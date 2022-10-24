Advertisement

The smell of honey-scented yarrow flowers one hot summer day inspired this medicinal take on a mule cocktail. Not only does it taste good, but it helps soothe coughs and colds.

Adding fresh yarrow leaves and ginger will give the cocktail an extra ‘zing’, but it is still pretty punchy without them.

My friend Antonia and I enjoyed these one evening in her allotment – it felt appropriate surrounded by herbs and flowers – and they made the cycle home quite interesting, too!

This recipe includes homemade yarrow flower syrup.

Ingredients

  • 4 tbsp yarrow leaves, taken off the stem and chopped (optional)
  • 1 tsp lemon juice
  • 1 tsp grated fresh ginger (optional)
  • 125ml/41⁄4fl oz vodka, plus 1 tsp
  • 100ml/31/2fl oz yarrow flower syrup
  • 1 tbsp honey 
  • 400ml/131/2fl oz sparkling water

To serve

  • Ice cubes
  • Lemon slices

Method

    In a pestle and mortar, mash together the yarrow leaves, if using, lemon juice, grated ginger, if using, and 1 teaspoon of vodka.

    Pour the yarrow flower syrup and remaining vodka into a jug, add the honey and stir until dissolved. Add the mashed yarrow- leaf blend, if using, and the sparkling water, then pour into glasses garnished with ice and lemon slices.

This recipe was extracted from Wild and Sweet (published by Hoxton Mini Press) by Rachel Lambert with photography by Elliott White.

Authors

Rachel Lambert

Rachel Lambert is a wild food tutor, forager and award-winning author of Wild & Sweet (Hoxton Mini Press, £25). For more information, see www.wildwalks-southwest.co.uk/.

