Set in beautiful Highland Perthshire just to the north-west of Pitlochry, Faskally Forest (or Faskally Woods) has more than 20 tree species, including wild cherry, oak, Douglas fir and Scots pine. Some trees are more than 200 years old and date back to the model woodland created here in the 19th century.

More recently Faskally House was used as a forestry training centre where students received guidance on repairing woodlands ravaged by felling during the war years.

Today it is a place of solace with several walking trails, including this one-mile, wheelchair-friendly walk around Loch Dunmore. And, every October, Faskally Forest becomes home to the night-time Enchanted Forest event – a magical sound and light experience.

Faskally Forest walk

1 mile/1.6km | accessible route | 0.5 hours | easy | 28m ascent

1. Dunmore Trail

From Faskally car park, go down the access road from the main parking area to reach an information board. From here, take the path to the left and within a few minutes the loch will come into view through the trees on the right-hand side.

Continue to walk into this autumn wonderland: the bronze, red and gold colours contrast strongly against the tall conifers. On the sheltered water the reflections can be almost as intense.

Follow the signs for the red waymarked Dunmore Trail. This all-abilities trail follows a pleasant, meandering path around Dunmore Loch and is wide enough for two people to walk side by side over most of its length.

Route finding is very simple as the trail follows the loch in a loop. Watch for herons standing ramrod straight among the reeds, and the beautifully coloured kingfishers which may be seen above the lily pad-covered water. Further on, ignore a trail that leads up to the left.

Faskally Forest hosts the Enchanted Forest event in October/Credit: Getty

2. Dunmore Hill

When you reach the southern end of the loch, continue to follow the signposts for the red waymarked route as it curves towards the opposite bank by a wooden barrier at the trail edge.

Soon there are some carved log benches you can sit on, among a number of other resting points along the way. Allow time to enjoy the setting and perhaps catch a glimpse of red squirrels in the trees overhead.

Pass a wooden bridge to reach a lovely viewpoint by a stone wall. One can spy a little wooden boathouse up on the left.

3. Old boathouse

The old boathouse is passed, almost within touching distance. The timber structure has a graceful, very photogenic, pointed roof.

Pause to admire the old boathouse on the shores of Loch Dunmore/Credit: Getty

4. Dunmore Loch north shore

The north end of the loch is rounded as the final leg leads back to the access path to the car park. The best views of the boathouse and bridge are enjoyed on this stretch against the burnished leaves.

Faskally Forest map

Faskally Forest walking route and map

Useful information

Starting point

Faskally car park (£1 for 1 hour; £3 all day) is off the B8019, about one mile north-west of Pitlochry. From the A9 heading north, follow sign for Faskally. Nearest postcode: PH16 5JZ.

Elizabeth Yule bus number 87 from Pitlochry to the end of the town followed by a half mile walk.

Terrain

Wheelchair-friendly trail with some slightly uneven sections. Includes short, moderate, slopes.

Map

OS Explorer 386

Eat/drink

Jacobite Cafe at the Killiekrankie Visitor Centre (2.5 miles north of Faskally) sits in a wooded gorge ablaze with autumn colour.

Stay

Dating from 1695 the cosy Moulin Hotel is a 20 minute walk from Pitlochry.