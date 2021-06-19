Accessibility Links

Best summer picnic recipes

There's nothing better than a quintessential British picnic, especially one full of delicious homemade dishes. Inspire you, here's our selection of easy picnic recipes.

Picnic basket full of food

Published:

There’s nothing better on a warm summer’s day than heading to the countryside for a quintessential British picnic – especially one packed full of delicious homemade dishes.

From old favourite classics such as sausage rolls and scones with jam and cream, here is a selection of picnic recipes to enjoy on your next outing.

If you’re after picnic spot ideas, why not take a look at our pick of the best picnic spots in the UK countryside and family-friendly beaches that are ideal for a feast.

Best picnic bakes

Smoked Trout, watercress and horseradish quiche 

Quiches are a classic picnic food, and this smoked trout and horseradish quiche really easy to make at home.

Smoked trout and horseradish quiche
This recipe makes a 25cm quiche that will serve around 4-6 people (Photo by: minadezhda via Getty Images)
Getty

Pork and pickle pies 

These pork pies are designed for a picnic – they have pickle inside the pastry so it doesn’t slide off your plate.

Pork and pickle pie
Swap the pickle in this recipe for your favourite homemade chutney (Photo by: Diana Miller via Getty Images)

Moroccan lamb and quince sausage rolls 

Whether it’s a picnic or a somewhat snazzy lunchbox, these lamb sausage rolls put a spicy twist on a classic recipe. From Stuart Ovenden’s The Orchard Cook, they’re best enjoyed with a delicious mint and yogurt dip.

The Orchard Cook_Quince and lamb sausage rolls
Quince and lamb sausage rolls from The Orchard Cook (Photo by: Stuart Ovenden)

Apple, goat’s cheese, honey and hazelnut tarts

These tarts are quick and easy to make and ideal for a summer picnic. The recipe can easily be adapted using different cheese or herbs.

Apple, goats cheese and honey tarts ©Polly Webster
Apple, goats cheese and honey tarts ©Polly Webster
Polly Webster

Vegan ‘sausage’ rolls in coconut pastry

These gluten, vegan ‘sausages’ rolls, made of cooked red lentils and roasted pepper, are perfect for packed lunches – you can swap the filling for sausagemeat, if you prefer.

Vegan sausage rolls
Vegan and gluten-free sausage rolls/Credit: Catherine Atkinson

Savoury stilton scones 

These savoury scones can be frozen, so it’s easy to make a big batch then defrost before your outing.

Savoury stilton scones
This recipe combines savoury stilton scones with walnut and tarragon butter (Photo by: Carole Gomez via Getty Images)

Best summer salads

Broad bean, potato and radish salad

This fresh, green salad has all the tastes of spring and summer – crunchy greens and radishes, sweet broad beans and new potatoes.

Broad bean, potato and radish salad
Broad bean, potato and radish salad/Credit: Kathy Bishop and Tom Crowford

Tomato and raspberry salad

This easy-to-make salad is a real taste of the English summer.

Tomato and raspberry salad ©Louise Hagger
Tomato and raspberry salad ©Louise Hagger

Summer garden salad

Rejoice in the fresh tastes of early summer with a garden salad with a recipe from Kathy Bishop and Tom Crowford on their Somerset smallholding.

Summer garden salad recipe
Summer garden salad recipe/Credit: Kathy Bishop and Tom Crowford
Kathy Bishop and Tom Crowford

Best sweet treats

Little cherry and almond cakes

An incredibly quick, one-bowl bake that you can whip up in minutes.

Little cherry and almond cakes ©Polly Webster
Little cherry and almond cakes ©Polly Webster

Apple and blackberry crumble squares

Like classic fruit crumble but in a cuttable, transportable bar, use up your hand-picked blackberries to make these delicious crumble squares.

Apple and blackberry crumble squares (Photo by: manyakotic via Getty Images)
Swap blackberries for any other summer fruits (Photo by: manyakotic via Getty Images)

Classic scones

Whip up a fresh batch of homemade scones for a cream tea with this easy recipe.

Scones with jam and cream
A Devon cream tea – cream and then jam. (Getty)

Best homemade drinks

Homemade elderflower cordial

Enjoy a fresh and fragrant drink with easy and delicious elderflower cordial recipe – the perfect summer drink.

Elderflower cordial in bottle
Enjoy a refreshing homemade elderflower cordial/Credit: Getty Images

Gooseberry soda

Make a refreshing, fruity summer drink with a recipe from Kathy Bishop and Tom Crowford on their Somerset smallholding.

Gooseberry Soda
Gooseberry Soda/Credit: Getty Images
Kathy Bishop and Tom Crowford

Authors

Carys

Carys Matthews

Social networks

Group Digital Editor

Carys is the Group Digital Editor of countryfile.com and discoverwildlife.com. Carys can often be found trail running, bike-packing, wild swimming or hiking in the British countryside.

