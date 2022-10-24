Yarrow and honey mule
- Easy
- Serves 4
Ingredients
- 4 tbsp yarrow leaves, taken off the stem and chopped (optional)
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp grated fresh ginger (optional)
- 125ml/41⁄4fl oz vodka, plus 1 tsp
- 100ml/31/2fl oz yarrow flower syrup
- 1 tbsp honey
- 400ml/131/2fl oz sparkling water
To serve
- Ice cubes
- Lemon slices
Method
- STEP 1
In a pestle and mortar, mash together the yarrow leaves, if using, lemon juice, grated ginger, if using, and 1 teaspoon of vodka.
- STEP 2
Pour the yarrow flower syrup and remaining vodka into a jug, add the honey and stir until dissolved. Add the mashed yarrow- leaf blend, if using, and the sparkling water, then pour into glasses garnished with ice and lemon slices.