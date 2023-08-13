Clearwell Caves, on the edge of the Forest of Dean, is a family-friendly attraction with a museum and self-guided cave tour. Explore the caves before setting out on this circular walk through Great Lambsquay Wood and the village of Clearwell.

Advertisement

Looking for more routes in the area? Check out our walking guides to Lower Soudley, Tintern and Gloucester.

Gloucestershire walks Take a hike through the Cotswolds AONB, along the River Wye and through the Forest of Dean with our pick of the Take a hike through the Cotswolds AONB, along the River Wye and through the Forest of Dean with our pick of the best walks in Gloucestershire

Clearwell Caves

This natural cave system has been mined for thousands of years for iron ore and pigment – and is still mined today, for ochre. Interesting exhibits at Clearwell Caves give an insight into the area’s mining heritage and the lives of miners – including sobering information about the health effects and the employment of children as young as seven as ‘billy boys’.

You could spend up to an hour exploring the nine caverns. Discover the atmospheric Skeleton Pool – beautifully lit with sea creatures seemingly swimming around, and marvel at the acoustics in the Pit Theatre Chamber. Visit the Bat Churn to learn about the resident greater horseshoe, natterers and long-eared bats.

Clearwell Caves in the Forest of Dean/Credit: Ashley Dace, Geograph

Clearwell Caves walk

2.4 miles/3.8km | 1.5 hour | easy | 100m

1. Start

Turn right out of the Clearwell Caves car park onto Lambsquay Road.

2. Puzzlewood

Turn left off the road onto the footpath. After a stile, a grassy path leads to an undulating path through woods, passing moss-covered tree trunks and hollows, reminiscent of Puzzlewood, the entrance to which is half a mile from the caves. The path goes through a brambly area – ideal for autumn blackberry picking, then reaches a field.

Most magical forests to visit in the UK Discover a woodland near you with our guide to the most spectacular forests to visit in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

3. Clearwell view

After the stile, take the footpath to the left to walk through a meadow. With farm buildings to the left, the path runs between two fences, crossing two more stiles.

Enter another field and turn right, following the footpath sign. Now with a view across the fields to Clearwell, follow the farm track downhill along the right-hand side of the field.

Follow the field edge as it curves to the right, entering the wood in the right-hand corner of the field but immediately crossing a stile that leads back out onto the farm track. Turn right, following what is now a stony track.

The entrance to Clearwell Farm/Credit: Philip Halling, Geograph

4. Pingry Lane

At the bottom, the track meets Pingry Lane. Go through the metal gate and turn left to walk along the narrow lane, with hedgerows on either side. The lane goes uphill a little on the final section before dropping down to enter the village.

5. Clearwell Castle

As Pingry Lane meets Lower Cross, turn left and walk through Clearwell. For a detour to the castle and church, follow signs on the right just before The Wyndham pub. Otherwise, continue to the cross, and turn left onto High St. Keep following this road, past the Butchers Arms, back up the hill.

More like this

As the pavement ends, an optional path in the verge on the right-hand side avoids walking on the road and cuts off the corner to emerge in Clearwell Caves.

Take a short diversion to reach Clearwell Castle/Credit: Oliver Mills, Geograph

Clearwell Caves walk

Clearwell Caves walking route and map

Useful information

Starting point

Clearwell Caves car park is free with entry to the caves. Clearwell, Gloucestershire GL16 8JR.

Buses stopping in Clearwell can take you to Coleford, St Briavels, Gloucester, Chepstow, Monmouth and Ross on Wye.

Terrain

The route includes woodland paths, farm tracks and country lanes.

Map

OS Explorer OL14

Cave access

Entrance to Clearwell Caves is ticketed. Adults £11, children (5-16) £8, concessions (students, OAPs) £10, family (2+2) £35, family (2+3) £43. No dogs allowed.

Eat/drink

The Lamproom Café (above ground) at Clearwell Caves serves snacks such as sandwiches, pasties and sausage rolls as well as cakes and hot drinks.

In the centre of Clearwell village and on the route, the Butchers Arms serves steaks, burgers, pub classics and Sunday lunch.

Stay

Tudor Farmhouse Hotel is on Clearwell’s High Street and has 20 en suite rooms.

Advertisement

Forest and Wye Valley Camping Site in the village of St Briavels has pitches for caravans, motorhomes and tents as well as glamping.