Best walks in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park

Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park in Scotland boasts steep mountain peaks, overlooking rolling hills, untamed forests and glistening lakes. Here is our guide on the best hikes in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.

Loch Ard and Ben Lomond in the Trossachs, Scotland

Government restrictions around COVID-19 vary across the UK. We strongly advise checking restrictions in your local area before visiting. Ordnance Survey have put together a comprehensive guide about ‘getting outside safely during Covid-19‘. This resource brings together current advice from government and local authorities to help you decide where to go, what to do and how to stay safe.

Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park lies just thirty minutes from Scotland’s most populated city, Glasgow. Yet there are spots in the region that can make you feel like you’re the most isolated person in the country.

Here is our guide to the best hikes in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, including route descriptions and maps.

The national park is known for its fascinating history and still lakes, which lie between rugged mountains. Take to the trail and explore its serenity with our list of the best walks in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs.

Loch Katrine, Scotland
Autumn envelopes Loch Katrine and its wooded islands in the middle of the national park ©Getty

More related content:

The River Garry flowing over rocks
Getty, Garry Solomon/EyeEm

Ben Lomond, Argyll and Bute

Hiking on Ben Lomond
Hiking on Ben Lomond ©Getty

Ben Lomond is the most climbed of the Scottish Munros, with a direct ascent of 974m to its summit. Climb north up the tourist path from Rowardennan, then either retrace your ascent route or take the rougher return along Ptarmigan Ridge to the west.

The route

  • 12.3km/7.6 miles
  • 5 hours
  • Challenging

Map and route

Ben Lomond map

Inversnaid, Loch Lomond, Scotland

Loch Lomond, Scotland
Loch Lomond, Scotland ©Getty
What better place to explore the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park than the magical loch itself? Inversnaid overlooks Loch Lomond’s upper eastern side. For wildlife and wild land enthusiasts, this is a perfect place for a short but energetic walk to recharge your batteries after the long winter.

The route

  • 6.4km/4 miles
  • 2 hours
  • Moderate

 Map and route

Loch Lomond map

Loch Katrine, Stirlingshire

Loch Katrine, Scotland
Loch Katrine, Scotland ©Alamy

Enjoy a tranquil five-mile stroll around a Scottish loch in the beautiful Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.

The route

  • 8.3km/5.2 miles
  • 3 hours
  • Easy/moderate

Route and map

Loch Katrine map

Loch Ard Forest, Stirlingshire

Loch Ard Forest, Stirlingshire
Queen Elizabeth Forest Park covers 200 square kilometres and is home to Britain’s largest off-road cycle network ©Alamy

Prepare to have your senses heightened on this engaging sculpture trail through stands of towering conifers and alongside a mesmeric loch shore.

The route

  • 5.7km/3.5 miles
  • 2 hours
  • Easy

Route and map

Loch Ard map

Glen Ogle, Stirlingshire

Glen Ogle, Lochearnhead, Stirlingshire, Scotland
Glen Ogle viaduct ©Getty

A classic highland glen circuit in the beautiful Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.

The route

  • 11.6km/7.2 miles
  • 4 hours
  • Moderate

Map and route

Glen Ogle map

Conic Hill, Stirlingshire

Conic Hill, Scotland
Walkers approaching Conic Hill on the West Highland Way ©Alamy

Climb an iconic Scottish hill, pausing for a picnic at the summit with views across beautiful Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.

The route

  • 10.3km/6.4 miles
  • 4 hours
  • Moderate/challenging

Route and map

Conic Hill map

