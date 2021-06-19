Best summer picnic recipes
There’s nothing better on a warm summer’s day than heading to the countryside for a quintessential British picnic – especially one packed full of delicious homemade dishes.
From old favourite classics such as sausage rolls and scones with jam and cream, here is a selection of picnic recipes to enjoy on your next outing.
If you’re after picnic spot ideas, why not take a look at our pick of the best picnic spots in the UK countryside and family-friendly beaches that are ideal for a feast.
Best picnic bakes
Smoked Trout, watercress and horseradish quiche
Quiches are a classic picnic food, and this smoked trout and horseradish quiche really easy to make at home.
Pork and pickle pies
These pork pies are designed for a picnic – they have pickle inside the pastry so it doesn’t slide off your plate.
Moroccan lamb and quince sausage rolls
Whether it’s a picnic or a somewhat snazzy lunchbox, these lamb sausage rolls put a spicy twist on a classic recipe. From Stuart Ovenden’s The Orchard Cook, they’re best enjoyed with a delicious mint and yogurt dip.
Apple, goat’s cheese, honey and hazelnut tarts
These tarts are quick and easy to make and ideal for a summer picnic. The recipe can easily be adapted using different cheese or herbs.
Vegan ‘sausage’ rolls in coconut pastry
These gluten, vegan ‘sausages’ rolls, made of cooked red lentils and roasted pepper, are perfect for packed lunches – you can swap the filling for sausagemeat, if you prefer.
Savoury stilton scones
These savoury scones can be frozen, so it’s easy to make a big batch then defrost before your outing.
Best summer salads
Broad bean, potato and radish salad
This fresh, green salad has all the tastes of spring and summer – crunchy greens and radishes, sweet broad beans and new potatoes.
Tomato and raspberry salad
This easy-to-make salad is a real taste of the English summer.
Summer garden salad
Rejoice in the fresh tastes of early summer with a garden salad with a recipe from Kathy Bishop and Tom Crowford on their Somerset smallholding.
Best sweet treats
Little cherry and almond cakes
An incredibly quick, one-bowl bake that you can whip up in minutes.
Apple and blackberry crumble squares
Like classic fruit crumble but in a cuttable, transportable bar, use up your hand-picked blackberries to make these delicious crumble squares.
Classic scones
Whip up a fresh batch of homemade scones for a cream tea with this easy recipe.
Best homemade drinks
Homemade elderflower cordial
Enjoy a fresh and fragrant drink with easy and delicious elderflower cordial recipe – the perfect summer drink.
Gooseberry soda
Make a refreshing, fruity summer drink with a recipe from Kathy Bishop and Tom Crowford on their Somerset smallholding.