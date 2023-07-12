Afon Hafren (the River Severn) is the UK’s longest river. It might finish amongst the powerful tides of the Severn Estuary, but its beginnings are more friendly.

Above Hafren Forest on the slopes of Pumlumon (Plynlimon) you’ll find a shallow pool nestled comfortably into its dark peat bed.

Most peat landscapes are tricky to traverse but the approach to the source of the River Severn has been sensitively protected by stones and is accessible for most walkers.

Starting amongst the conifers of Hafren Forest, this 3.4-mile linear walk is also the highest section of the 224-mile Severn Way. It takes you alongside the peaceful forested pools of the upper Severn then past flumes and falls as you climb above the tree line to emerge onto open moorland.

Where is the source of the River Severn?

The source of the River Severn can be found on the slopes of Pumlumon (Plynlimon) half a mile north-west of Hafren Forest. Look for a shallow pool surrounded by peat beds.

Source of the Severn walk

6.8miles/10.9km | 4.5 hours | moderate | 329m ascent (return)

1. Rhyd-y-Benwch car park

Leave the Rhyd-y-Benwch car park to take the track in front of the toilets. Follow it down to the ford then take the boardwalk alongside the river.

This first section is part of a 0.6-mile pushchair and wheelchair-friendly loop and includes an accessible viewing platform over the river.

2. Hafren Forest weir

After the viewing platform climb the steps and continue to follow the river through the trees. You’ll soon reach the wide, flattish path, which will lead you to a peaceful picnic shelter and, just above the weir, the perfect spot for hardy souls to brave a river dip.

Pause for a picnic at the weir in Hafren Forest/Credit: John Lucas

3. Hafren pools

After the weir, continue along the path, keeping the river on your left until you reach the footbridge. Cross to the other bank and keep following the path past the reed-lined pools until it reaches a T-junction.

4. Rhaeadr Blaenhafren

At the junction, turn right then left to continue uphill alongside the river. Keep going through the trees until you reach the fire road and the waterfall (Rhaeadr Blaenhafren). This is a great spot to stop and admire the scenery.

Rhaeadr Blaenhafren - another good spot for a break/Credit: Bill Boaden

5. Craig Wen

After the waterfall, the path starts to climb more steeply away from the fire road but the sound and glimpses of tumbling waterfalls will more than make up for the effort you’ll be expending.

Notice the change in the trees as you climb. Higher up and alongside the river you’ll find more native and deciduous species.

6. Source of the Severn

As you leave the forest and emerge on another fire road, look for signs to the Source of the Severn to your right. Follow these and take the stoned trail across the open moorland up to the Source, which is clearly marked with a decorative post. This section is obvious on a clear day but in poor visibility, you would be wise to use a compass or navigation device to help you keep to the route.

The source of the River Severn/Credit: Getty

7. Back through Hafren

Retrace your steps downhill back to the car park.

Source of the Severn map

Source of the Severn walking route and map

Useful information

Starting point

Start this walk at the Rhyd-y-Benwch car park. Parking is free and toilets are available.

The nearest mainline train station is Caersws. For transfers, Llani Cars have an 8-seater mini-bus and a wheelchair accessible vehicle with room for 4 passengers (booking necessary).

Terrain

The lower section of this route is part of a wheelchair and pushchair friendly loop. The rest is mainly well-made path with some steep and rougher sections.

Map

OS Explorer 214

Eat/drink

Nearby Llanidloes offers a selection of pubs and cafes as well as a SPAR shop.

Stay

For the friendliest of welcomes, delicious home-cooked food and all the local knowledge you’ll ever need, Hafren Forest Hideaway offer super-comfortable group and family accommodation on a B&B or half board basis.