Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Go Outdoors
  3. Walks
  4. Best walks in Hampshire

Best walks in Hampshire

Explore Hampshire's countryside, coast and its two National Parks – the New Forest and South Downs – with our pick of the best hikes in the county.

Walker at Stockbridge Down, Hampshire

Hampshire is the fifth-most populated county in England – yet in spite of its many villages and towns, there is still plenty of countryside to explore.

Advertisement

Set out across this landscape on foot and discover thriving wildlife, verdant woods and beautiful coast with our favourite Hampshire hikes.

Rhinefield in the New Forest, Hampshire
A misty autumn sunrise in at Rhinefield in The New Forest, Hampshire ©Getty

Here is our pick of the best walks in Hampshire, including routes through the New Forest and South Downs National Parks.

Rhinefield, Hampshire

Rhinefield Forest Drive, Hampshire
Rhinefield Forest Drive, Hampshire ©Getty

This pine-scented route sweeps through Rhinefield Forest in the heart of the New Forest National Park, home to some of the tallest trees in England. Rhinefield walking route and map.

Brockenhurst to Lyndhurst, Hampshire

New Forest Pony and reflection
Spot ponies alongside the path ©Getty

This 10.7-mile walk starts at in Brockenhurst, winding through wildlife-rich forests to Beechen Lane in Lyndhurst. Look out for deer and ponies as you make your way north towards the ‘capital’ of the New Forest.

Brockenhurst to Lyndhurst walking route and map

Meon Valley, Hampshire

The Meon Valley
The Meon Valley ©Thinkstock

Discover a landscape shaped by man and nature over 6,000 years on a walk that enters the heart of the South Downs National Park in Hampshire. Meon Valley walking route and map

More walking content:

wiltshirecountryside-569efa8

Denny Wood, Hampshire

A young fallow deer and its father looking into the camera in the forest
A young fallow deer and its father looking into the camera in the forest ©Thorsten Spoerlein

The New Forest National Park, with its rich mosaic of heathland, oak and beech woodlands, hasn’t changed that much since William and his nobles hunted there over nine centuries ago. Here’s an easy three-mile walk into the glorious and historic New Forest National Park. Denny Wood walking route and map

Fritham, Hampshire

The Royal Oak pub in Fritham in the New Forest, Hampshire
The Royal Oak pub in Fritham in the New Forest, Hampshire ©Geograph

Explore the lesser-known paths, plains and with a walk in the north of the New Forest, before relaxing in a pleasant pub in a woodland hamlet. Fritham walking route and map.

Solent Way, Hampshire

Lymington and Keyhaven
Solent Way long-distance coastal footpath between Lymington and Keyhaven on the Hampshire coast ©Getty
The coastline of the New Forest National Park is often overlooked but holds many delights from salt marshes, mudflats and lagoons to the history of our seafaring nation. Solent Way walking route and map.

Best walks in the New Forest National Park

From vast heathland hills and ancient trees, to butterflies, reptiles, wading birds and wild ponies, the national park is a vital refuge for some of Britain’s most precious species.

Here is our guide to the best walks in the New Forest National Park, from food trails and woodland rambles, to the 60-mile Solent Way.

View the best walks in the New Forest National Park

new-forest-0ae9a4c

St Catherine’s Hill, Hampshire

St Catherines hill
St Catherines Hill ©Getty
Getty

Walk to the top of the tree-topped beacon of St Catherine’s Hill in historic Winchester with this easy four-mile stroll. St Catherine’s Hill walking route and map.

Beaulieu Food Trail, Hampshire

Autumn scene of Beaulieu Pond in The New Forest National Park with a white swan
Cistercian monks founded an abbey in 1204, naming it Beau-lieu, meaning beautiful place ©Getty

Explore the beautiful Hampshire village of Beaulieu before following the Beaulieu River south to  the shipbuilding village of Bucklers Hard. The route is 2.2 miles each way, but your day out can be as long or short as you like. Beaulieu walking route and map.

Avon Valley Path, Hampshire/Wiltshire

Hot, Sunny day on the River Avon looking towards the bridge arches of Fordingbridge
The town of Fordingbridge sits ten miles south of Salisbury on the Avon Valley Path ©Getty

The 34-mile Avon Valley Path runs north to south from the Cathedral city of Salisbury along the border of the New Forest National Park to Christchurch on the south coast.  Walk a small section of this historic waymarked path, or take on the whole lot over several days. Avon Valley Path walking route and map.

Best walks in the South Downs National Park

Comprising undulating chalk downland, dry valleys and huge coastal cliffs, the South Downs National Park is one of Britain’s most precious landscapes.

Take to the trail with our guide to the South Downs best walks and discover 260 square miles of spectacular countryside, interwoven with dozens of thriving towns and villages.

Here is our guide on the best hiking routes in the South Downs National Park.

Seven Sisters, Sussex
Getty

Hamble-le-Rice, Hampshire

Golden Plover
Golden Plovers are one of the species that can be spotted on the mudflats by the Hamble river ©Getty
Advertisement

This circular six mile walk takes in the gently clinking yachts in Hamble-le-Rice marina, the rootling birdlife on the coastal mudflats and a ride across the water in a pretty pink ferry.

Hamble-le-Rice walking route

Tags

Sidebar
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

mamtorgetty-7477070
Days Out

Discover the Peak District at Christmas

stbeesheadcumbriawikipedia-5a88cc1
Days Out

Day Out: Fleswick Bay, St Bees Head, Cumbria

DSC_0023-ad6795e
Experiences

Walk this way: hiking the West Highland Way

Bystock reserve, Devon
Walks

Walk: Bystock Nature Reserve, Devon