Advertisement

From the moment the flowers are steeped in hot water, I fall in love with the scent of this syrup. It smells almost like menthol – or is it liquorice? I can’t quite make up my mind.

Once you've made the syrup you can use it in all sorts of recipes, including my refreshing yarrow and honey mule.

Yarrow flowers and leaves
Yarrow flowers and leaves/Credit: Elliot White

Ingredients

  • 30g/1oz yarrow flowers, chopped
  • 450ml/151⁄4fl oz boiling water
  • 300g/10oz light brown sugar

Method

  • STEP 1

    Place the chopped flowers in a heatproof bowl and pour the boiling water over them. Cover and leave overnight or for 24 hours.

  • STEP 2

    Strain the liquid through a sieve into a saucepan, add the sugar and gently heat, stirring, until the sugar has dissolved.

  • STEP 3

    Bring to the boil and simmer for 10 minutes before leaving to cool, then decant into sterilised bottles. Keeps for up to 3 months in the fridge.

This recipe was extracted from Wild and Sweet (published by Hoxton Mini Press) by Rachel Lambert with photography by Elliott White.

Wild and Sweet front cover

Authors

Rachel Lambert pouring nettle and honey cake mix into a baking tray in her kitchen
Rachel Lambert

Rachel Lambert is a wild food tutor, forager and award-winning author of Wild & Sweet (Hoxton Mini Press, £25). For more information, see www.wildwalks-southwest.co.uk/.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement