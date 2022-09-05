STEP 1

Preheat oven to 180ºC. Fry the sage leaves in the butter over a moderate heat in an oven-safe frying pan measuring roughly 20cm. Remove with a slotted spoon when crisp (around 2–3 mins) and reserve on a plate. Keep the fat in the pan. Add the shallots and garlic and fry in the butter over a medium heat for around 5 mins until softened and fragrant. Add the spinach and fry for 1–2 mins. Scrape out the contents of the pan and put to one side on a plate.