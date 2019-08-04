Best walks in England

Government restrictions around COVID-19 vary across the UK. We strongly advise checking restrictions in your local area before visiting. Ordnance Survey have put together a comprehensive guide about ‘getting outside safely during Covid-19‘. This resource brings together current advice from government and local authorities to help you decide where to go, what to do and how to stay safe.

Guide to England’s most beautiful hikes, including maps, route directions, distances and times.

The English countryside is a place of diversity, from the towering coastal cliffs of Exmoor and Dartmoor’s ancient woodland to the delightful dales of Yorkshire and the the wild waters of the Lake District.

Discover these landscapes on foot with our list of England’s most beautiful walks. Each route has its own walker’s guide, comprising a map, path directions and more.

Valley of Rocks, Devon

On a quiet day, there’s a lost world feel to North Devon’s enigmatic Valley of Rocks, despite the serpentine ribbon of road that curls through the vale in the place where a river once ran. Exult in towering sea cliffs where feral goats clamber skilfully between Devonian crags on this short circular walk around the rocky coastal valley.

Route details 5.8km/3.6miles

2 hours

Moderate Map and route

Teign Gorge, Devon

Take a stroll from Castle Drogo in Dartmoor National Park through Piddledown Common and Fingle Wood a see one of England’s largest woodland restoration projects.

The route 6.9km/4.3 miles

2.5 hours

Moderate Map and route

Zenor Head, Cornwall

This circular walk heads through farmland and woods before emerging on to the towering granite cliffs of Cornwall’s north-west coast – a dramatic section of the South West Coast Path, home to seabirds, wildflowers and Atlantic waves.

The route 7.5km/4.6 miles

3.5 hours

Moderate Map and route

Buttermere and Rannerdale Knotts, Cumbria

This walk includes some of the Lake District’s most beautiful trees and forests, where myth and legend tangle with the Scots pines and the golden needles of larches.

The route 12km/7.5 miles

4.5 hours

Moderate Map and route

Rhinefield, Hampshire

Take a sensory walk past towering redwoods and monumental firs in the New Forest National Park. Stroll beneath their fragrant branches, feel their thick bark and reach your arms around their massive girths. As you wander, look for roe deer, wild boar and New Forest ponies.

The route 5.1km/3.2 miles

1.5 hours

Easy Map and route

Seven Sisters, East Sussex

At the National Trust hamlet of Birling Gap, the sea’s aroma sits strong in the air. From the top of the steps above the beach and its numerous rockpools, the views of the Seven Sisters and Seaford Head are atop the magnificent chalky cliffs of the Seven Sisters in the South Downs, where kittiwakes and fulmars can be seen alongside Brimstone butterflies and flowering cowslips.

The route 6km/3.7 miles

2 hours

Moderate Map and route

Horsey, Norfolk

Enjoy a moderate circular walk around the village of Horsey in the Norfolk Broads National Park, discovering marshland, wild coast and grey seals.

The route 8.7km/5.4 miles

3 hours

Easy/moderate Map and route

Holkham Beach, Norfolk

Getty Take a hike through creaking pinewoods, beside wildlife-rich marshes and along one of Britain’s most beautiful beaches on the North Norfolk coast. The route 7.7km/4.8 miles

2.5 hours

Easy/moderate Map and route Tegg’s Nose and Macclesfield Forest, Cheshire Straddling the western border of the Peak District National Park is a patchwork of wild woods, flowering meadows, deep reservoirs and high crags – explore the area on foot with a 7.5-mile hike. The route 12km/7.5 miles

4 hours

Moderate Route and map

Chee Dale, Miller’s Dale and Wye Dale, Derbyshire

Deep in the White Peak east of Buxton is a captivating area of countryside; a union of natural bounty and majestic engineering that together create a truly astounding landscape. Although it may have its challenges, this walk is readily accessible to all with a measure of agility and a sense of adventure.

The route 6.8km/4.2 miles

3 hours

Moderate Map and route

Chrome Hill, Derbyshire

In this quiet corner of the Peak District National Park a turf-covered monster has lain sleeping for millions of years – discover the spectacular Dragon’s Back with this 6.5-mile hill walk.

The route 10km/6.2 miles

4 hours

Moderate Route and map

Caer Caradoc Hill, Shropshire

Getty

This moderate-level ramble takes you from the train station to the summit of Caer Caradoc and its ancient hill fort – thought to date from either the Iron Age or Late Bronze Age. It’s a stiff climb to the top, but one worth the effort for the spectacular views.

The route 7.2km/4.5 miles

2.5 hours

Moderate Map and route

Burnham Beeches, Buckinghamshire

Take a walk through the historic Burnham Beeches National Nature Reserve – one of the best examples of ancient woodland in Britain. The forest is best explored in the autumn months with a midway lunch stop at a traditional country pub. The route 7.4km/4.6 miles

2.5 hours

Easy/moderate Map and route

Dimmings Dale, Staffordshire

After a leisurely walk in Staffordshire’s captivating Churnet Valley, seek out an engaging tearoom haven cosseted by tranquil wildflower-rich forest. The route 6.2km/3.8 miles

2 hours

Easy/moderate Map and route

Muker, Swaledale, North Yorkshire

In late spring, Swaledale’s hay meadows burst into life – a colour bonanza best absorbed after a cup of Yorkshire tea and a slice of cake. This splendid 7-mile circular route starts at Muker and follows the River Swale east to the village of Gunnerside. It’s a perfect spring walk but can be enjoyed at any time of the year.