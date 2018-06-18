Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Go Outdoors
  3. Walks
  4. Day out: Marshcourt River, Hampshire

Day out: Marshcourt River, Hampshire

Follow creeping water rails, singing warblers and shimmering brown trout along this stretch of England's chalk-stream Marshcourt River.

FF7YTF Brown Trout swimming in the margins of a UK river

England is home to more than 85% of the world’s chalk streams, with Hampshire offering some of the finest examples.

Advertisement

The geological landscape here is dominated by chalk, a porous rock that slowly filters groundwater before storing it in reservoirs beneath the surface.

Enjoy a day out exploring England’s chalk-stream Marshcourt River in Hampshire.

Marsh court River
Marshcourt River – a tributary of the Test, is one of roughly 200 chalk streams in the world, the majority of which are found in England/Alamy

The water is then released through springs to form rivers such as the Test, Itchen and Meon, each flowing with extraordinary clarity and purity.

You may also like

From the main courses are numerous sidestreams and tributaries. Some remain winterbournes, rising only when the water table swells, whereas one or two are noted for their own individual beauty. One such stream slips almost unnoticed below the cottage gardens of Stockbridge, before finding space for itself on the wide meadow and marsh to the south of the town. There, for a short distance, the Marshcourt River widens and forges its own identity, running parallel with the Test before the two eventually merge.

Wild flowers blooming in picturesque cottage gardens
Wild flowers blooming in picturesque cottage gardens © Getty

Reeds of the river

The Marshcourt flows along the western edge of Stockbridge Common Marsh, where access is granted to the public by the National Trust. A gentle stroll offers plenty of views of this classic chalk-stream habitat and the wildlife that thrives here. Sedge, reed and Cetti’s warblers may be seen and heard, while water rails and water voles creep deep in the reedbeds and river margins.

Within the river, swathes of water crowfoot swing with the current, while in the sky above, swallows and hobbies gorge on the clouds of hatching insects. The fish also enjoy the feast, with brown trout and grayling crashing with abandon.

Advertisement

The area is renowned throughout the world for its dry-fly fishing and the influence is often evident. In Stockbridge, tackle shops and outfitters such as Orvis UK nestle between the cafés and pubs, and people gather beside the white-fenced barriers to feed bread to the trout, rather than the ducks.

A fresh-water, white-clawed Crayfish atop a wet and slimy rock
A fresh-water, white-clawed Crayfish atop a wet and slimy rock © Getty

Authors

Kevin Parr

Tags

Sidebar
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

South Downs National Park in England, with Old Winchester hill in the distance ©Getty
Walks

Walk: Meon Valley, Hampshire

reddeermain-66b2103
Days Out

Red deer, New Forest, Hampshire

River Wye Gloucestershire
Days Out

Walk: River Wye, Monmouthshire

beaverlarge_0-e3b5e3a
Wildlife

Beavers boost fish populations, says study