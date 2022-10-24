Yarrow flower syrup
- Makes 550ml/193⁄4fl oz
Ingredients
- 30g/1oz yarrow flowers, chopped
- 450ml/151⁄4fl oz boiling water
- 300g/10oz light brown sugar
Method
- STEP 1
Place the chopped flowers in a heatproof bowl and pour the boiling water over them. Cover and leave overnight or for 24 hours.
- STEP 2
Strain the liquid through a sieve into a saucepan, add the sugar and gently heat, stirring, until the sugar has dissolved.
- STEP 3
Bring to the boil and simmer for 10 minutes before leaving to cool, then decant into sterilised bottles. Keeps for up to 3 months in the fridge.