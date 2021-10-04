Walk: Sugar Loaf mountain, Monmouthshire
In its relatively modest 596m, the summit of Sugar Loaf in the Brecon Beacons National Park encompasses much that is magical about mountains, hills and woodland – explore this wonderful Welsh peak with a five-mile circular walk
Published:
Rising above Abergavenny, the pinched peak is accessed by soft slopes on all sides, making for a solid and consistent workout whichever angle you approach from.
However, it’s the south that offers the most interest, and if you fancied a longer day you could ascend the peak directly from town.
Enjoy a six-mile walk to the summit of Sugar Loaf mountain in the Black Mountains.
Sugar Loaf walk
8.4km/5.2 miles | 3 hours | moderate
1. A sweet start
Beginning at the scenically placed car park on the peak’s southern slopes, follow the grassy path north-west.
2. Contouring paths
Continue over a crossroad of paths, ignoring any tracks that break off to the right. After a mile, drop down into woodland. Cross the stream before contouring round the peak to a path that leads directly up its western side.
Related articles
- Best walks in the Brecon Beacons National Park
- Easy mountains for beginners
- Walk: Blorenge, Monthmouthshire
3. Welsh views
Climbing eastwards, you’ll soon reach the trig point at summit of Sugar Loaf. The moderately stiff ascent rewards with panoramic views of Wales’ Black Mountains.
4. A gentle descent
Leave the summit via the south-westerly path, which will bend round to south-south-east and rejoin your ascent route within a couple of miles.
Sugar Loaf map
Sugar Loaf walking route and map