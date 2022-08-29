Best blackberry recipes
If you've been out picking early autumn's glut of blackberries, whip up one of these delicious blackberry recipes with your hedgerow bounty
The end of summer is the perfect time to start foraging for blackberries to use in delicious seasonal bakes, cakes, crumbles and drinks. It is also a great chance to pick and freeze fruit to enjoy in the winter months. We've gathered together our favourite blackberry recipes for you to try this season.
The first early blackberries start appearing in August in the UK, but September and October can also be good picking months depending on location.
- See our blackberry guide for comprehensive advice on where to find, how to cook and store.
- British wild mushroom and fungi guide: how to identify and where to find
- Elderberry guide: where to find, health benefits and recipe ideas
Best blackberry recipes
Blackberry and apple mini pies
Make these fruity mini pies using freshly foraged blackberries
Apple and blackberry crumble squares
Like classic fruit crumble but in a cuttable, transportable bar, these delicious crumble squares are perfect for a summer picnic.
Apple and blackberry sorbet
This fruity sorbet recipe uses golden syrup instead of granulated sugar gives to give it a soft texture. If you can, use blackberries that you’ve picked yourself from the hedgerow – they taste far more intense than the big fat ones you buy in the shops.
Blackberry Cobbler
This simple recipe is quick and easy to make and a great way for all the family to enjoy this season’s blackberries.
Blackberry coulis
This blackberry coulis uses only three ingredients and freezes well, making it the perfect recipe to use up the blackberries you’ve picked during the summer months- keep a batch in the freezer and use it as a topping the next time you make pancakes or chocolate fudge cake
Apple and blackberry crumble
This classic crumble is easy to make and a perfect recipe for the late summer months, when hedgerow blackberries are abundant.
Blackberry vinegar
If you love balsamic vinegar you’ll love this recipe – it’s equally useful and extremely cheap to make using blackberries you’ve picked yourself. It's great in salad dressings or used as a cordial to treat colds.
Blackberry and coconut tray bake
You can find blackberries in hedgerows, in gardens, woodlands and parks to make this easy tray bake.
Autumnal cocktail
This recipe is easy to make and perfect for drinking by the fire. The delicate pink or tawny colour is made from the old year’s berries. You can use a nip of the hawthorn gin or a simple, delicious blackberry syrup that, with some brief simmering, distils the flavour of late summer so that you can taste it in your glass.
Follow Emma Mitchell's recipe on the BBC Wildlife Magazine website to make this delightful berry cocktail.
Blackberry vodka
Make this delicious blackberry vodka recipe from the BBC Wildlife Magazine website, and you'll be enjoying this over the winter months. Blackberries also work well in gin!
Blackberry pud
This blackberry pud with crème de mur and sticky toffee sauce is a great way to enjoy the bramble harvest. Follow the recipe on the BBC Wildlife Magazine website.
Blackberry Cobbler
This simple recipe is quick and easy to make and a great way for all the family to enjoy this season’s blackberries.
Blackberry coulis
This blackberry coulis uses only three ingredients and freezes well, making it the perfect recipe to use up the blackberries you’ve picked during the summer months- keep a batch in the freezer and use it as a topping the next time you make pancakes or chocolate fudge cake
Apple and blackberry crumble
This classic crumble is easy to make and a perfect recipe for the late summer months, when hedgerow blackberries are abundant.
Blackberry vinegar
If you love balsamic vinegar you’ll love this recipe – it’s equally useful and extremely cheap to make using blackberries you’ve picked yourself. It's great in salad dressings or used as a cordial to treat colds.
Authors
Sponsored Deals
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile
Save 40% when you subscribe to BBC Countryfile Magazine + claim your £10 Amazon voucher!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.