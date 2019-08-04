Best walks in England
Discover the best of the English countryside on foot with our favourite hikes, from forest rambles and riverside to strolls to marvellous mountain treks
Government restrictions around COVID-19 vary across the UK. We strongly advise checking restrictions in your local area before visiting. Ordnance Survey have put together a comprehensive guide about ‘getting outside safely during Covid-19‘. This resource brings together current advice from government and local authorities to help you decide where to go, what to do and how to stay safe.
Guide to England’s most beautiful hikes, including maps, route directions, distances and times.
The English countryside is a place of diversity, from the towering coastal cliffs of Exmoor and Dartmoor’s ancient woodland to the delightful dales of Yorkshire and the the wild waters of the Lake District.
Discover these landscapes on foot with our list of England’s most beautiful walks. Each route has its own walker’s guide, comprising a map, path directions and more.
Valley of Rocks, Devon
On a quiet day, there’s a lost world feel to North Devon’s enigmatic Valley of Rocks, despite the serpentine ribbon of road that curls through the vale in the place where a river once ran. Exult in towering sea cliffs where feral goats clamber skilfully between Devonian crags on this short circular walk around the rocky coastal valley.
Route details
- 5.8km/3.6miles
- 2 hours
- Moderate
Teign Gorge, Devon
Take a stroll from Castle Drogo in Dartmoor National Park through Piddledown Common and Fingle Wood a see one of England’s largest woodland restoration projects.
The route
- 6.9km/4.3 miles
- 2.5 hours
- Moderate
Zenor Head, Cornwall
This circular walk heads through farmland and woods before emerging on to the towering granite cliffs of Cornwall’s north-west coast – a dramatic section of the South West Coast Path, home to seabirds, wildflowers and Atlantic waves.
The route
- 7.5km/4.6 miles
- 3.5 hours
- Moderate
Buttermere and Rannerdale Knotts, Cumbria
This walk includes some of the Lake District’s most beautiful trees and forests, where myth and legend tangle with the Scots pines and the golden needles of larches.
The route
- 12km/7.5 miles
- 4.5 hours
- Moderate
Rhinefield, Hampshire
Take a sensory walk past towering redwoods and monumental firs in the New Forest National Park. Stroll beneath their fragrant branches, feel their thick bark and reach your arms around their massive girths. As you wander, look for roe deer, wild boar and New Forest ponies.
The route
- 5.1km/3.2 miles
- 1.5 hours
- Easy
Seven Sisters, East Sussex
At the National Trust hamlet of Birling Gap, the sea’s aroma sits strong in the air. From the top of the steps above the beach and its numerous rockpools, the views of the Seven Sisters and Seaford Head are excellent.Walk atop the magnificent chalky cliffs of the Seven Sisters in the South Downs, where kittiwakes and fulmars can be seen alongside Brimstone butterflies and flowering cowslips.
The route
- 6km/3.7 miles
- 2 hours
- Moderate
Horsey, Norfolk
Enjoy a moderate circular walk around the village of Horsey in the Norfolk Broads National Park, discovering marshland, wild coast and grey seals.
The route
- 8.7km/5.4 miles
- 3 hours
- Easy/moderate
Holkham Beach, Norfolk
Take a hike through creaking pinewoods, beside wildlife-rich marshes and along one of Britain’s most beautiful beaches on the North Norfolk coast.
The route
- 7.7km/4.8 miles
- 2.5 hours
- Easy/moderate
Tegg’s Nose and Macclesfield Forest, Cheshire
Straddling the western border of the Peak District National Park is a patchwork of wild woods, flowering meadows, deep reservoirs and high crags – explore the area on foot with a 7.5-mile hike.
The route
- 12km/7.5 miles
- 4 hours
- Moderate
Chee Dale, Miller’s Dale and Wye Dale, Derbyshire
Deep in the White Peak east of Buxton is a captivating area of countryside; a union of natural bounty and majestic engineering that together create a truly astounding landscape. Although it may have its challenges, this walk is readily accessible to all with a measure of agility and a sense of adventure.
The route
- 6.8km/4.2 miles
- 3 hours
- Moderate
Chrome Hill, Derbyshire
In this quiet corner of the Peak District National Park a turf-covered monster has lain sleeping for millions of years – discover the spectacular Dragon’s Back with this 6.5-mile hill walk.
The route
- 10km/6.2 miles
- 4 hours
- Moderate
Caer Caradoc Hill, Shropshire
This moderate-level ramble takes you from the train station to the summit of Caer Caradoc and its ancient hill fort – thought to date from either the Iron Age or Late Bronze Age. It’s a stiff climb to the top, but one worth the effort for the spectacular views.
The route
- 7.2km/4.5 miles
- 2.5 hours
- Moderate
Burnham Beeches, Buckinghamshire
Take a walk through the historic Burnham Beeches National Nature Reserve – one of the best examples of ancient woodland in Britain. The forest is best explored in the autumn months with a midway lunch stop at a traditional country pub.
The route
- 7.4km/4.6 miles
- 2.5 hours
- Easy/moderate
Dimmings Dale, Staffordshire
After a leisurely walk in Staffordshire’s captivating Churnet Valley, seek out an engaging tearoom haven cosseted by tranquil wildflower-rich forest.
The route
- 6.2km/3.8 miles
- 2 hours
- Easy/moderate
Muker, Swaledale, North Yorkshire
The route
- 11km/6.8 miles
- 4 hours
- Moderate
Rydal and Grasmere, Cumbria
On this six-mile walk in Wordsworth country, the Lake District’s autumn hues rival those of New England. But it’s just at picturesque in winter, spring and summer.
The route
- 9.6km/6 miles
- 4 hours
- Moderate
Roseberry Topping, Yorkshire
Towering above Newton Wood is Roseberry Topping. Yorkshire’s Matterhorn, as it is also known, sits in the far north-west of the North York Moors National Park. It’s thought that its iconic profile may have been caused by a mine collapse in 1912. Explore this landscape with an 8-mile circular walk.
The route
- 13km/8 miles
- 4.5 hours
- Moderate/challenging
Sycamore Gap, Northumberland
Embrace a romantic Roman hike along Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland National Park before returning to the Twice Brewed Inn for a hearty pub feast.
The route
- 4.1km/2.5 miles
- 1.5 hours
- Easy/moderate