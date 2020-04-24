Best walks in New Forest National Park

Government restrictions around COVID-19 vary across the UK. We strongly advise checking restrictions in your local area before visiting. Ordnance Survey have put together a comprehensive guide about ‘getting outside safely during Covid-19‘. This resource brings together current advice from government and local authorities to help you decide where to go, what to do and how to stay safe.

The New Forest is anything but new. It was created by William the Conqueror in 1079 as a place where he could hunt deer and wild pigs – the so called ‘beasts of the chase’. Nowadays, the landscape’s use has change dramatically, largely thanks to the designation of the New Forest National Park in 2005.

From vast heathland hills and ancient trees, to butterflies, reptiles, wading birds and wild ponies, the national park is a vital refuge for some of Britain’s most precious species.

Here is our guide to the best walks in the New Forest National Park, from food trails and woodland rambles, to the 60-mile Solent Way.

Denny Wood, Hampshire

An easy three-mile walk into the glorious and historic New Forest National Park. In autumn, listen out for herds of bellowing “belling” red and fallow deer stags as they start their annual rut.

The route 4.7km/3 miles

1.5 hours

Easy Route and map.

Solent Way, Hampshire

The Solent Way is a 60-mile coast path, which starts in Milford-on-Sea and ends in Emsworth Harbour, and a large part of the route goes through the national park. Discover a new side to the New Forest with this 10-mile section from Lymington to Beaulieu.

The route 15.7km/9.7 miles

5 hours

Moderate/Challenging Route and map

Rhinefield and Vinney Ridge, Hampshire

Take a sensory stroll past towering redwoods and monumental firs in the New Forest National Park

The route 4.8km/3 miles

1.5 hours

Easy Map and route

Fritham, Hampshire

Explore the lesser-known paths, plains and with a walk in the north of the New Forest, before relaxing in a pleasant pub in a woodland hamlet.

The route 11km/7 miles

3.5 hours

Moderate Map and route

Beaulieu Food Trail, Hampshire

Explore the beautiful Hampshire village of Beaulieu before following the Beaulieu River south to the shipbuilding village of Bucklers Hard. The route is 2.2 miles each way, but your day out can be as long or short as you like. Route and Map.

Avon Valley Path, Hampshire/Wiltshire

The 34-mile Avon Valley Path runs north to south from the Cathedral city of Salisbury along the border of the New Forest National Park to Christchurch on the south coast. Walk a small section of this historic waymarked path, or take on the whole lot over several days. Route and map.

Brockenhurst to Lyndhurst, Hampshire

This 9-mile walk starts at Hollands Wood in Brockenhurst, winding through wildlife-rich forests to Beechen Lane in Lyndhurst. Look out for deer and ponies as you make your way north towards the ‘capital’ of the New Forest. Route and map.