At 26-square miles, Cannock Chase is mainland England’s smallest Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. This former medieval royal hunting forest includes ancient woodland, conifer plantations, and open heathland, supporting endangered species such as nightjar and woodcock. This 6.5-mile walk explores all of these habitats and their wildlife.

Cannock Chase is worth visiting all through the year, but there is something particularly special about exploring the AONB in autumn. Come in October and see male fallow deer crossing the Chase for the rut. Muntjac and red deer patrol these parts, occasionally harvesting the rare Chase berry, a blueberry-cowberry hybrid. Search the skies for migrating redwings, and scrutinise the Scots pines for crossbills.

Cannock Chase walk

6.5 miles/10.5km | 4 hours | moderate | 159m ascent

1. Cannock Chase Visitor Centre

From the visitor centre car park, bear left of the centre and playground to a road, and turn right. Turn left along Marquis Drive. Continue along the road briefly, bear right beside a property, and cross the road onto the footpath opposite.

Continue through conifers, turning right at a junction, then left, between silver birches. At the next junction, turn right, then left again, through dense woodland to a road. Cross onto a bridleway and continue to a T-junction.

Scots pine trees at Cannock Chase, Staffordshire/Credit Simon Whaley

2. Parr's Warren

Turn left, dropping through mixed woodland. Pass a metal kissing gate (left), then turn right at a crossing track. Drop gently, between a conifer plantation and Sherbrook valley’s heathland, passing a pond (left). Look out for deer, yellowhammers, stoats and weasels.

Ignore side tracks and descend to a junction. Turn right and climb through Pepper Slade to the parking area by the MOD rifle range.

Cannock Chase is mainland England’s smallest Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty/Credit: Simon Whaley

3. Birches Valley

Continue ahead along a forest track to reach a barrier gate. Turn right and follow this to the road. Cross over to join a stone path. Turn left, running parallel to the road, then take narrow signed bridleway on right.

Head into Birches Valley, crossing over several tracks, eventually dropping towards a road. Cross over onto the bridleway opposite. Climb towards Fairoak Lodge and Cottages. Pass between a garage and a property and, where the track bears right, continue ahead on narrow waymarked bridleway. Drop to a junction.

Cannock Chase's open heathland supports endangered species such as nightjar and woodcock/Credit: Simon Whaley

4. Fairoak Pools

Turn left and follow through woodland valley, passing a picnic table and a pond (right). You may spot Canada geese, mallard and reed bunting here. Turn right between ponds, then left. Follow to a junction, bear left over a bike trail, then turn right at junction.

Fairoak Pools in the heart of Cannock Chase/Credit Simon Whaley

5. Jockey Hill

Take the next bridleway (right) and climb. Continue up Jockey Hill to a T-junction. Turn right. Pass the old RAF Hednesford site and the ripening fruit in a community memorial orchard. Turn left at the zebra crossing for the visitor centre.

The Community Memorial Orchard at Cannock Chase/Credit: Getty

Cannock Chase map

Cannock Chase walking route and map

Useful Information

Starting Point

Cannock Chase Visitor Centre (Grid Ref: SK003153). Pay & display at visitor centre. Free parking along Marquis Drive.

Terrain

Wide, stone forest tracks, some narrow paths. One steep descent.

Map

OS Explorer 244

Eat/Drink

Cannock Chase Visitor Centre. (Winter opening; 10am to 4pm at weekends.)