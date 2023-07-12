A versatile and easy-to-grow vegetable, courgettes came from the Americas, were likely developed in Italy in the 19th century, and have spread widely ever since. They're especially productive in rich soil during a warm, dryish summer – they're prolific self-seeders on compost heaps. When eaten young, they have a delicate, waxy texture and soak up the flavours of anything they're cooked with (eg lemons, chilli, garlic). However, if left to their own devices, courgettes can be a menace, turning into marrow zeppelins the moment you turn your back. So it’s good to have a wide variety of recipes to make use of it fresh (it doesn’t freeze well) and young.

Looking for other courgette recipe ideas? Check out our sweet courgette loaf, healthy nasturtium, halloumi and courgette omelette and summer garden salad.