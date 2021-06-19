Best summer picnic recipes

There’s nothing better on a warm summer’s day than heading to the countryside for a quintessential British picnic – especially one packed full of delicious homemade dishes.

Advertisement

From old favourite classics such as sausage rolls and scones with jam and cream, here is a selection of picnic recipes to enjoy on your next outing.

If you’re after picnic spot ideas, why not take a look at our pick of the best picnic spots in the UK countryside and family-friendly beaches that are ideal for a feast.

Best picnic bakes

Quiches are a classic picnic food, and this smoked trout and horseradish quiche really easy to make at home.

Getty

These pork pies are designed for a picnic – they have pickle inside the pastry so it doesn’t slide off your plate.

Whether it’s a picnic or a somewhat snazzy lunchbox, these lamb sausage rolls put a spicy twist on a classic recipe. From Stuart Ovenden’s The Orchard Cook, they’re best enjoyed with a delicious mint and yogurt dip.

These tarts are quick and easy to make and ideal for a summer picnic. The recipe can easily be adapted using different cheese or herbs.

Polly Webster

These gluten, vegan ‘sausages’ rolls, made of cooked red lentils and roasted pepper, are perfect for packed lunches – you can swap the filling for sausagemeat, if you prefer.

These savoury scones can be frozen, so it’s easy to make a big batch then defrost before your outing.

Best summer salads

This fresh, green salad has all the tastes of spring and summer – crunchy greens and radishes, sweet broad beans and new potatoes.

This easy-to-make salad is a real taste of the English summer.

Rejoice in the fresh tastes of early summer with a garden salad with a recipe from Kathy Bishop and Tom Crowford on their Somerset smallholding.

Kathy Bishop and Tom Crowford

Best sweet treats

An incredibly quick, one-bowl bake that you can whip up in minutes.

Like classic fruit crumble but in a cuttable, transportable bar, use up your hand-picked blackberries to make these delicious crumble squares.

Whip up a fresh batch of homemade scones for a cream tea with this easy recipe.

Best homemade drinks

Enjoy a fresh and fragrant drink with easy and delicious elderflower cordial recipe – the perfect summer drink.

Advertisement

Make a refreshing, fruity summer drink with a recipe from Kathy Bishop and Tom Crowford on their Somerset smallholding.