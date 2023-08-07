Tintern lies on the Welsh bank of the lower Wye Valley, about 5 miles north of Chepstow and the M4. The valley is narrowed and rugged at this point, but opens out slightly at Tintern, where the Cistercians founded their second abbey in 1131.

Tintern is also renowned for its countryside and scenic walks, many of which start on either side of the foot and cycle bridge that crosses the Wye to the north of the abbey. One particular favourite is the Devil’s Pulpit, which affords a spectacular view of Tintern from high up on the valley edge, while it’s also possible to walk from here to the Offa’s Dyke Trail, which travels north-south along the old Welsh-English border.

Here is our guide to Tintern in Monmouthshire with a selection of walks, unique places to stay and eat, plus things to do in the local area.

When was Tintern Abbey built?

Today the village is dominated by the abbey’s spectacular ruins, much of which was built at the end of the 13th century after being founded in 1131 by Cistercian monks, who prayed under a timber framed building before the iconic abbey was later built.

Walks in Monmouthshire

The dramatic ruins of Tintern Abbey in Wales/Credit: Getty

Climb high above the village of Tintern and its ancient ruined abbey through autumn woodland to a viewpoint wreathed in legend, then return to a cosy inn at Brockweir for a celebratory pub lunch.

River Wye, Gloucestershire/ Credit: Getty Images Getty

Hike along a wooded bank past radiant wildflowers, foraging deer and a king’s cave on a seven-mile track beside the River Wye in Herefordshire, Gloucestershire and Monmouthshire.

Where to eat and sleep on the Wye trail

From tiny campsites to luxury B&Bs if you're planning to Walk the Wye trail, and want to know where to eat, sleep here are TV presenter Kate Humble top recommendations.

Celtic Woodland Holidays, Builth Wells

A small number of self-contained wooden pods set in pretty woodland with lovely views. There is a very clean, warm, communal shower and toilet block – fantastic hot showers courtesy of their biomass boiler. Small honesty shop with supplies like Welsh cakes, milk, chocolate, eggs etc. Just on the outskirts of the village, they have a pick-up service for walkers. Dog friendly.

Self-contained wooden pods house guests at Celtic Woodland Holidays

Cwtch Cafe, Builth Wells

Builth Wells is a small town, but a good place to resupply or get more dog treats and plasters (in my case!). It has a number of places to eat, but highly recommended - and rightly so, was the lovely Cwtch Cafe. Comfy chairs, pretty courtyard outside if you have a dog, delicious coffee, home-made cakes and they do a great breakfast until 11am.

6a Broad Street, Builth Wells LD2 3DT.

Delicious cakes at the Cwtch Cafe in Builth Wells

The Seven Stars B&B, Hay on Wye

A walker's haven. Run by Di and her lovely dog Captain, you will have a clean, simple room, and excellent breakfast and there is an indoor swimming pool and sauna. It is also dog friendly. Very close to the route and all the amenities of Hay.

Rest for the Tired, Hay on Wye

An alternative to the Seven Stars and just a few doors down is the Rest for the Tired B&B, just above a book shop. Mary, the proprietor, knows everything! Great breakfast and dog friendly.

The Moon Inn, Mordiford

Good, honest, home cooked pub grub. Exactly what you need when you've walked non-stop for six hours, as I had that day.

Caplor Farm Eco Pods, near Fownhope

Warm, comfortable, well-kitted out and en-suite, these pods sit in a pretty orchard just a few metres from the route of the walk. It is a wonderfully peaceful site in a beautiful setting. I give it five stars and Teg gives it four paws. For info phone Sandy or Islay on 01432 860644 or book via the website.

Eco pods at Captor Farm near Fownhope

The White House Guesthouse, Ross on Wye (booked by Celtic Trails)

Right on the route and the centre of town is just a short walk away. Clean, comfortable rooms and a good breakfast. Dog friendly – I had tea and biscuits in the room and there was a bag of treats for Teg! Tel.: 01989 763572

There are various pubs, cafes and restaurants in Ross in Wye. Hope Treasures, a cafe and gift shop right next to the Hope & Anchor pub, does good coffee and hearty sandwiches and is right on the route. In town is Truffles Deli – which has a cafe but also a good place to pick up treats for the coming days walking. Tel.: 01989 762336

The Saracens Head Inn in Symonds Yat is a very popular pub, particularly at weekends. Right on the river and on the route. Good food and very efficient staff. I didn't stay here, but it also does B&B. Tel.: 01600 890435

Poetry inspired by Tintern After centuries of neglect, Tintern re-emerged as a favourite spot for the late Georgian tourist trade. English poet William Wordsworth composed a poem on a second visit in 1798, commenting that “no poem of mine was composed under circumstances more pleasant for me to remember than this.” Wordsworth, wrote the poem ‘Tintern Abbey’ or ‘Lines Composed A Few Miles Above Tintern Abbey’ in 1798. Inspired by the derelict abbey, which sits on the banks of the River Wye in Monmouthshire, the poem reflects on the power nature has to heal and nurture the human spirit. Wordsworth work was greatly influenced by the countryside and his autobiographic poem The Prelude in his twenties and worked on it throughout his life. Published in 1850 it recalls his happy childhood at his family home in Cockermouth, Cumbria, now owned by the National Trust and called Wordsworth House. Over the course of a prolific poetic career, Wordsworth also produced a tourist handbook, A Guide through the District of the Lakes, which provides a geographical background to his poems and biography.

Other local attractions

There are a number of attractions a short drive away that will appeal to historians: Chepstow Castle is just one of a number of attractions in this Roman town. And if all that effort exhausts you, you’ll find Tintern itself can provide a pleasant hour or two’s diversion, with a handful of shops, vineyard and craft centre among its various distractions.

Nature lovers should also head north towards Monmouth where you’ll find a cluster of reserves administered by Gwent Wildlife Trust.