Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Go Outdoors
  3. Walks
  4. Walk: Sugar Loaf mountain, Monmouthshire

Walk: Sugar Loaf mountain, Monmouthshire

In its relatively modest 596m, the summit of Sugar Loaf in the Brecon Beacons National Park encompasses much that is magical about mountains, hills and woodland – explore this wonderful Welsh peak with a five-mile circular walk

Mountain and trees

Published:

Rising above Abergavenny, the pinched peak is accessed by soft slopes on all sides, making for a solid and consistent workout whichever angle you approach from.

Advertisement

However, it’s the south that offers the most interest, and if you fancied a longer day you could ascend the peak directly from town.

Enjoy a six-mile walk to the summit of Sugar Loaf mountain in the Black Mountains.

Mountain peak
Pinched at its crest, this iconic peak is visible from miles around/Getty

Sugar Loaf walk

8.4km/5.2 miles | 3 hours | moderate

1. A sweet start

Beginning at the scenically placed car park on the peak’s southern slopes, follow the grassy path north-west.

2. Contouring paths

Continue over a crossroad of paths, ignoring any tracks that break off to the right. After a mile, drop down into woodland. Cross the stream before contouring round the peak to a path that leads directly up its western side.

Related articles

Brecon Beacons National Park

3. Welsh views

Climbing eastwards, you’ll soon reach the trig point at summit of Sugar Loaf. The moderately stiff ascent rewards with panoramic views of Wales’ Black Mountains.

4. A gentle descent

Leave the summit via the south-westerly path, which will bend round to south-south-east and rejoin your ascent route within a couple of miles.

Sugar Loaf map

Sugar Loaf walking route and map

Advertisement

Sugar Loaf map

Authors

Dan Aspel

Tags

600x400
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Wrap up warm this Winter with a Regatta Thomson Fleece when you subscribe to BBC Countryfile Magazine today! 

SUBSCRIBE TODAY