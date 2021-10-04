Walk: Sugar Loaf mountain, Monmouthshire

Rising above Abergavenny, the pinched peak is accessed by soft slopes on all sides, making for a solid and consistent workout whichever angle you approach from.

Advertisement

However, it’s the south that offers the most interest, and if you fancied a longer day you could ascend the peak directly from town.

Enjoy a six-mile walk to the summit of Sugar Loaf mountain in the Black Mountains.

Sugar Loaf walk

8.4km/5.2 miles | 3 hours | moderate

1. A sweet start

Beginning at the scenically placed car park on the peak’s southern slopes, follow the grassy path north-west.

2. Contouring paths

Continue over a crossroad of paths, ignoring any tracks that break off to the right. After a mile, drop down into woodland. Cross the stream before contouring round the peak to a path that leads directly up its western side.

3. Welsh views

Climbing eastwards, you’ll soon reach the trig point at summit of Sugar Loaf. The moderately stiff ascent rewards with panoramic views of Wales’ Black Mountains.

4. A gentle descent

Leave the summit via the south-westerly path, which will bend round to south-south-east and rejoin your ascent route within a couple of miles.

Sugar Loaf map

Sugar Loaf walking route and map