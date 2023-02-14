Maes Hiraddug is a delightful spot to visit in spring when the traditional hay meadow bursts with colour. Owned by the North Wales Wildlife Trust, the grassland has never been ploughed and over 140 different plants have been recorded here.

Advertisement

You also visit the National Trust's Graig Fawr, a limestone hill overlooking the Vale of Clwyd. The walk starts next to the 70 foot high Dyserth Waterfall, which is well worth a visit.

Britain's best waterfalls Discover enchanting falls, cascades and plunge pools on a walk or day out with our round-up of Britain's most spectacular waterfalls. Find a waterfall near you Discover enchanting falls, cascades and plunge pools on a walk or day out with our round-up of Britain's most spectacular waterfalls.

Dyserth Waterfall and Graig Fawr walk

3.4 miles/5.8km | 154m accent | 2–3 hours | moderate

1. Maes Hiraddug

Dyserth Waterfall can be found just behind the car park in the centre of Dyserth. Visit it now or save it until the end of your walk.

Exit the car park by walking out to the road. Turn right and, after passing the church, take a lane on the right uphill to a junction.

Cross to a kissing-gate and walk across Maes Hiraddug's meadow to an information board. Cowslips and primroses bloom here in early spring and bird's foot trefoil, twayblade, early purple orchid and common spotted orchid follow. On sunny days, linger to spot common blue, comma, small tortoiseshell, painted lady and speckled wood butterflies.

The walk starts and ends at Dyserth village/Credit: Getty

2. Graig Fawr

Go through the nearby kissing-gate and cross a bridge over a former railway line. Pass through a similar gate and keep ahead uphill, passing through a gate.

Emerge on a track, turn left and, before a field gate, veer right into a field. Walk uphill, with views of Moel Hiraddug's hillfort on the right, to a stile and lane.

Turn left, pass a lane on left and cross another lane to a National Trust car park. Go through the kissing-gate and walk uphill to the trig point.

Graig Fawr is a Site of Special Scientific Interest known for its limestone plants. Rockrose and wild thyme grow here. To the north you'll see Prestatyn Hillside, start of the Offa's Dyke Path. To the south lies forested Mynydd y Cwm, while to the east is Gop Hill with its prehistoric cairn.

A view over the Vale of Clwyd towards Snowdonia from Graig Fawr/Credit: Getty

3. Prestatyn-Dyserth Railway Line

Return in the direction of the National Trust car park but don`t go through through the kissing-gate. Have the lane on your left as you follow a clear path downhill, soon through trees.

Descend a few steps to emerge on the former Prestatyn-Dyserth Railway Line (if you'd like to visit Y Shed for refreshments turn right for 500 metres). The line operated between 1869 and 1973 to transport minerals from the nearby mines.

Discover more walks in Wales Discover 30 of the best walks in Pembrokeshire, the Brecon Beacons, Snowdonia and more stunning landscapes with our round-up of favourite walks in Wales. Best walks in Wales Discover 30 of the best walks in Pembrokeshire, the Brecon Beacons, Snowdonia and more stunning landscapes with our round-up of favourite walks in Wales.

4. Dyserth Waterfall

Bear left, passing above the lane and, after another lane, you'll reach the bridge you crossed earlier. Take the steps on the left to re-enter the nature reserve and retrace your steps to the car park.

Mark the end of the walk by revisiting Dyserth Waterfall just behind the car park.

Dyserth Waterfall and Graig Fawr map

Dyserth Waterfall and Graig Fawr walking route and map

Useful Information

Terrain

Lanes, grassland, woods and former rail track. Gradual climb to 502 ft

Starting point

Car Park near Dyserth Waterfall LL18 6ET Bus 35 from Prestatyn, No 36 from Rhyl.

Eat/drink

Y Shed, Meliden (01745 855859), The Red Lion, Dyserth or The Waterfall Shop and Café.

Advertisement

Stay

Abbey Farm Caravan and Camping Park, Rhuddlan.