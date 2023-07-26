From country houses and gardens to estates and coastal cliffs, Cornwall is home to a splendid array of National Trust properties and landscapes, and one of the best ways to experience these places is on foot.

Here, we reveal our pick of the best National Trust walks in Cornwall.

National Trust walks in Cornwall

Cotehele

Explore the woods around Cotehele House/Credit: Geograph

Spanning 1,300 acres on the Cornish side of the winding River Tamar, Cotehele's vast and varied estate offers riverside woodland, a water mill and a historic quay. Follow the easy trail beside Morden Stream to the mill and back, then amble along the bank of the Tamar, where valuable inter-tidal habitat is being restored for wildlife.

Along the way, discover a tiny hidden chapel and take in the striking views of Calstock Viaduct. After a short, steep climb up through the gardens, pop into the Tudor Hall to admire the traditional winter garland, made from thousands of dried flowers grown in Cotehele’s Cut Flower Garden. There is a car park, toilets and tea room.

Godolphin, near Helston

Bluebell woods at Godolphin in spring/Credit: Getty

Godolphin is an evocative, 17th-century manor house within 550 acres of woodland and farmland, lying in the shadow of Godolphin Hill.

An hour’s ramble to the summit will reward with a spectacular coast-to-coast panorama of the Cornish countryside, stretching from St Michael’s Mount in the south to St Ives Bay in the north. For those less fond of heights, there’s also a picturesque, one-mile circular trail along the River Hayle; part of this is suitable for wheelchairs. There is a car park, toilets and tea room.

Trelissick, near Truro

Trelissick House and Garden near Truro/Credit: Getty

Sitting on its very own peninsula, the impressive Trelissick property enjoys a commanding position over the Fal Estuary. Stroll down through parkland to Trelissick Beach and look out over the water, then lose yourself in the maze of woodland paths, taking in the view of the house from Tregothnan View.

Along the way, catch glimpses of the Fal through the leafless trees and listen out for the drumming of great spotted woodpeckers. Besides a restorative walk, you can partake in some seasonal fun (in winter) with Trelissick’s 12 Days of Christmas event, which runs until December 31. There is a car park, toilets and tea room.

Godrevy to Hell’s Mouth

Godrevy Lighthouse sits off the Cornish coast on Godrevy Island/Credit: Getty

A stirring 5-mile yomp along the South West Coast Path that offers a gloriously elemental experience of Cornwall’s wild, rugged north Atlantic Coast.

Starting at Godrevy National Trust car park, the path first leads to Godrevy Point, taking in views of the lighthouse that inspired Virginia Wolfe’s 1927 novel. It then passes through the Knavocks, an area of important, wildlife-rich heathland, before merging with a stretch of road to Hell’s Mouth. From your vantage point nearly 100m up, you can gaze down as sheer cliffs give way to this craggy, ominously-named little cove, where waves churn and seabirds soar. Before re-tracing your steps, refuel at Hell’s Mouth Coffee House.

Boscastle and the Valency Valley

Boascastle harbour on the north coast of Cornwall/Credit: Getty

Beginning in the scenic fishing harbour of Boscastle, this 4-mile walk sweeps you south-west around the headland before turning inland, passing through the village and up and around Minster Wood, along the banks of the Valency River.

Tucked away in the woods is Minster Church, whose origins go back to the 6th century, and there’s the option of a fun short cut via stepping stones across the water. At low tide, look out for the blowhole at the base of the cliffs near the harbour entrance, which periodically hurls spouts of white water high into the air.

St Anthony’s Head, Roseland Peninsula

Looking up the estuary of the River Fal (aka Carrick Roads) from St. Anthony's Head/Credit: Getty

History and wildlife combine on this interesting little 1-mile ramble around the southernmost tip of Cornwall’s famous Roseland Peninsula.

From St Anthony’s Head National Trust car park, the route zig-zags towards and away from St Anthony’s lighthouse and up to the headland, taking in a bird hide and military outposts. Watch the comings and goings across the water into Falmouth Harbour and look out for grey seals hauling out on the rocks below. There’s also the option to divert off the path for some winter games on the sand at Little Molunan beach. There are toilets at the car park.

Botallack and Levant Mines, near Penzance

The engine houses at the Crowns Mine at Botallack/Credit: Getty

Celebrate Cornwall’s mining heritage by exploring the Tin Coast, which stretches for nearly 12km from Pendeen Lighthouse to Cape Cornwall. Starting at The Count House (once the mine office, now an information centre), first explore the atmospheric ruins of Botallack Mine, including The Crowns – two engine houses built into the base of the rugged cliffs.

You could then follow the coast path as far as Levant Mine and Beam Engine (a 2-mile round trip), enjoying a host of other mining relics along the way. There is a café and toilets at The Count House.