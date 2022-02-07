Covering over 2,500 square miles, Lincolnshire is one of the largest counties in the UK. The county coastline is over 50 miles long, sweeping from the Humber Estuary to the marshlands of the Wash, while inland, an abundance of pretty villages and towns, imbued with history and mystery, lie ready and waiting to being explored.

We’ve gathered together a few of our favourite Lincolnshire walks to help you discover some of the most beautiful landscapes in the county.

Best walks in Lincolnshire

Snipe Dales and Hagworthingham

3.3 miles/5.3km | 2 hours | moderate

The beautiful valleys and rolling hills of Snipe Dales Country Park offer wonderful views of the wider Lincolnshire Wolds, disproving the common perception that the county is flat.

The dales here are perhaps at their most magical in spring. Joining the resident robins and blackbirds are a host of returning warblers, including chiffchaffs, willow warblers, whitethroats and blackcaps. Yellowhammers, skylarks, cuckoos and buzzards add to the spring chorus. It is also a great place to see butterflies and dragonflies as the weather begins to warm

This walk of 3.3 miles takes in the Snipe Dales Country Park before heading off towards Hagworthingham village, passing pioneering Shire Farm, also a vineyard and glamping site.

Snipe Dales and Hagworthingham walking route and map

Lincoln Cathedral and Arboretum

2.7 miles/4.3km | 2 hours | easy

Lincoln Arboretum was originally designed between 1870 and 1872 by the celebrated Victorian gardener Edward Milner. Today, it is Grade II-listed, with its beautiful gardens, lakes and bridges, children’s maze, two fountain features, Victorian bandstand and tea room/café.

Right beside the arboretum is Lincoln Cathedral. This gothic church was the highest building of medieval Europe and is now the seat of the Bishop of Lincoln.

Take a short walk through this historic city, passing both the arboretum and cathedral, as well as parks, gardens and characterful streets.

Lincoln Cathedral and Arboretum walking route and map

Tealby, Walesby and Normanby le Wold

8.4 miles/13.6km | 5 hours | moderate-challenging

This wonderfully scenic but bracing route through the Wolds proves that Lincolnshire is anything but flat. The a 8.4-mile walk passes through three of the county’s prettiest villages: Tealby, Walesby and Normanby le Wold.

Tealby, Walesby and Normanby le Wold walking route and map

Anderby Creek Beach

3.7 miles or 5.5 miles/6km or 8.5km | 2 hours or 3 hours | moderate

The wild sands of the Lincolnshire coast exude their own special appeal winter as that bracing sea air blows away seasonal excesses. Although it is true, no matter what time of year you visit, this stretch of coastline leaves you feeling a little more alive when you leave is sandy shores than when you arrived.

Anderby Creek Beach, a long, sandy spot backed by dunes between Skegness and Mablethorpe, is vast, yet remains tranquil and unspoilt. It is the kind of place that may remind you of childhood beach visits as you stride out for miles along the sand.

Anderby Creek Beach walking route and map.