The end of summer is the perfect time to start foraging for blackberries to use in delicious seasonal bakes, cakes, crumbles and drinks. It is also a great chance to pick and freeze fruit to enjoy in the winter months. We've gathered together our favourite blackberry recipes for you to try this season.

The first early blackberries start appearing in August in the UK, but September and October can also be good picking months depending on location.

Best blackberry recipes

Make these fruity mini pies using freshly foraged blackberries

Rustle up these easy filo pastry blackberry pie. (Getty)

Like classic fruit crumble but in a cuttable, transportable bar, these delicious crumble squares are perfect for a summer picnic.

These easy-to-make crumble squares are perfect for a summer picnic or hike (Photo by: manyakotic via Getty Images)

This fruity sorbet recipe uses golden syrup instead of granulated sugar gives to give it a soft texture. If you can, use blackberries that you’ve picked yourself from the hedgerow – they taste far more intense than the big fat ones you buy in the shops.

This apple and blackberry sorbet is perfect for using up hand picked blackberries (Photo by: Getty Images)

This simple recipe is quick and easy to make and a great way for all the family to enjoy this season’s blackberries.

Serve warm with cream, custard or ice cream(Photo by: peterotoole via Getty Images)

This blackberry coulis uses only three ingredients and freezes well, making it the perfect recipe to use up the blackberries you’ve picked during the summer months- keep a batch in the freezer and use it as a topping the next time you make pancakes or chocolate fudge cake

Summer blackberry coulis is the perfect topping for ice cream or pancakes (Photo by: Getty Images)

This classic crumble is easy to make and a perfect recipe for the late summer months, when hedgerow blackberries are abundant.

Enjoy a classic crumble flavour with this easy and timeless recipe. (Photo by: ingwervanille via Getty Images)

If you love balsamic vinegar you’ll love this recipe – it’s equally useful and extremely cheap to make using blackberries you’ve picked yourself. It's great in salad dressings or used as a cordial to treat colds.

Home made blackberry vinegar is a great summer alternative to balsamic vinegar (Photo by: Annabelle Breakey via Getty Images)

You can find blackberries in hedgerows, in gardens, woodlands and parks to make this easy tray bake.

This blackberry and coconut tray bake puts a modern twist on a classic British ingredient

This recipe is easy to make and perfect for drinking by the fire. The delicate pink or tawny colour is made from the old year’s berries. You can use a nip of the hawthorn gin or a simple, delicious blackberry syrup that, with some brief simmering, distils the flavour of late summer so that you can taste it in your glass.

Follow Emma Mitchell's recipe on the BBC Wildlife Magazine website to make this delightful berry cocktail.

The Berry Cocktail. Credit/ Emma Mitchell

Make this delicious blackberry vodka recipe from the BBC Wildlife Magazine website, and you'll be enjoying this over the winter months. Blackberries also work well in gin!

Blackberry vodka. (Elena Kirey/Getty Images)

This blackberry pud with crème de mur and sticky toffee sauce is a great way to enjoy the bramble harvest. Follow the recipe on the BBC Wildlife Magazine website.

Blackberry pud. © Sanjida O’Connell

