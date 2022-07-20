Walk: Morar to Tarbet, Highland

The superlatives are never exhausted as you drive, bike, or train your way along the Iron Road to the Isles from Fort William to the west coast of Scotland and the Silver Sands of Morar.

The views alone are enough to justify the trip, but if you fancy stretching your legs, there is a fabulous 8.9-mile walk from Morar station, along Loch Morar, to Tarbet on Loch Nevis, where you can catch the ferry back to Mallaig train station.

There’s only one ferry to Mallaig a day and you need to pre-book it through the Western Isles Cruises. Alternatively, you could walk along the path towards Tarbet for as long as you want, then retrace your steps to Morar.

Morar to Tarbet

8.9 miles/14.3km | 5 hours (one way) | moderate–challenging

1. Lochside lane

Leave the station and head south-east on the B8008, taking care of traffic. The road veers to the left, then, as it bends right, look for a side road to the left, signed ‘Loch Morar’. Head east on the quiet lane to reach the northern shore of the loch. Route finding is easy as you follow the lane for three miles to its terminus at Bracorina.

2. Morar monster

The lochside path heads over a bridge and into trees, an ancient route along the deepest freshwater lake in Britain. As well as enjoying the stunning mountain scenery, be sure to keep an eye out for Morag, a local relative of the Loch Ness Monster. By all accounts, she is equally shy, so you are more likely to see red deer, otters or golden eagles. The rocky path continues past the restored Chapel of Inverbeg and on through the remains of an old settlement at Brinacory.

3. Remote house

Continue for two miles along the shore, then just after a small beach, follow the path away from the water as it climbs past the cottage at Wester Swordland. At a fork, keep left on a wider track, which ascends further to meet the track heading through Glen Tarbet.

4. Loch to loch

Turn left and climb through the glen to reach a cairn at the summit of the track. The track then descends steeply to the jetty at Tarbet on Loch Nevis.

5. Fabulous ferry

Hopefully you will have made it in time to catch your booked ferry for the stunning sail back to Mallaig.

Morar to Tarbet map

Morar to Tarbet walking route and map