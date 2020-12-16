Britain’s best short walks

At the summit, there’s not just one Iron Age hill fort but two – Moncreiffe and Moredun Top. There are some cracking views of Fife and the Lomond Hills to enjoy too before the gentle descent begins.

This circular cliff-top walk around Scotland’s most southerly extreme is sure to blow away the cobwebs. After passing the elegant Mull of Galloway lighthouse, grassy paths follow the dramatic cliff edge before crossing to the unspoilt peninsula’s northern shore.

You may even be lucky enough to spy out some feral goats in the woods. Near the end, a short detour along Snowdon’s Watkin Path will lead you to the delightful sylvan waterfalls of Afon Cwm Llan.

Historic Hidden Haytor, Dartmoor (2.8 miles/4.4 km)

Fans of England’s industrial heritage will be surprised to stumble across this little gem while taking in a picturesque corner of Dartmoor . The route passes former quarrymen’s cottages, the entrance to an iron mine, a wildlife-rich flooded quarry and, most impressively, the extensive remains of the Haytor Granite Tramway. These granite rails guided horse-drawn wagons on their way between the quarries and the Stover canal below. All this and views across the Bovey valley towards far away Teignmouth too.

Smiddy Shaw Reservoir, County Durham (1.8 miles/2.9 km)

Smiddy Shaw, Waskerley and Hisehope form a trio of reservoirs sitting on Muggleswick Common, a deliciously lonely expanse of heathland in the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. This easy route around Smiddy Shaw Reservoir offers walkers the chance to drink in a 360-degree panorama of moorland wilderness. It’s an important site for many species of birds too. Roaming beneath you in the heather you might spot red grouse, while red kites, merlins and short-eared owls patrol up above.

Going into Battle, East Sussex (2.7 miles/4.3 km)

Step back in time to explore the most famous date in English history: 1066. Setting off from Battle railway station, you’ll cross some of the very fields on which the Battle of Hastings was fought. You’ll climb the gentle slopes of Caldbec Hill, where King Harold’s troops slept the night before their defeat, and which today offers a fine view over the battlefield. On your return, it’s time to enjoy medieval Battle Abbey and the cavalcade of listed buildings that pack the attractive village.

Wenlock Edge, Shropshire (2.6 miles/4.1km)

A Shropshire Lad, the 19-mile limestone escarpment of Immortalised by the poet A E Housman in, the 19-mile limestone escarpment of Wenlock Edge makes for some truly dramatic scenery. It’s actually the remains of a 425 million-year-old coral reef that formed near the equator and has slowly shifted to its current position. This circular route starts high, so there’s not too much climbing of the wooded ridge to do before you can feast on the striking vistas of Long Mynd, Caer Caradoc, Brown Clee Hill and Titterstone Clee Hill.

The Aire at Malhamdale, Yorkshire Dales (2.9 miles/4.7 km)