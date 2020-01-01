Best walks in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park
Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park in Scotland boasts steep mountain peaks, overlooking rolling hills, untamed forests and glistening lakes. Here is our guide on the best hikes in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.
Government restrictions around COVID-19 vary across the UK. We strongly advise checking restrictions in your local area before visiting. Ordnance Survey have put together a comprehensive guide about ‘getting outside safely during Covid-19‘. This resource brings together current advice from government and local authorities to help you decide where to go, what to do and how to stay safe.
Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park lies just thirty minutes from Scotland’s most populated city, Glasgow. Yet there are spots in the region that can make you feel like you’re the most isolated person in the country.
Here is our guide to the best hikes in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, including route descriptions and maps.
The national park is known for its fascinating history and still lakes, which lie between rugged mountains. Take to the trail and explore its serenity with our list of the best walks in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs.
Ben Lomond, Argyll and Bute
Ben Lomond is the most climbed of the Scottish Munros, with a direct ascent of 974m to its summit. Climb north up the tourist path from Rowardennan, then either retrace your ascent route or take the rougher return along Ptarmigan Ridge to the west.
The route
- 12.3km/7.6 miles
- 5 hours
- Challenging
Inversnaid, Loch Lomond, Scotland
What better place to explore the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park than the magical loch itself? Inversnaid overlooks Loch Lomond’s upper eastern side. For wildlife and wild land enthusiasts, this is a perfect place for a short but energetic walk to recharge your batteries after the long winter.
The route
- 6.4km/4 miles
- 2 hours
- Moderate
Loch Katrine, Stirlingshire
Enjoy a tranquil five-mile stroll around a Scottish loch in the beautiful Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.
The route
- 8.3km/5.2 miles
- 3 hours
- Easy/moderate
Loch Ard Forest, Stirlingshire
Prepare to have your senses heightened on this engaging sculpture trail through stands of towering conifers and alongside a mesmeric loch shore.
The route
- 5.7km/3.5 miles
- 2 hours
- Easy
Glen Ogle, Stirlingshire
A classic highland glen circuit in the beautiful Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.
The route
- 11.6km/7.2 miles
- 4 hours
- Moderate
Conic Hill, Stirlingshire
Climb an iconic Scottish hill, pausing for a picnic at the summit with views across beautiful Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.
The route
- 10.3km/6.4 miles
- 4 hours
- Moderate/challenging