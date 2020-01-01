Best walks in the Cairngorms National Park
The Cairngorms teems with towering trees, shimmering lochs and busy wildlife. Take a hike through this vast, untamed area of Scotland with our list of the area's best walks.
Government restrictions around COVID-19 vary across the UK. We strongly advise checking restrictions in your local area before visiting. Ordnance Survey have put together a comprehensive guide about ‘getting outside safely during Covid-19‘. This resource brings together current advice from government and local authorities to help you decide where to go, what to do and how to stay safe.
The Cairngorms National Park was established in 2003, and later extended in 2010. It is our largest national park – almost twice the size of the Lake District – and is home to four of the five highest mountains in Britain. The park is pockmarked with 60 lochs and many more lochans (small lochs), along with more than half the surviving Caledonian forest.
A quarter of Britain’s threatened animal, plant, insect and fungi species are found in the Cairngorms, some of which are endemic to the park.
Zip up your coat, strap on your walking boots and get ready to explore the still lochs, rushing rivers and rugged landscape of the Cairngorms National Park.
Our guide to the most beautiful hikes in the Cairngorms National Park, including route descriptions and maps.
Falls of Bruar, Perth and Kinross
Step carefully beneath golden larches, towering Scots pines and over magnificent mountain ash roots in pursuit of a roaring Cairngorms cascade.
- 2km/1.2 miles
- 1 hour
- Easy
Falls of Bruar walking route and map
Loch Garten, Highland
Loch Garten’s ancient trees, tottering wood-ant nests, soaring ospreys and grazing deer make it one of Scotland’s most beautiful nature reserves.
- 3.8km/2.4 miles
- 1.5 hours
- Easy
Loch Garten walking route and map
Loch Morlich, Highland
There are few lochs in Scotland that have a more picture-perfect surrounding than Loch Morlich. The foreground comprises forests fringed by beaches and backdropped by snow-clad peaks. Circling the loch is a very popular walk among tourists and locals alike.
The route
- 5km/3.1 miles
- 2 hours
- Easy
Loch Morlich walking route and map
Loch an Eilein, Highland
Loch an Eilein lies still, reflecting the magnificent pines of Rothiemurchus Forest in the heart of the Cairngorms. Castle ruins inhabit a small island, making for a truly unique walk.
The route
- 4.9km/3 miles
- 2 hours
- Easy
Loch an Eilein walking route and map
Glenmore Forest Park and Ryvoan pass, Aberdeenshire
Ancient Caledonian pines form a beautiful walkway leading to the Green Lochan – An Lochan Uaine. A gentle climb leads up the Ryvoan pass, with breathtaking views of Loch Morlich.
The route
- 8.6km/5.3 miles
- 3.5 hours
- Moderate
Glenmore walking route and map
Glen Lui, Aberdeenshire
Discover this historic glen in the Cairngorms National Park, through which the Lui Water tumbles and turns amid the ancient Caledonian Pine Forest.
The route
- 10.5km/6.5 miles
- 4 hours
- Moderate
Glen Lui walking route and map
Glen Tilt, Perthshire
This walk can be done in one go or spread over two days with a wild camp overlooking the beautiful and dramatic Glen Tilt. About half of the route uses footpaths and lanes but the other half in trackless, requiring a level of map reading and compass skills.
The route
- 19.8km/12.3 miles
- 8 hours
- Challenging
Glen Tilt walking route and map
Carrbridge and Docharn circuit, Highland
Follow a trail of pleasant pinewoods around Carrbridge, stopping to savour this magnificent rushing river and the stone that bridges over it. Carrbridge walking route and map with Walking Highlands.
River Dee, Braemar, Aberdeenshire
A circular walk starting from Braemar takes in the confluence of the two main rivers, the Dee and the Clunie. It then climbs gently through birch woods to return to the centre of the village. River Dee walking route and map with Walking Highlands.
Loch Muick, Aberdeenshire
An unusually level walk in the Cairngorms, around Loch Muick on the Balmoral Estate. The walk provides stunning views of the Scottish scenery. You can also see Glas-allt Shiel house, built by Queen Victoria. Loch Muick walking route and map with Walking Highlands.
Pattack Falls and Druim an Aird, Highland
Take a relaxing amble through varied landscapes, passing the Pattack gorge waterfalls before exploring the ruins of the deserted village of Druim an Aird. Pattack Falls walking route and map with Walking Highlands.