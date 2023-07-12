Courgette chutney
- Easy
- Makes 4-5 x 340g jars
Ingredients
- 1kg Courgettes, green or yellow, under 15 cms long
- 2tbsp Salt
- 2 White onions medium size
- 4 Garlic cloves
- 1 Fresh chilli
- 25g Root ginger
- 100ml Sunflower oil
- 2tbsp Black mustard seeds
- 1tbsp Coriander seeds
- 1tbsp Ground cumin
- 1tbsp Turmeric
- 300ml Cider vinger
- 225g Demerara sugar
Method
- STEP 1
Wipe the courgettes and cut off the stalks. Chop into 5-6mm pieces (for larger courgettes cut lengthwise and then slice). Place in colander, sprinkle with salt, then stand over a bowl and leave for a couple of hours. The salt will draw out excess water and prevent the courgettes going mushy when cooked.
- STEP 2
Meanwhile, peel the onion, garlic cloves, ginger and de-seed the chilli. Place in a blender and blitz well to form a paste.
- STEP 3
Rinse the courgettes with plenty of cold water and dry well.
- STEP 4
Heat the oil in a large roomy saucepan. Sprinkle in the mustard and coriander seeds and fry for 3-4 mins.
- STEP 5
Add the ground cumin and turmeric, shaking the pan to prevent the spices burning. Add the onion paste and cook with the spices for 4-5 mins.
- STEP 6
Add courgettes, vinegar and sugar. Stir, bring to simmering point over medium heat. Reduce heat and let the mixture cook slowly until courgettes are soft and much of the liquid has reduced. This will take approx 45 mins. Pot chutney while still hot in sterilised jars, seal with vinegar-proof lids.