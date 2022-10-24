The smell of honey-scented yarrow flowers one hot summer day inspired this medicinal take on a mule cocktail. Not only does it taste good, but it helps soothe coughs and colds.

Adding fresh yarrow leaves and ginger will give the cocktail an extra ‘zing’, but it is still pretty punchy without them.

My friend Antonia and I enjoyed these one evening in her allotment – it felt appropriate surrounded by herbs and flowers – and they made the cycle home quite interesting, too!

This recipe includes homemade yarrow flower syrup.