Best walks in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park

Government restrictions around COVID-19 vary across the UK. We strongly advise checking restrictions in your local area before visiting. Ordnance Survey have put together a comprehensive guide about ‘getting outside safely during Covid-19‘. This resource brings together current advice from government and local authorities to help you decide where to go, what to do and how to stay safe.

Advertisement

Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park lies just thirty minutes from Scotland’s most populated city, Glasgow. Yet there are spots in the region that can make you feel like you’re the most isolated person in the country.

Here is our guide to the best hikes in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, including route descriptions and maps.

The national park is known for its fascinating history and still lakes, which lie between rugged mountains. Take to the trail and explore its serenity with our list of the best walks in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs.

Ben Lomond, Argyll and Bute

Ben Lomond is the most climbed of the Scottish Munros, with a direct ascent of 974m to its summit. Climb north up the tourist path from Rowardennan, then either retrace your ascent route or take the rougher return along Ptarmigan Ridge to the west.

The route 12.3km/7.6 miles

5 hours

Challenging Map and route

Inversnaid, Loch Lomond, Scotland

Advertisement

What better place to explore the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park than the magical loch itself? Inversnaid overlooks Loch Lomond’s upper eastern side. For wildlife and wild land enthusiasts, this is a perfect place for a short but energetic walk to recharge your batteries after the long winter.

The route 6.4km/4 miles

2 hours

Moderate Map and route

Loch Katrine, Stirlingshire

Enjoy a tranquil five-mile stroll around a Scottish loch in the beautiful Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park. The route 8.3km/5.2 miles

3 hours

Easy/moderate Route and map