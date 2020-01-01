Best walks in Exmoor National Park

Government restrictions around COVID-19 vary across the UK. We strongly advise checking restrictions in your local area before visiting. Ordnance Survey have put together a comprehensive guide about ‘getting outside safely during Covid-19‘. This resource brings together current advice from government and local authorities to help you decide where to go, what to do and how to stay safe.

Exmoor National Park is situated on the north coast of Devon and Somerset. The area was designated as a national park in 1954 and, today, its 267 square miles offer outdoor enthusiasts numerous opportunities for exploration.

A network of footpaths mesh the park, rambling over moorland and farmland, dropping through ancient woodland and navigating spectacular clifftops. It’s a wild landscape, home to a vast range of flora and fauna, including red deer, otters, butterflies and bats.

Our guide to the best hiking routes in Exmoor National Park, from the spectacular Valley of the Rocks to the tranquil Tarr Steps.

Visitors to the area can find refuge in one of the many pretty villages or small towns that span Exmoor – from the coastal settlements of Linton, Lynmouth, Porlock and Combe Martin, to the inland communities of Dulverton, Exford and Simonsbath.

We’ve gathered some our favourite walking routes inside the national park. Click on the links to find out more about the routes, including a path description and map.

Tarr Steps is one of Exmoor’s true hidden treasures and a firm favourite with visitors – once you’ve discovered it you’ll find yourself drawn back time and time. This gentle seven-mile ramble meanders alongside the river before looping through Withypool and climbing for gorgeous views over Exmoor.

Route details 11.7km/7.3 mile

4 hours

moderate Map and route

On a quiet day, there’s a lost world feel to North Devon’s enigmatic Valley of Rocks, despite the serpentine ribbon of road that curls through the vale in the place where a river once ran. Exult in towering sea cliffs where feral goats clamber skilfully between Devonian crags on this short circular walk around the rocky coastal valley.

Route details 5.8km/3.6miles

2 hours

Moderate Map and route

The coastline between the tiny harbour at Porlock Weir and rugged Hurlstone Point comprises wildlife-rich salt and freshwater marshland, dramatic storm beaches and gnarled cliffs. Discover the bay with a nine-mile circular walk, ending with a relaxing drink the among books, sofas and firelight at Porlock Weir’s quirky Millers at the Anchor inn.

Route details 13.6km/8.5 miles

5 hours

Moderate/hard Map and route

High on a hill in north-east Exmoor, medieval Dunster Castle glows above lantern-lit houses, music-filled streets and bustling gift shops. It’s a magical scene best enjoyed after a winter walk.

Route details 6.4km/4 miles

2.5 hours

Easy/moderate Map and route

The Horner Valley and its surroundings, including the Vale of Porlock and Exmoor’s highest point Dunkery Beacon, lies within the National Trust’s Holnicote Estate, once owned by the Acland family. nestles by Horner Water, ideally situated for excursions on horseback or foot. This wonderful four-mile bridle trail explores Exmoor’s ancient oak woodlands – the perfect walk for wildlife-spotting.

Route details 7.8km/4.8 miles

3 hours

Moderate Map and route

Begin in a verdant inland valley before striking out on to the South West Coast Path with beautiful views across Elwill Bay on this eight-mile coast walk.

Route details 11.9km/7.4 miles

4 hours

Moderate Map and route

Rising high above Exmoor, the East Lyn River flows through the East Lyn Valley in Devon to the picturesque village of Lynmouth. This beautiful six-mile walk begins at Lynmouth in the Exmoor National Park and follows the East Lyn River upstream to Rockford before heading back to the coast.