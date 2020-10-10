Best walks in Gloucestershire

Gloucestershire is a medium-sized county in south-west England, comprising the Cotswolds, the Forest of Dean and the Severn Vale.

Advertisement

Boasting huge forests, meandering rivers, dozens of pretty towns and villages, and miles of footpaths, Gloucestershire is the perfect county for anyone who enjoys walking. Take to the trail with some of our favourite county hikes.

Experience high hills, winding rivers and magical woodland in Gloucestershire with our favourite county hikes.

Dover’s Hill, Gloucestershire

Named after the creator of the Cotswold Olimpick Games, Dover’s Hill not only offers a brisk, thigh-burning climb but also majestic views across the Malvern and Cotswold hills.

Winchcombe, Gloucestershire

the perfect centre for country walking as it stands in the valley below the Cotswold escarpment. This is a walk that will take you back long before the Middle Ages and Christmas festivities to where rituals took place some 4000 or more years ago. Winchcombe walking route and map You may also like Best walks in Somerset

Guide to the Cotswolds

Take a hike in Hampshire Highmeadow Woods, Gloucestershire

Thread through the Forest of Dean’s autumnal trees, stopping off half way at the White Horse Inn pub, before winding back on a woodland path. Highmeadow Woods walking route and map. Marshfield, South Gloucestershire

Advertisement

The southern Cotswolds, just south of the M4, is a hidden marvel on the edge of Bath and Bristol – explore this secret of the British countryside with a seven-mile walk alongside rivers and through fields.

River Wye, Herefordshire / Gloucestershire / Monmouthshire

Getty