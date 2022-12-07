Just south of Ystradfellte in the southern Brecon Beacons there is a patch of woodland, much of it a coniferous plantation. To the western edge, deciduous trees take hold, while deep below the rivers Mellte and Hepste can be heard roaring over a series of impressive waterfalls.

There are several walks through Waterfall Country, including the 5.5-mile Four Waterfalls Walk.

A waymarked trail from the Gwaun Hepste car park offers walkers the chance to see these waterfalls up close. The car park is payable by card only and is host to a small caravan serving snacks and hot drinks at weekends in the low season.

Walkers should be aware that the descents to the waterfalls from the main trail are quite challenging.

The impressive upper fall of Sgwd Isaf Clun-Gwyn in Waterfall Country/Getty

Four Waterfalls Walk

5.5 miles/9km | 3–4 hours | challenging

1. Start

Leave the car park and walk south through conifer plantation, turning right where a sign points to the waterfalls. The falls are signposted from this main path.

2. Sgwd Clun-Gwyn

The first waterfall, Sgwd Clun-Gwyn (Fall of the White Meadow), is the easiest to see as the viewpoint is close to the path. It looks down on to the falls’ impressive drop from above.

3. Sgwd y Pannwr and Sgwd Isaf Clun-Gwyn

Sgwd y Pannwr (Fall of the Woollen Washer) and Sgwd Isaf Clun-Gwyn (Fall of the Lower White Meadow) are reached via the next footpath. This is the longest descent and you have to return to the main path the way you came. Erosion has created a step-like formation in the rocks at the top of Sgwd y Pannwr next to which two tall oak trees stand.

4. Sgwd Yr Eira

Sgwd Yr Eira (Fall of Snow) is reached via a shorter descent from the main path than the previous two falls. Behind this spectacular waterfall, a band of shale in the sandstone has worn away, leaving a path that can be walked – with care – when the water flow is low. From Sgwd Yr Eira, return to the main path and follow the signs back to the car park.

Four Waterfalls Walk map

Four Waterfalls Walk route and map