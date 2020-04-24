Accessibility Links

Best walks in New Forest National Park

New Forest National Park is famed for its beautiful heathland and myriad forest trails – discover its beauty on foot with our favourite hikes.

New Forest

Government restrictions around COVID-19 vary across the UK. We strongly advise checking restrictions in your local area before visiting. Ordnance Survey have put together a comprehensive guide about ‘getting outside safely during Covid-19‘. This resource brings together current advice from government and local authorities to help you decide where to go, what to do and how to stay safe.

The New Forest is anything but new. It was created by William the Conqueror in 1079 as a place where he could hunt deer and wild pigs – the so called ‘beasts of the chase’. Nowadays, the landscape’s use has change dramatically, largely thanks to the designation of the New Forest National Park in 2005.

From vast heathland hills and ancient trees, to butterflies, reptiles, wading birds and wild ponies, the national park is a vital refuge for some of Britain’s most precious species.

Here is our guide to the best walks in the New Forest National Park, from food trails and woodland rambles, to the 60-mile Solent Way.

Flowering bell heather and bracken on Rockford Common in the New Forest National Park, Hampshire, England
Flowering bell heather and bracken on Rockford Common in the New Forest National Park ©Getty

More walking content:

Ferns in valley in autumn

Denny Wood, Hampshire

Fallow Deer, Dama dama
The New Forest’s beech woodlands have changed little since William and his nobles hunted there over nine centuries ago ©Getty

An easy three-mile walk into the glorious and historic New Forest National Park. In autumn, listen out for herds of bellowing “belling” red and fallow deer stags as they start their annual rut.

The route

  • 4.7km/3 miles
  • 1.5 hours
  • Easy

Route and map.

Denny Wood map

Solent Way, Hampshire

Lymington Marshes
All of the walk is level and is either on rights of way or quiet lanes. Note that after heavy rain the path next to the river can get muddy ©Getty

The Solent Way is a 60-mile coast path, which starts in Milford-on-Sea and ends in Emsworth Harbour, and a large part of the route goes through the national park. Discover a new side to the New Forest with this 10-mile section from Lymington to Beaulieu.

The route

  • 15.7km/9.7 miles
  • 5 hours
  • Moderate/Challenging 

Route and map

Solent Way map

Rhinefield and Vinney Ridge, Hampshire

Rhinefield Forest Drive, Hampshire
Alongside the oak, ash and beech, non-native trees are an outstanding feature of the park ©Getty

Take a sensory stroll past towering redwoods and monumental firs in the New Forest National Park

The route

  • 4.8km/3 miles
  • 1.5 hours
  • Easy

Map and route

Rhinefield Forest map

Fritham, Hampshire

Thorns Inclosure, Hampshire
A snow covered track at Islands Thorns Inclosure in the New Forest ©Getty

Explore the lesser-known paths, plains and with a walk in the north of the New Forest, before relaxing in a pleasant pub in a woodland hamlet.

The route

  • 11km/7 miles 
  • 3.5 hours
  • Moderate

Map and route

Fritham, Hampshire map

Beaulieu Food Trail, Hampshire

Autumn scene of Beaulieu Pond in The New Forest National Park with a white swan
Cistercian monks founded an abbey in 1204, naming it Beau-lieu, meaning beautiful place ©Getty

Explore the beautiful Hampshire village of Beaulieu before following the Beaulieu River south to  the shipbuilding village of Bucklers Hard. The route is 2.2 miles each way, but your day out can be as long or short as you like. Route and Map.

Avon Valley Path, Hampshire/Wiltshire

Hot, Sunny day on the River Avon looking towards the bridge arches of Fordingbridge
The town of Fordingbridge sits ten miles south of Salisbury on the Avon Valley Path ©Getty

The 34-mile Avon Valley Path runs north to south from the Cathedral city of Salisbury along the border of the New Forest National Park to Christchurch on the south coast.  Walk a small section of this historic waymarked path, or take on the whole lot over several days. Route and map.

Brockenhurst to Lyndhurst, Hampshire

New Forest Pony and reflection
Spot ponies alongside the path ©Getty
This 9-mile walk starts at Hollands Wood in Brockenhurst, winding through wildlife-rich forests to Beechen Lane in Lyndhurst. Look out for deer and ponies as you make your way north towards the ‘capital’ of the New Forest. Route and map.

