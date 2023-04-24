Linn of Dee, Aberdeenshire walk
This short walk from the National Trust for Scotland car park explores the Linn of Dee, River Dee and Lui Water in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park
Experience the beautiful upper Dee on an easy walk to the spectacular water-carved gorge of the Linn of Dee, before seeking out the captivating short falls on nearby Lui Water.
Tourists flock to Braemar and the gorge, and it’s easy to see why when you consider the grand surroundings.
The Highland town of Braemar, solidly built out of Cairngorm granite, has a long history of attracting the country’s titled and powerful. One of the earliest famous visitors was Angus MacFergus, King of the Picts, who built a timber fort at or near where the present Braemar Castle stands.
Linn of Dee walk
2 miles/3.2km | 1.5 hours | easy | 58m ascent
1. Linn of Dee car park
Set off from the National Trust for Scotland Linn of Dee car park to explore the linn; the access road crosses it on a shapely old stone bridge.
Follow the gold waymarkers to descend steps to the River Dee and then walk upstream to see the linn. This was formed where the Dee rushes through a 300-metre-long gorge and features a series of exquisitely carved circular pools, or linns.
At the bridge, cross the road to a path for views above the falls.
2. River Dee
Return to a path junction and follow the blue waymarked route. Look for salmon in the clear river by the pine and birch woods.
The path soon ascends steps to the road. Cross over to rejoin the path. This intersects with a track. Go left.
3. Lui Water
Follow the blue waymarkers right to enjoy walking by the banks of the Lui Water. This is the gateway to vast tracts of wild Caledonian pinewood on the National Trust for Scotland’s Mar Lodge Estate. There is a real wilderness feel to this area, where red squirrels and crossbills feed in the glorious Scots pine.
The peaty waters spill through a series of small but mesmerising cascades. The remains of an old salmon ladder can be seen, too.
4. Glen Lui
Further on, the path veers left. Drink in the views far up Glen Lui towards the cone-shaped summit of Derry Cairngorm, one of the Cairngorm’s central Munros.
Walk on to reach a large track.
5. Linn of Dee picnic
Go left at the track. After a further 10 minutes, follow a signpost pointing right on to a path through the woods back towards the car park; this crosses a boardwalk before reaching a fork. Go left to return to the start.
If you have a bit of extra time, you can round off the day by returning to the linn for a relaxing picnic, where you will find several paddling pools.
Linn of Dee map
OS Maps: Linn of Dee walking route
Useful information
Linn of Dee car park
The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) car park at the Linn of Dee, Braemar, Ballater, AB35 5YJ.
Parking is £3 per day for non-members or free for NTS/National Trust members.
No public transport options.
Terrain
Clear, waymarked path. Muddy after rain. One stepped section and moderate slopes.
Not suitable for wheelchairs/pushchairs.
Map
OS Explorer 58
Eat/drink
The Flying Stag, a popular public bar in the Fife Arms Hotel, Braemar. Stay
Braemar Caravan Park caters for caravans, motorhomes and tents; call 01339 741373.
Authors
Fergal is an outdoors writer who loves exploring Scotland on foot and by bike.
