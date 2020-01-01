Hampshire is the fifth-most populated county in England – yet in spite of its many villages and towns, there is still plenty of countryside to explore.

Advertisement

Set out across this landscape on foot and discover thriving wildlife, verdant woods and beautiful coast with our favourite Hampshire hikes.

Here is our pick of the best walks in Hampshire, including routes through the New Forest and South Downs National Parks.

This pine-scented route sweeps through Rhinefield Forest in the heart of the New Forest National Park, home to some of the tallest trees in England. Rhinefield walking route and map.

This 10.7-mile walk starts at in Brockenhurst, winding through wildlife-rich forests to Beechen Lane in Lyndhurst. Look out for deer and ponies as you make your way north towards the ‘capital’ of the New Forest.

Brockenhurst to Lyndhurst walking route and map

Discover a landscape shaped by man and nature over 6,000 years on a walk that enters the heart of the South Downs National Park in Hampshire. Meon Valley walking route and map

The New Forest National Park, with its rich mosaic of heathland, oak and beech woodlands, hasn’t changed that much since William and his nobles hunted there over nine centuries ago. Here’s an easy three-mile walk into the glorious and historic New Forest National Park. Denny Wood walking route and map

Explore the lesser-known paths, plains and with a walk in the north of the New Forest, before relaxing in a pleasant pub in a woodland hamlet. Fritham walking route and map.

The coastline of the New Forest National Park is often overlooked but holds many delights from salt marshes, mudflats and lagoons to the history of our seafaring nation. Solent Way walking route and map

Best walks in the New Forest National Park From vast heathland hills and ancient trees, to butterflies, reptiles, wading birds and wild ponies, the national park is a vital refuge for some of Britain’s most precious species. Here is our guide to the best walks in the New Forest National Park, from food trails and woodland rambles, to the 60-mile Solent Way. View the best walks in the New Forest National Park

Getty

Walk to the top of the tree-topped beacon of St Catherine’s Hill in historic Winchester with this easy four-mile stroll. St Catherine’s Hill walking route and map.

Explore the beautiful Hampshire village of Beaulieu before following the Beaulieu River south to the shipbuilding village of Bucklers Hard. The route is 2.2 miles each way, but your day out can be as long or short as you like. Beaulieu walking route and map.

The 34-mile Avon Valley Path runs north to south from the Cathedral city of Salisbury along the border of the New Forest National Park to Christchurch on the south coast. Walk a small section of this historic waymarked path, or take on the whole lot over several days. Avon Valley Path walking route and map.

Best walks in the South Downs National Park Comprising undulating chalk downland, dry valleys and huge coastal cliffs, the South Downs National Park is one of Britain’s most precious landscapes. Take to the trail with our guide to the South Downs best walks and discover 260 square miles of spectacular countryside, interwoven with dozens of thriving towns and villages. Here is our guide on the best hiking routes in the South Downs National Park.

Advertisement

This circular six mile walk takes in the gently clinking yachts in Hamble-le-Rice marina, the rootling birdlife on the coastal mudflats and a ride across the water in a pretty pink ferry.