized county in south-west England, comprising the Cotswolds, the Forest of Dean and the Severn Vale.

Boasting huge forests, meandering rivers,  dozens of pretty towns and villages, and miles of footpaths, Gloucestershire is the perfect county for anyone who enjoys walking. Take to the trail with some of our favourite county hikes.

Experience high hills, winding rivers and magical woodland in Gloucestershire with our favourite county hikes.

Dover’s Hill, Gloucestershire

Autumn view from hilltop
Gaze over the Severn Valley from the sheep-grazed grassy slopes of Dover’s Hill/Credit: Alamy

Named after the creator of the Cotswold Olimpick Games, Dover’s Hill not only offers a brisk, thigh-burning climb but also majestic views across the Malvern and Cotswold hills.

Dover’s Hill walking route and map

Winchcombe, Gloucestershire

The Cotswold town of Winchcombe viewed from Cleeve Common near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
The Cotswold town of Winchcombe viewed from Cleeve Common near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire/Credit: Alamy

the perfect centre for country walking as it stands in the valley below the Cotswold escarpment. This is a walk that will take you back long before the Middle Ages and Christmas festivities to where rituals took place some 4000 or more years ago.

Winchcombe walking route and map

Highmeadow Woods, Gloucestershire

Wild boar in the Forest of Dean Gloucestershire, UK
Wild boar sow with piglets, known as a sounder group, in the Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire/Credit: Alamy

Thread through the Forest of Dean’s autumnal trees, stopping off half way at the White Horse Inn pub, before winding back on a woodland path.

Highmeadow Woods walking route and map.

Marshfield, South Gloucestershire

broadmead brook Gloucestershire
Broad Mead Brook, Gloucestershire/Credit: Alamy
The southern Cotswolds, just south of the M4, is a hidden marvel on the edge of Bath and Bristol – explore this secret of the British countryside with a seven-mile walk alongside rivers and through fields.

Marshfield walking route and map.

River Wye, Herefordshire / Gloucestershire / Monmouthshire

River Wye Gloucestershire
This River Wye River Wye navigates through Herefordshire, Gloucestershire and Monmouthshire/Credit: Alamy
Getty

Hike along a wooded bank past radiant wildflowers, foraging deer and a king’s cave on a seven-mile track beside the River Wye in Herefordshire, Gloucestershire and Monmouthshire.

River Wye walking route

Wotton-Under-Edge, Gloucestershire

Wotton-Under-Edge, Gloucestershire
Wotton-Under-Edge, Gloucestershire/Credit:Philip Halling

For a day out that combines history and mystery, visit the Ancient Ram Inn, reputedly one of Britain’s most haunted places.

Wotton-Under-Edge walking route and map

