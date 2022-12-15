There are many great peaks encircling monumental Loch Lomond; Ben Vorlich, Beinn Ime and the soaring Ben Lomond, Scotland’s most southerly Munro. But perhaps the most charming is little Conic Hill.

Standing 361m above the loch waters, this rambling, lumpy prominence can be climbed in a morning or afternoon, presenting walkers with views out across the loch and its string of islands; over to the rounded Luss Hills on the far side of the water; and up to the towering peak of Ben Lomond to the north-north-west.

Remember to take wet-weather gear in the colder months and plenty of water in summer. Whatever the season, sturdy boots are recommended, as well as a picnic!

View from the top of Conic Hill/Credit: Getty

Conic Hill walk

1. Milton of Buchanan

Begin at Milton of Buchanan. It's on the bus route between Drymen and Balmaha, or there is some road-side parking. From the bus-stop, head north-east on a quiet side-road.

2. Garadhban Forest

After 800m a sign marks the entrance to Garadhban Forest. Follow a rough track with views down to Loch Lomond.

3. West Highland Way emblem

At a junction of tracks through the forest, turn left beside a small waymarker with the distinctive WHW thistle emblem.

4. Open moorland

Leave the trees for the wide open moorland. The waters of Loch Lomond glisten to the south-west, while the humpback ridge of Conic Hill rises to the west. Follow the path (still marked with WHW signs) as it runs beside a stone wall.

5. Kilandan Burn

A footbridge crosses the Kilandan Burn, then after a further 300m the path drops into a little wooded gorge to a second bridge, crossing the Burn of Mar. This area is frequently grazed by Highland cattle.

6. Steep ascent

Now begins the hard work. The path is clear and, although there are some sections with built steps, it's often rough and rocky. Take care on winter mornings in case the path has iced up.

7. Conic Hill summit

The trail ascends steeply to a natural ledge at around the 300m contour that traverses the northern face of the hill. For the best views, turn left on one of several rough paths for the final short climb to the true crest of the ridge. The views are breathtaking: out across the loch and its string of islands; over to the rounded Luss Hills on the far side of the water; and up to the towering peak of Ben Lomond to the north-north-west.

Conic Hill path/Credit: Geograph

8. Conic Hill descent

From the top, it is possible to simply follow the crest of the ridge south-west - but the descent becomes very steep. It's easier to retrace your steps to the main path running just below you to the north. Follow this south-west for about 700m.

9. From the col

At a small col, swing left and keep on the path. Some sections have built steps but some care is needed on the rougher sections.

The path leading down from Conic Hill/Credit: Geograph

10. Balmaha

After a stile, the path enters woodland and continues to descend, following the markers for the West Highland Way, until you reach a forestry track which eventually drops into the visitor centre car park at Balmaha.

11. Oak Tree Inn

Across the road are picnic benches and a bustling marina. Balmaha also boasts the Oak Tree Inn and a village shop. From here follow the B837 (sometimes busy on weekends or bank holidays) for the final 1½ miles back to the start. A path runs beside the road all the way, and there are pleasant views over fields to the knobbly profile of Conic Hill. Alternatively, a bus service runs back to Milton of Buchanan from the visitor centre car park.

Boats bobbing in Balmaha's harbour/Credit: Getty

Conic Hill map

Conic Hill walking route and map